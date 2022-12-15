Subscribe

Holiday Bird Count returns to Shollenberger

Registrations now open, closing on Dec. 28|
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
December 15, 2022, 5:00AM

Registration is now open for the annual Christmas Bird Count 4 Kids, taking place this year on December 31 at Shollenberger Park, from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

“This is a fun outdoor event geared for children ages 6-12,” says Sheryl Nadeau, of the Petaluma Wetlands Alliance, which sponsors the free event. “A walk of about 1/2 mile will be covered as we look for birds and count them in small groups accompanied by experienced birders. This is an excellent opportunity for children to learn more about birds while exploring the outdoors and learning about the relationship of birds and nature.”

Binoculars are recommended, though some binoculars will be available for loan for those who need them.

Representatives of the Bird Rescue Center will also be present, sharing information about bird care. Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian, and participants must register by December 28.

Register at Petalumawetlands.org, call Sheryl Nadeau at 707-318-6760 or write her at 33sheryln@gmail.com.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette