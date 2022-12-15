Registration is now open for the annual Christmas Bird Count 4 Kids, taking place this year on December 31 at Shollenberger Park, from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

“This is a fun outdoor event geared for children ages 6-12,” says Sheryl Nadeau, of the Petaluma Wetlands Alliance, which sponsors the free event. “A walk of about 1/2 mile will be covered as we look for birds and count them in small groups accompanied by experienced birders. This is an excellent opportunity for children to learn more about birds while exploring the outdoors and learning about the relationship of birds and nature.”

Binoculars are recommended, though some binoculars will be available for loan for those who need them.

Representatives of the Bird Rescue Center will also be present, sharing information about bird care. Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian, and participants must register by December 28.

Register at Petalumawetlands.org, call Sheryl Nadeau at 707-318-6760 or write her at 33sheryln@gmail.com.