Holiday Arts & Events Roundup

A sizable assortment of seasonal celebrations, in and around Petaluma|
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
November 22, 2022, 9:02PM
There’s a lot happening this season. We know we’ve missed a few things, but we do plan to run this roundup weekly through the end of year (or at least as often as space allows). If you know of a seasonal event that Petalumans would love to know about, please send a press release to

Snow might not be a thing in Petaluma at the holidays, but that doesn’t mean that we aren’t still walking in a Winter Wonderland. It just means the wonders we encounter are not so cold, wet and likely to cause frostbite.

In and around Petaluma, between now and New Year’s Day, there are plenty of things to do, see, experience and delight in, so many, in fact, that it can be easy to lose track. So here’s our annual roundup of holiday arts and events, from entertaining seasonal shows and gatherings to markets, competitions and parades, on and off the water. Take a look, takes notes, and make sure to take a break from day-to-day stresses to enjoy all that living in Petaluma has to offer us this time of year.

Friday, Nov. 25

1000 Petaluma Bowls

11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Hotel Petaluma

Come celebrate the artists who’ve been painting hundreds and hundreds of bowls, buy some as holiday gifts, and help the Petaluma People Services Center feed hungry folks in and around Petaluma. Petalumapeople.org

Miracle Bar

It technically began on Monday, Nov. 21, but the annual Miracle Bar extravaganza really kicks off now, with mind-bogglingly kitschy decorations, specialty cocktails in cool containers, and events like an ugly Christmas sweater party on Nov. 28 and visits from Santa Claus on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Reservations highly recommended. 229 Water St. N. in Petaluma.

Saturday, Nov. 26

Annual Holiday Faire

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Windrush Farm

In this free 20-year-old tradition, visitors stroll through a working sheep farm to view an array of handmade fiber, wax, ceramic, iron, felt and wicker gifts made by local artisans. Windrush Farm, 2263 Chileno Valley Rd.

Downtown Caroling

11 a.m., 2 p.m., 4 p.m. beginning on Western Ave.

Take a stroll while singing classic carols, starting out with cookies and cider at Passeggiata Style, then out and around downtown Petaluma. 7 Western Ave.

Santa’s Petaluma Arrival

11:30 a.m. at the turning basin

A uniquely Petaluma tradition continues as Santa and Mrs. Claus arrive for the holidays, waving to well-wishers from the deck of a festively decorated tugboat.

Friday, Dec. 2

Light Up a Life

6 p.m. at Walnut Park

A beloved annual event, now approaching 40 years in downtown Petaluma, where the community gathers to remember those loved ones who’ve passed away over the course of the last year.

Transcendence’s Holiday Spectacular

7:30 p.m. at Hannah Center in Sonoma

A giddy, gorgeous, thoroughly splashy musical celebration of the holidays, presented in a cozy new setting by the same folks behind Broadway Under the Stars, with additional performances at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, and 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4. Reservations required at TranscendenceTheatre.org.

Ham For the Holidays’

8 p.m. at Main Stage West in Sebastopol

A hilarious seasonal farce about the operators of a small radio station (W-HAM) in Georgia in the 1930s, suddenly hit by a freak snowstorm on Christmas Eve, forced to improvise a holiday play that bears strange and striking similarities to a certain Orson Welles radio show about an alien invasion, only this time with robots ... Christmas robots. Runs weekends through Dec. 30 at 104 N. Main St. in Sebastopol. MainStageWest.com.

Saturday, Dec. 3

Christkindlmarkt

10 a.m. - 3 p.m. at Hermann Sons Hall

A German tradition, and for decades a Petaluma one too, the Christkindlmarkt is a showcase and marketplace for handmade crafts of all kinds, with delicious German food and photos with Santa. Hermann Sons Hall, 860 Western Ave.

Holiday Open House

11 a.m. - 5 p.m. in downtown Petaluma

There will be live music, Morris dancing and more, at this annual an open-air marketplace on Kentucky Street, where local vendors and makers will display their handmade pottery, knitted items, and lots of other cool things. The stores around downtown will be offering special activities and treats as well.

Light Up the Square

5:30 p.m. at Theatre Square

Theatre Square’s annual tree lighting ceremony at the fountain, now bedecked with a glittering evergreen, will once again include a visit from Santa Claus, with a laser show, live music and a chance to drop a letter in Santa’s Mailbox.

Holiday Art Show and Market

10 a.m. - 3 p.m. at the Deviled Eggery

A multi-generational art show and craft market, with proceeds supporting Petaluma’s Una Vida nonprofit, all taking place at the historic Deviled Eggery, 4456 Bodega Ave.

Holiday Paint Party

1-3 p.m. at the Veterans Building

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary 1929 of Petaluma invites you to come paint a seasonally-appropriate picture while socializing with your neighbors. $40 includes all supplies, a drink ticket and appetizers, and supports local veterans programs. Petaluma Veterans Building, 1094 Petaluma Blvd. S. RSVP at 707-304-4252.

Sunday, Dec. 4

Cinnabar Singers Winter Concert

3 p.m. at Elim Lutheran Church

Titled “Sing For Joy: Celebrating the Season in Glorious Song,” the 2022 winter concert of the Cinnabar SIngers features an ear-pleasing array of seasonal classics and contemporary surprises. 504 Baker St. $25 at the door. CinnabarTheater.org.

Latke Master Chef

6 p.m. at Chabad Jewish Center

It’s the “ultimate Chanukah cookoff,” as teams compete at gourmet latke-making in pursuit of the highly-desired Latke trophy in front of an audience and a judges panel of local culinary celebrities including the Argus-Courier’s Houston Porter, Samantha and Ryan Ramey and more. $18 for one, $30 for two. Register attendance at JewishPetaluma.com/MasterChef.

Tuesday, Dec. 6

Petaluma’s 1st Annual Holiday Maker’s Fair

4-7 p.m. at Hotel Petaluma

Few things are cooler than buying holiday gifts from the people who actually made them, and this weekday makers marketplace will feature over two dozen of them.

Twisted Christmas Live!

7 p.m. at the Christopher B. Smith Rafael Film Center

An appropriately hilarious benefit for comedian Will Durst (who suffered a stroke in 2019), this showcase of off-the-wall holidays stories, performed by the likes of stand-up comic Johnny Steele and Vincent Van Dahl (of “Creature Features”) is hosted by the Argus-Courier’s own David Templeton. $20. 1118 Fourth St., San Rafael. Rafael.Cafilm.org.

Thursday, Dec. 8

Squirrel Nut Zippers Christmas Caravan Tour

8 p.m. at the Mystic Theatre

The sensational American swing and jazz band known as The Squirrel Nut Zippers are coming to Petaluma with their “joyous, raucous Christmas Caravan tour, featuring songs from their heart-gladdening albums ”Christmas Caravan“ and ”Mardi Gras for Christmas,“ along with other Zippers favorites. The opening act is magician Christopher Wonder. $33-$43. 23 Petaluma Blvd. N. MysticTheatre.com.

Polar Bears: A True Story About a Very Big Lie

7:30 p.m. at Main Stage West

David Templeton’s final public performance of the celebrated one-person-show he recently took to New York City. 106 N. Main St. in Sebastopol. MainStageWest.com.

Friday, Dec. 9

The Nutcracker

7:30 p.m. at Spreckels in Rohnert Park

The Petaluma School of Ballet and North Coast Ballet California celebrates their 36th anniversary with this classic story ballet filled with beautiful music and extravagant costumes. Ring in the holidays with this family tradition. Additional performances on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 1:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 11 at 1:30 p.m. Tickets at SpreckelsOnline.com.

The Santaland Diaries

7:30 p.m. at the California Theatre in Santa Rosa

David Sedaris’ outrageous remembrances of working as an Elf at Macy’s Department Store comes to life in this deliciously wicked one-person show, performed by David Yen. 528 7th St. in Santa Rosa. $22-$36. CalTheatre.com.

Saturday Dec. 10

Festival of Christmas

4 - 8 p.m. at Petaluma Valley Baptist Church

With live music by the Casa Grande Concert Choir, Kenilworth Junior High Jazz Band, and Christmas carolers, this two-day festival features kids games, food (including a food court and a tea room), and a living nativity scene. It happens again on Sunday, Dec. 11. Admission $3. 580 Sonoma Mountain Parkway. Petalumabaptist.org.

Petaluma Lighted Boat Parade

6 p.m. From the Marina to the Turning Basin

A big, bright armada of brilliantly lit-up boats will once again make their watery way down the Petaluma River, beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the Petaluma Marina and arriving arrive at the Turning Basin right around 6 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 16

Gingerbread House Showcase & Competition

1 - 9 p.m. at Hotel Petaluma

Another Petaluma traditions returns, as the 6th annual exhibition of aromatic bakery architecture takes place over three days at Hotel Petaluma. Come see houses, castles, mansions, skyscrapers and historical edifices built from cookies. The show continues on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., then on Sunday from 1-5 p.m. Winners will be announced on Sunday. 205 Kentucky St. Free,

Wednesday, Dec. 21

Bubbles and the Bard

7:30 p.m. at Hotel Petaluma

A bit of classical Christmas culture (with sparkling wines) will be breaking out as the Petaluma Shakespeare Company presents what its calling “an intimate, enchanting, festive evening with champagne bubbles and the seductive, witty, wonderous William Shakespeare.” Perpare yourself for poetry, soliloquies and sonnets entwined with music and song. $15 donation at the door includes a glass of bubbly. 205 Kentucky St.

Thursday, Dec. 22

Chanukah Celebration & Drone Get Drop

4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Petaluma Fairgrounds

Celebrate the power of light over darkness and right over might with this annual extravaganza, this year featuring a mega, nine-foot menorah, a spectacular fire juggling act, face painting, latkes, donuts, photo-ops with a life-sized dreidel and the drpping of gelt (candy money) from a flying drone. Sponsored by the Chabad Jewish Center of Petaluma. 175 Fairgrounds Drive. Registration in advance is recommended.

Friday, Dec. 23

Cookies & Cocoa with Santa Claus

12 - 3 p.m. at Petaluma Village Premium Outlets

As if they didn’t have work to finish at the North Pole (maybe they’re just very organized), Santa & Mrs. Claus will be sitting down for cookies and cocoa at the Petaluma Village Premium Outlets. Santa’s even bringing his sleigh along for kids to check out. Photos will definitely be allowed.

Submit Holiday Events

