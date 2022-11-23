Holiday Arts & Events Roundup

There’s a lot happening this season. We know we’ve missed a few things, but we do plan to run this roundup weekly through the end of year (or at least as often as space allows). If you know of a seasonal event that Petalumans would love to know about, please send a press release to

Snow might not be a thing in Petaluma at the holidays, but that doesn’t mean that we aren’t still walking in a Winter Wonderland. It just means the wonders we encounter are not so cold, wet and likely to cause frostbite.

In and around Petaluma, between now and New Year’s Day, there are plenty of things to do, see, experience and delight in, so many, in fact, that it can be easy to lose track. So here’s our annual roundup of holiday arts and events, from entertaining seasonal shows and gatherings to markets, competitions and parades, on and off the water. Take a look, takes notes, and make sure to take a break from day-to-day stresses to enjoy all that living in Petaluma has to offer us this time of year.

Friday, Nov. 25

1000 Petaluma Bowls

11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Hotel Petaluma

Come celebrate the artists who’ve been painting hundreds and hundreds of bowls, buy some as holiday gifts, and help the Petaluma People Services Center feed hungry folks in and around Petaluma. Petalumapeople.org

Miracle Bar

It technically began on Monday, Nov. 21, but the annual Miracle Bar extravaganza really kicks off now, with mind-bogglingly kitschy decorations, specialty cocktails in cool containers, and events like an ugly Christmas sweater party on Nov. 28 and visits from Santa Claus on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Reservations highly recommended. 229 Water St. N. in Petaluma.

Saturday, Nov. 26

Annual Holiday Faire

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Windrush Farm

In this free 20-year-old tradition, visitors stroll through a working sheep farm to view an array of handmade fiber, wax, ceramic, iron, felt and wicker gifts made by local artisans. Windrush Farm, 2263 Chileno Valley Rd.

Downtown Caroling

11 a.m., 2 p.m., 4 p.m. beginning on Western Ave.

Take a stroll while singing classic carols, starting out with cookies and cider at Passeggiata Style, then out and around downtown Petaluma. 7 Western Ave.

Santa’s Petaluma Arrival

11:30 a.m. at the turning basin

A uniquely Petaluma tradition continues as Santa and Mrs. Claus arrive for the holidays, waving to well-wishers from the deck of a festively decorated tugboat.

Friday, Dec. 2

Light Up a Life

6 p.m. at Walnut Park

A beloved annual event, now approaching 40 years in downtown Petaluma, where the community gathers to remember those loved ones who’ve passed away over the course of the last year.

Transcendence’s Holiday Spectacular

7:30 p.m. at Hannah Center in Sonoma

A giddy, gorgeous, thoroughly splashy musical celebration of the holidays, presented in a cozy new setting by the same folks behind Broadway Under the Stars, with additional performances at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, and 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4. Reservations required at TranscendenceTheatre.org.

‘Ham For the Holidays’

8 p.m. at Main Stage West in Sebastopol

A hilarious seasonal farce about the operators of a small radio station (W-HAM) in Georgia in the 1930s, suddenly hit by a freak snowstorm on Christmas Eve, forced to improvise a holiday play that bears strange and striking similarities to a certain Orson Welles radio show about an alien invasion, only this time with robots ... Christmas robots. Runs weekends through Dec. 30 at 104 N. Main St. in Sebastopol. MainStageWest.com.

Saturday, Dec. 3

Christkindlmarkt

10 a.m. - 3 p.m. at Hermann Sons Hall

A German tradition, and for decades a Petaluma one too, the Christkindlmarkt is a showcase and marketplace for handmade crafts of all kinds, with delicious German food and photos with Santa. Hermann Sons Hall, 860 Western Ave.

Holiday Open House

11 a.m. - 5 p.m. in downtown Petaluma

There will be live music, Morris dancing and more, at this annual an open-air marketplace on Kentucky Street, where local vendors and makers will display their handmade pottery, knitted items, and lots of other cool things. The stores around downtown will be offering special activities and treats as well.

Light Up the Square

5:30 p.m. at Theatre Square

Theatre Square’s annual tree lighting ceremony at the fountain, now bedecked with a glittering evergreen, will once again include a visit from Santa Claus, with a laser show, live music and a chance to drop a letter in Santa’s Mailbox.

Holiday Art Show and Market

10 a.m. - 3 p.m. at the Deviled Eggery

A multi-generational art show and craft market, with proceeds supporting Petaluma’s Una Vida nonprofit, all taking place at the historic Deviled Eggery, 4456 Bodega Ave.

Holiday Paint Party

1-3 p.m. at the Veterans Building

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary 1929 of Petaluma invites you to come paint a seasonally-appropriate picture while socializing with your neighbors. $40 includes all supplies, a drink ticket and appetizers, and supports local veterans programs. Petaluma Veterans Building, 1094 Petaluma Blvd. S. RSVP at 707-304-4252.