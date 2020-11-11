Subscribe

Holiday events on hold?

DAVID TEMPLETON
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
November 11, 2020, 11:00AM

The Argus-Courier will be letting our readers know about as many holiday events (virtual or in-person) as we can. Please let us know about any event coming up now through New Year’s, and please include pertinent details. And give us at least a couple of weeks advance notice. Send information to Community Editor David Templeton (david.templeton@arguscourier.com)

Well, the holidays are coming.

Most years, in and around Petaluma, we’d know what that means. It would mean the annual Turkey Trot footrace on Thanksgiving morning, followed the next day or two by Santa’s annual tugboat arrival in the turning basin. After that would come a whole string of beloved events traditionally preceded by the word “annual” - The Festival of Trees, Hospice’s Light Up a Life memorial gathering, Transcendence Theater’s Broadway Holiday extravaganza, the Lighted Boat Parade on the river, Penngrove’s Parade of Lights, and more.

But in 2020, the word “annual” has been hit by the great COVID “pause button.” As a result, a number of yearly holiday activities are either being turned into online “virtual events,” are undergoing significant alterations to make some type of in-person involvement possible, or are being put on hiatus — aka “canceled” — until Winter of 2021.

While some event plans are still in a bit of flux, we’ve reached out to the organizations behind many of our most looked-forward-to holiday happenings, to find out which activities, at the moment, are still on, which are going online, and which are going to have to wait for another 12 months.

PETALUMA TURKEY TROT AND FOOD DRIVE

Is it happening? Yes.

In person or virtual? Virtual (but the endorphins will be real)

When: Thursday, Nov. 26 - Sunday, Nov. 29

Considered by many to be THE holiday kick-off activity of the season, the annual Turkey Trot and Food Drive is going to race ahead into its 14th year, though with a decidedly 2020 spin. Instead of running together from a specific starting line to a designated finish line, participants are going to be choosing their own routes, either 5k or 10k distances.

“We’ve just confirmed with the Parks Department,” says Mary Dooley with MAD Architecture, which has been the sponsor of the event consistently, asking only for donations of food to the Redwood Food Bank as entry fee. “It’s going to be a virtual run,” she says, “and so the time frame will be from Thanksgiving day to Sunday. And the course is anywhere!”

Details on how to participate will be available with online registration, which opens this week at Madarc.com/turkey-trot-petaluma.

SANTA’S RIVERBOAT ARRIVAL

Is it happening? Yes. Well, probably.

In person or virtual? To be determined (but Santa is reportedly working on it)

When: Saturday, Nov. 28, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Events like this are often posted months or even a year ahead of time, and once out there on the myriad web-based events lists can be hard to make changes to. Though you might find a site or two describing live musicians and costumed dancers entertaining crowds waiting for Mr. and Mrs. Claus to appear the Turning Basin, here’s what is currently being communicated on the Visit Petaluma website.

“Santa and Mrs. Claus love sailing up the Petaluma River on a Lind Marine tugboat and disembarking at River Plaza Shopping Center to greet parents and children,” the announcement states, adding, “As much as they look forward to hugs from the kids and having them sit on their lap and hearing their wish list, Santa and Mrs. Claus know that this year, their arrival is going to be different. They are in touch with Lind Marine and the Petaluma Visitors Program to talk about how they can safely interact with Petaluma families. Plans are still evolving … more info to come! Thanks for your patience.”

HOLIDAY CRAFTERINO

Is it happening? Not this year.

Although Petaluma’s massive annual exhibition of crafts and gifts was originally planned for this November, the Holiday Cfafterino’s Facebook page recently made the following statement: “Hello friends. We finally had to make a decision regarding our show for 2020, and that was to pull the plug on Holiday Crafterino for this year. We were hoping for a miracle that we could hold the show in a safe way but alas, that is not possible. So we had to make the painful decision to cancel. We are hopeful to resume the show in 2021!”

HOSPICE COMMUNITY TREE LIGHTING & REMEMBRANCE

Is it happening? Yes.

In person or virtual? Virtual (but the trees and candles will be real)

When: Friday, December 4, 6 p.m.

Light Up a Life is Petaluma’s annual holiday remembrance of loved ones lost, a community celebration of treasured memories. A December tradition for 35 years, the event has included a tree (or trees) covered in hundreds of lights representing the life, hopes and dreams of a friend, colleague or family member. One of the highlights has been the passing out of candles, and the assembled attendees singing “The Rose” in unison by candlelight.This year, though, the celebrations and remembrances will be taking place separately, but as Hospice describes it in this posted announcement, still in unison.

