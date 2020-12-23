Holiday happenings from Christmas Eve to New Year’s

One of the unexpected advantages of performing arts events being shoehorned onto Zoom, Facebook and other streaming platforms is that target audiences are no longer limited by the distance they must travel to see the show. Literally anyone with a computer and WiFi, wherever they happen to live on this round, rotating globe we call home, can tune in to watch their grandchildren dance in a virtual Nutcracker, browse the numerous seasonal delights of a virtual Dickens Fair, sing along with an online group caroling event, or watch local actors reading bizarre Christmas stories.

And they don’t have to worry about parking or driving home late after the show. Would watching a holiday show be better in person? Sure, except for dealing with the rude folks filming the event on their smartphones right in front of you. Believe us, nobody’s missing those people.

Until we can all gather together in a theater or music hall to watch such entertainments while casually breathing each other’s oxygen without a thought about it, virtual performances are doing more than keeping us safe and giving artists a showcase for their talents. They are helping to keep many such institutions alive, and are, in a way, helping us redefine what togetherness really means.

Here are several upcoming activities that be be enjoyed from your living room, home office or (in certain cases) your automobile.

Happy holidays to you all.

A VERY PHOENIX THEATER CHRISTMAS

With live concerts on hold at the Phoenix Theater due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the venerable music venue has announced a new holiday tradition - A Very Phoneix Theater Christmas. The show, to be streamed on YouTube beginning Christmas Eve, 6 p.n., features a collection of “holiday hits” performed by some of the Phoenix staff’s favorite Bay Area artists. Expect appearances by Trebuchet (covering “Wonderful Christmastime” and others), Royal Jelly Jive (“Broke for Christmas”), Schlee “I’ll Be Home for Christmas”), Matt Jaffe “We Three Kings”), One Armed Joey “The Chipmonk Song”), Bad Thoughts “I Want an Alien for Christmas”), Down Dirty Shake (“It’s Your Birthday, Baby Jesus”), Ismay (“Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”), The Happys (“Feliz Navidad”) and others including Beard of the Ancients performing a “stoner metal version” of “We Three Kings.” The free streaming show is the Phoenix Theater’s gift to the community. Get additional information at phoenixchristmas.com.

THE NUTCRACKER 2020: HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS (Dec. 24, 6:30 p.m.) - What’s Christmas without The Nutcracker? This year, the Petaluma School of Ballet and North Coast School of Ballet are teaming up to present an online, all-virtual Nutcracker, beginning on Christ mas Eve and running through New Year’s Days. For a one-family ticket donation of $35, you can watch the show at any time from Dec. 24, 6:30 p.m. to Jan. 1 at 10 p.m. For information visit PetalumaSchoolofBallet.com.

CITY OF LIGHTS DRIVING TOUR (Dec. 1-31) - While it’s true that many of us will not be hosting holiday visitors this year, that’s no reason to hide our Christmas lights under a bushel. At this season, especially this year, who couldn’t use the bright-and-beautiful emotional uplift of seeing a gorgeously decorated house bedazzled and bedecked with glowing lights? The Petaluma Visitors Program is again organizing its annual Self-Guided City of Lights Tour, which officially begins on Dec. 1 and will run nightly through Dec. 26. On the VisitPetaluma website, you’ll find a map to local households that will have festooned their glittering exteriors with all manner electric lamp, light, lantern, bulb and beacon, be they incandescent, LED, icicle-style, rope-style, candle-style, retro, micro or mesh, projected, electric or battery-operated. And don’t get us started on what illuminated inflatable characters might be on display, because that list could go on for a page-and-a-half. The list of participating houses currently stands at around 25, and could grow by kick-off time.

‘A CHRISTMAS CAROL’ TO BENEFIT CINNABAR (streaming pay-per-view through Jan. 3) - A one man performance of Dickens’ classic holiday tale was taped in an empty theater in New York City. Every viewing of this extraordinary show — which Argus-Courier theater reviewer Alexa Chipman calls “breathtaking” — benefits Petaluma’s Cinnabar Theater. A great holiday activity for the whole family on a cold winter’s night. CinnabarTheater.org.

DICKENS FAIR AT HOME (Now streaming, new content added weekly) - Speaking of “A Christmas Carol,” with the actual Dickens Christmas Fair canceled for 2020, many Petalumans — including actor Jeffrey Weissman, a regular performer at the Fair — assumed there’d be no way to satisfy their immersive Dickensian Christmas urges. But beginning a few weeks ago, the organizers have been offering a dazzling array of virtual Dickens-themed content for free download, to give fans a taste of what many have called the best Christmas fair in the Bay Area. From Charles Dickens reading chapters of “A Christmas Carol” and a printed proclamation from the young Queen Victoria herself, to recipes for traditional egg nog, snickerdoodles, roasted chestnuts and rum cake hard sauce. There are performances of favorite holiday tunes, some with sheet music so you can sing or play along, how-to Victorian craft demonstrations and lots more. Every weekend, a new assortment of virtual, click-and-watch activities is released, and it will continue through Christmas Eve. Promised among this weekend’s offerings is a recitation by Edgar Allen Poe (known to some as Lee Presson of the Goth swing band Lee Presson and the Nails), performing “A Telltale Heart” and something called “The Zucchini Song.” Feel free to dress up in your finest 19th century garb to take in all the fun. Catch it at DickensFair.com/dickens-fair-at-home.