‘ The Holiday Gremlins ’ (2020), parts one and two , and an epilogue - A magical story about children who make a suprising discovery about a neighbor.

‘ Last Call at the Long Night Club ’ (2019) - A Solstice tale about community and the mysteries of night sky.

‘ The Last Will and Testament of Ugly Joe the Hermit ’ (2018) parts one , two, three , four and five - a serialized comedic tale about an odd gathering of hermits who find themselves caring for a wild little boy at Christmas.

Since 2017, in the last issue before Christmas, the Argus-Courier has offered a special gift of holiday fiction, ranging in literary flavor from sweet to spicy. For those interested in flashing back to some of the previous stories, find them here.

Raven slammed her book down, sighing loudly. When nothing happened, she slumped in her chair and sighed even more dramatically. But only silence answered her theatrics.

Straightening up, she glanced across the office to where her business partner and fellow demigod of mischief Coyote sat. His eyes were closed, and his head was nodding along to whatever was coming from the record player, into the headphones she had bought him.

Raven threw her book at him.

“Ow!” he yelped as the unabridged and annotated copy of “War and Peace” bounced off his snout. “What was that for?”

In response, Raven again sunk as low as possible in her chair, placed one wrist against her forehead, and uttered the two words that struck fear in the hearts of all that knew her.

“I’m bored.”

“What do you want me to do about it?” he griped back at her, though in truth, he was also getting restless. December was a slow time of the year for the Creative Solutions Specialists. All the Northern Hemisphere tricksters and troublemakers were cuddled up in their homes, dens, caves, and evil lairs, sheltering from the cold. Meanwhile, all their Southern Hemisphere counterparts were starting their summer vacations.

“Fix it!” Raven whined predictably.

Fortunately for Coyote, the phone chose that moment to ring. He put his headphones back on as Raven picked up the phone.

“C&R Consulting, this is Raven,” she said. This was followed by a slight pause, to which she replied, “Oh, hi Lucy.”

The name made Coyote's ears wiggle. He listened intently but could only hear Raven’s side of the short conversation. Finally, she hung up and swiveled her chair around to face him. Her onyx eyes were shining with excitement. Before she could speak, Coyote pulled his headphones off and asked, “I thought Morningstar wasn’t speaking to you?”

“Huh? He isn’t. I can’t imagine why.”

“Maybe you shouldn’t have played a prank on the Ruler of the Damned and Keeper of the Infernal Kingdom.”

“It was one eyebrow! Seriously, he needs to just get over it. Why do you ask?”

“Lucy,” Coyote replied with a chin nod toward the phone.

“Oh! No, not Lucifer! That was St. Lucia.”

“Oh, I love Lucia,” Coyote grinned. “Do you think she’ll let me try wearing the wreath of candles again?”

Raven raised one pitch-black eyebrow. “London 1666.”

Coyote nodded, but his amber eyes showed a mischievous glow.

“You have to admit it was pretty cool when they used the gunpowder to create firebreaks.”

“Yeah…” Raven agreed, lost in the memory of the chaos her partner had caused. But then she shook her head as one shakes an etch-a-sketch. “Anyway, Lucia is hiring us to deal with some guy named Nicky Mara. He’s making a splash at that council meeting in Nicaea, and she’s afraid he’s trying to steal her month.”

Coyote opened his mouth.

“Do not ask me how the First Council of Nicaea in 325 is going on now when we’ve already established that the Great London Fire of 1666 happened in the past,” Raven said. “I don’t have time to explain temporal mechanics to you again.”

Coyote closed his mouth.

“Wait,” Raven quickly added. “How did you hear me say ‘Hi, Lucy’ with your headphones…?”

Coyote moved toward the door as Raven realized the headphones were not plugged into the record player.

“I’m gonna go get some gummy worms for the trip!” he yelled as he closed the door behind him just before “The Complete Works of Shakespeare” bounced harmlessly off the tinted glass.

A day later, the two were stalking the streets of Anatolia.

“I thought you said Nicaea?” Coyote grumbled through his fake mustache.

“Yeah, but then I heard something about a guy named Nick down in Myra raising pickles from the dead.”

“That makes no sense.” Coyote grumbled.

“There’s a spider on your fake mustache,” Raven lied and moved down the road as Coyote yipped in fear and made a spectacle of himself.

Raven ignored him and focused on the crowd gathered around a pickle shop down the road. The oohs and aahs confirmed that she had found the right place. Quickly, she slipped into the crowd and worked her way to the front.

Once in place, she saw a plump man in a long red fur coat and a white beard so fake she wondered if he had borrowed it from Coyote. The man was waving his pudgy arms quickly, then he placed a finger beside his cherry nose and said, “And now…” He momentarily paused to ensure the crowd was enraptured ... “the pickles will return to life!”

At that moment, three large pickles bounded up from a brining barrel and danced around the room as the crowd cheered, and the people threw gold coins at the plump man.