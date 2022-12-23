‘ The Holiday Gremlins ’ (2020), parts one and two , and an epilogue - a magical story about children who make a suprising discovery about a neighbor.

Since 2017, in the last issue before Christmas (or sometimes a few weeks leading up to it, if it’s a series), the Argus-Courier has been running a special gift of holiday fiction, ranging in literary flavor from sweet to spicy. For those interested in flashing back to some of the previous stories, here are links so you can revisit them again.

“Pardon me, but are you … Dr. Ingbladt?”

The voice, as high and squeaky as a rusty door on a dry but snowy night, startled the doctor as she stepped from the elevator and headed toward her car in the shadowy parking garage beneath the university.

“Um … yes, I’m Dr. Ingbladt,” she answered uncertainly, peering into the dim, inky darkness.

“Excellent!” replied the voice, as jarring as the squeal of a flash-frozen pig. “If you’re not too busy, I’d like you to accompany me to the North Pole where a team of elves will miniaturize you and inject you into the bloodstream of Santa Claus, where you will assist in dislodging a freakish anomaly from his brain. Shall we go?”

“Um … what?”

“Yes! Exactly!” exclaimed the voice, as the pointy-eared, pointy-hatted and pointy-shoed creature stepped into view. “I am Wut! Wut the Elf!”

A noticeably diminutive presence, the creature was no higher than a stack of gerbils, dressed in red and green, with a patch on its jacket with the name “WUT,” beneath which were the words “North Pole Security: Deep Secrets Division.”

“W-w-what?” stammered an incredulous Dr. Ingbladt, taking a step backwards.

“Yes! Wut! But with only one ‘W!’” clarified the elf.

“Did you say … ‘Santa? Santa Claus?’” Ingbladt repeated.

“Yes!” cried Wut. “But with only one ‘Santa!’”

“Well, I think I ….” Ingbladt stepped backwards, her professional curiosity suddenly overcome by an urge to dash away, dash away, straight into the elevator, back to her office in the Department of Advanced Quantum Literature.

In a voice as high as a vintage Edward Mobley squeaky toy shaped like a baby chinchilla, Wut produced a candy-cane-striped item that looked suspiciously like a poison blow-dart gun, then exclaimed, “There’s no time to explain! We’ll have to skip the remaining exposition and jump straight into the highly hazardous but wonderfully magical bloodstream of Santa Claus! The whole team is waiting for us!”

“Woah!” said Ingbladt, now preparing to turn and run.

“Yes! How did you know? Dr. Woah is waiting with the rest of the team!” cried Wut, lifting the blowgun and preparing to deploy numerous milligrams of a rare but potent Laplandic butterwort sedative.

“Wait!” exclaimed Ingbladt, ready to sprint.

“Yes!” replied Wut, preparing to blow. “Dr. Waite will be there too!”

Several hours but just a few seconds later, Dr. Ingbladt blinked back into consciousness. Now dressed in a green and red rubber wetsuit with goggles and an oxygen tank on her back, she was belted into a seat inside what appeared to be a compact submarine with a crew of four other people, if “people” is even the word.

“This is your crew!” exclaimed Wut, seated to her left, likewise dressed in a green and red rubber wetsuit. He was cradling an enormous weapon resembling a high-tech military laser-blaster painted in bright red-and-white candy cane stripes. “Meet Dr. Woah, Dr. Yeikes and Dr. Yaowie-Zaowie. Captain Booyah is steering the ship!”

Ingbladt stared at the creatures smiling and nodding back at her. The one closest to her extended a fur-covered tentacle.

“Nice to meet you. Big fan of your work,” it said, adding, “I’m Dr. Woah.”

“Um. Wait!” protested Ingbladt, struggling against the restraints.

“Sadly, Dr. Waite couldn’t make it,” confessed Dr. Woah, evocatively undulating his wings. “Seems she was allergic to butterwort sedative. It somehow glued her gills shut. And I have no idea who Um is, so sorry.” After a short pause during which the organism blinked all seven of its eyes, one at a time, Dr. Woah continued. “I’m the chief spelunker on the mission, by the way. I get to crawl through Santa’s brain with you to deploy the explosives. I’m terrified.”

“No one’s ever destroyed a freakish anomaly of this size with peppermint-powered explosives of such magnitude,” gurgled Dr. Yeikes, flapping the soft, blue throat-hole through which she seemed to be speaking. “I’m the chief zoologist on the mission. It’s my job to lure away the acid-spewing blob-worms that patrol Santa’s bloodstream looking for anything that doesn’t smell like it belongs inside Santa’s bloodstream. I fully expect to die.”

As if seeking professional corroboration of this assessment, Dr. Yeikes turned to Dr. Yaowie-Zaowie, who vigorously nodded two of its three pink and scaly but otherwise featureless faces, then spoke in buzzy tones through one or two of what Dr. Ingbladt initially assumed were scalp barnacles but now recognized as between sixty-to-seventy tiny little mouths.