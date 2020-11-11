Holiday events on hold?

The Argus-Courier will be letting our readers know about as many holiday events (virtual or in-person) as we can. Please let us know about any event coming up now through New Year’s, and please include pertinent details. And give us at least a couple of weeks advance notice. Send information to Community Editor David Templeton (david.templeton@arguscourier.com)

Well, the holidays are coming.

Most years, in and around Petaluma, we’d know what that means. It would mean the annual Turkey Trot footrace on Thanksgiving morning, followed the next day or two by Santa’s annual tugboat arrival in the turning basin. After that would come a whole string of beloved events traditionally preceded by the word “annual” - The Festival of Trees, Hospice’s Light Up a Life memorial gathering, Transcendence Theater’s Broadway Holiday extravaganza, the Lighted Boat Parade on the river, Penngrove’s Parade of Lights, and more.

But in 2020, the word “annual” has been hit by the great COVID “pause button.” As a result, a number of yearly holiday activities are either being turned into online “virtual events,” are undergoing significant alterations to make some type of in-person involvement possible, or are being put on hiatus — aka “canceled” — until Winter of 2021.

While some event plans are still in a bit of flux, we’ve reached out to the organizations behind many of our most looked-forward-to holiday happenings, to find out which activities, at the moment, are still on, which are going online, and which are going to have to wait for another 12 months.

PETALUMA TURKEY TROT AND FOOD DRIVE

Is it happening? Yes.

In person or virtual? Virtual (but the endorphins will be real)

When: Thursday, Nov. 26 - Sunday, Nov. 29

Considered by many to be THE holiday kick-off activity of the season, the annual Turkey Trot and Food Drive is going to race ahead into its 14th year, though with a decidedly 2020 spin. Instead of running together from a specific starting line to a designated finish line, participants are going to be choosing their own routes, either 5k or 10k distances.

“We’ve just confirmed with the Parks Department,” says Mary Dooley with MAD Architecture, which has been the sponsor of the event consistently, asking only for donations of food to the Redwood Food Bank as entry fee. “It’s going to be a virtual run,” she says, “and so the time frame will be from Thanksgiving day to Sunday. And the course is anywhere!”

Details on how to participate will be available with online registration, which opens this week at Madarc.com/turkey-trot-petaluma.

SANTA’S RIVERBOAT ARRIVAL

Is it happening? Yes. Well, probably.

In person or virtual? To be determined (but Santa is reportedly working on it)

When: Saturday, Nov. 28, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Events like this are often posted months or even a year ahead of time, and once out there on the myriad web-based events lists can be hard to make changes to. Though you might find a site or two describing live musicians and costumed dancers entertaining crowds waiting for Mr. and Mrs. Claus to appear the Turning Basin, here’s what is currently being communicated on the Visit Petaluma website.

“Santa and Mrs. Claus love sailing up the Petaluma River on a Lind Marine tugboat and disembarking at River Plaza Shopping Center to greet parents and children,” the announcement states, adding, “As much as they look forward to hugs from the kids and having them sit on their lap and hearing their wish list, Santa and Mrs. Claus know that this year, their arrival is going to be different. They are in touch with Lind Marine and the Petaluma Visitors Program to talk about how they can safely interact with Petaluma families. Plans are still evolving … more info to come! Thanks for your patience.”

HOLIDAY CRAFTERINO

Is it happening? Not this year.

Although Petaluma’s massive annual exhibition of crafts and gifts was originally planned for this November, the Holiday Cfafterino’s Facebook page recently made the following statement: “Hello friends. We finally had to make a decision regarding our show for 2020, and that was to pull the plug on Holiday Crafterino for this year. We were hoping for a miracle that we could hold the show in a safe way but alas, that is not possible. So we had to make the painful decision to cancel. We are hopeful to resume the show in 2021!”

HOSPICE COMMUNITY TREE LIGHTING & REMEMBRANCE

Is it happening? Yes.

In person or virtual? Virtual (but the trees and candles will be real)

When: Friday, December 4, 6 p.m.

Light Up a Life is Petaluma’s annual holiday remembrance of loved ones lost, a community celebration of treasured memories. A December tradition for 35 years, the event has included a tree (or trees) covered in hundreds of lights representing the life, hopes and dreams of a friend, colleague or family member. One of the highlights has been the passing out of candles, and the assembled attendees singing “The Rose” in unison by candlelight.This year, though, the celebrations and remembrances will be taking place separately, but as Hospice describes it in this posted announcement, still in unison.