"Our Light Up a Life trees will shine brightly, candles will be available, and the spirit of community will be on display as we celebrate (apart) together. Join us here, Friday, December 4 at 6 p.m. for our virtual tree lighting and remembrance ceremony. If you’d like to view the event at a later date, it will continue to be available through the end of the year.“

Hospice of Petaluma invites community members to honor their loved one with the “purchase” of a light on one of their trees, which will still be set in public places. In Petaluma, its been Walnut Park since moving from Center Park in front of the Mystic. Call Hospice at 778-6242 and ask to purchase a light. Each name being honored will be added to the Hospice online and printed Memory Book.

TRANSCENDENCE HOLIDAY SHOW

Is it happening? Yes.

In person or virtual? Both. First, it’s in-person (but with a big drive-in difference) and then it will be available online.

When: Friday, December 4 through Sunday, Dec. 6, 6 p.m.

After transforming its popular summertime Holiday Under the Stars shows into an online series of programs knitting together great moments from live shows recorded at Jack London State Park over the last eight years, Transcendence Theatre Company is doing something similar in place of its annual indoor holiday shows. They have created a special compilation holiday show from favorite moments of past extravaganzas, and calling it “Broadway Holiday.” And instead of simply streaming it, they’ll be screening it in a drive-in movie format for three nights at SOMO Village in Rohnert Park, then from 11-13 at Sonoma Raceway.

“From the warmth and comfort of your own car,” says a description on the company’s website, “share in holiday festivities like never before. As you arrive, you will enjoy a jolly holiday sing-along, beautiful local wines with seasonal bites, in-car interactive activities for the whole family, dazzling COVID-friendly live entertainment, and be among the first audiences to experience the spectacular screening of ”Broadway Holiday.” Cost is $59 per car, and more for something called “The VIP Experience.” After two weekends of drive-in screenings, “Broadway Holiday” will run online in a free, donations-requested run from Dec. 18-24. TranscendenceTheatre.org.

FESTIVAL OF TREES

Is it happening? Unlikely.

Festival of Trees, a wonderful holiday tradition in Petaluma, is annually presented by the nonprofit group the Fabulous Women of Sonoma County. This festive event raises money for charity through a showcase and auction of remarkably and whimsically decorated trees, but since it’s been held indoors at the Hotel Petaluma for the last few years, and given that the event’s Facebook and website are still showing information from 2019, it appears that the event — often taking place the first weekend of December — is on hiatus for 2020. If we learn that the Fabulous Women have devised a clever alternative or virtual approach, you’ll be the first we tell about it. TheFabulousWomen.org.

PETALUMA LIGHTED BOAT PARADE

Is it happening? Unlikely.

Many local residents have been hoping that, ononce the Petaluma River was finally dredged and safe for aquatic activity again, was that the deeper waters might make it possible to bring back the annual Lighted Boat Parade that was once a glorious part of every holiday season. Well, dredging is completed. But given the lingering dangers of drawing large crowds together, it seems that relaunching the parade for 2020 poses more than a few public safety problems. Though the Petaluma Yacht Club and the City of Petaluma have yet to post a formal announcement — and even though a “tentative date” of Saturday, Dec. 5 was once, um, floated by the former — one has to assume at this point that we’ll be waiting another year before this Petaluma tradition sails back into our lives.

PENNGROVE PARADE OF LIGHTS

Is it happening? Unlikely.

Generally scheduled for the mid-part of December in downtown Penngrove, the annual Parade of Lights does not appear to be on the calendar for 2020. Sponsored by the Penngrove Social Firemen, the wacky and wonder procession draws people to the streets of Penngrove to watch lighted animals, tractors and even just people walking along, but all indications suggest the event will be taking the year off along with other holiday delights. There’s nothing stopping the rest of us from illuminating our vehicles, though, and spreading a little holiday light all season long.

CINNABAR NEW YEARS GALA

Is it happening? Not this year.

Cinnabar Theater has been presenting an annual New Year’s Eve gala every December 31 for decades, often including a first-look performance of whatever new show is kicking off the company’s shiny new year. With theaters across of the state still closed for the foreseeable future, and with much of Cinnabar’s staff furloughed for now, this year’s event is canceled, but there will be a January show for those who wait a few weeks. Beginning Jan. 22, playwright James Lecesne’s “The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey,” a single-actor play to be performed by Hollywood writer-director-producer-actor Mike Pavone. CinnabarTheater.org.

