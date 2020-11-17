Holiday Food Fair in Petaluma will be socially distant event

Now in its fourth year, the Holiday Food Fair is set for Tuesday, Nov. 24, in the ballroom at Hotel Petaluma, from 4 to 7 p.m. Although this year’s event will have a slightly different feel than in years past, for local artisan food makers this year is more important than ever.

It began with Lorraine Barber of Barber Cellars after she heard countless stories from fellow winemakers regarding massive losses in revenue after the 2017 fires. She knew the fires had hurt all food and drink vendors and she wanted to create a space to show local wares and build buyer support heading into the holidays. She teamed up with Leslie Goodrich of LaLa’s Jam Bar to organize the event and the two have kept it going ever since.

Holiday Food Fair 2020 Set for Tuesday, Nov. 24, from 4-7 p.m., this year’s event requires (free) tickets to keep the crowd limited. The following vendors will be taking part, with many offering pre-orders for pick up at the event. Achandinha Cheese Barber Cellars Barber Lee Spirits Bert’s Desserts Bitter Girl Bitters Black Pig Meat Company F.A. Nino’s Farm Chocolates Golden State Pickleworks Jupiter Foods Kiss the Flower Honey Kuksa Coffee Lala’s Jam Bar Mariposa Ice Creamery McEvoy Ranch Nomad Botanticals Petaluma Toffee Soma Sourdough Co. Stella’s Table Valley Ford Cheese

With the event usually jammed packed with vendors and guests, it seemed as though COVID-19 was going to cancel this year’s event. However, Lorraine heard from vendors that they wanted to do whatever they could to keep this event alive.

“We started this to help small businesses through the tough times after the 2017 fires, but we figured we’d have to postpone this year,” says Lorraine. “But it’s as important an event as ever so are making adjustments to make it work.”

At past Holiday Food Fairs, guest could come and go as they pleased, pack in as tight as possible and sample before they purchased. All that has changed in the wake of the pandemic, but Lorraine and Leslie are adjusting to the times.

This year’s safety precautions will include temperature checks prior to entry, a one-way directional flow for guests, frequent hand sanitizer stations and masks must be worn at all times, which means no free samples this year. The lobby of the hotel will be off limits and not included as part of this event like it was in the past.

Clearly, this will not be the packed-in social event that it has been in years past but is critical to keeping the vendors afloat.

With state and county mandated restrictions on the number of people allowed into the hotel’s ballroom, both vendors and guest will be limited this year. Whereas past iterations hosted as many as 50 vendors, this year’s has been restricted to two dozen or so as to allow for more guests to flow through the room.

And that list includes some of our best holiday gift options. From Bert’s Desserts to Golden State Pickleworks to Petaluma Toffee Company, there are so many great gift ideas at this event that guests should be able to check off most of their holiday gift buying list in just one place.

Also available through the website are vendors’ links. “Our hope is that at least some of our guests will shop ahead of time online and then use the event to pick-up their purchases,” says Lorraine.

On-site sales will be still be available, although only credit cards will be accepted, no cash sales. For small vendors like these, pre-ordering ensures your order is filled but it also helps the vendors plan properly for the holiday, which in turn helps them avoid waste while still maximizing potential sales.

The event remains free to the public but will require a ticket in order to gain entry. This will help organizers assure proper COVID-19 precautions for everyone’s safety.

“The number of people allowed in at any give them is limited,” says Lorraine. “Just like at the grocery store.”

Tickets are available through the website with time reservations offered for 4 p.m., 4:30 p.m., 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. “We are trying to avoid having crowds waiting around to get in,” she explained.

For those that have arrived early for their allotted time, Jupiter Foods will have a small farmers market pop-up in the courtyard with seasonal offerings as well as some great foodie gift ideas.

“The farmers markets are closing down for the season and many similar events have been cancelled,” says Lorraine. “That makes this more important than ever. The sales from events like these can be the difference that gets them through the tough winter season.”

At a time when internet sales are skyrocketing, taking local dollars out of our local economy, we need to be more contentious than ever about how we spend this holiday season. A large part of what makes Petaluma such a great community is our local food folks. A few extra dollars spent on holiday gifts locally instead of online will make a big difference in keeping our beloved small producers thriving.