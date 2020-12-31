Holiday happenings on New Year’s Eve

We’re almost there, folks.

Though the pandemic will continue to impact our lives for month to come, 2020 is about to move into the metaphorical rear-view mirror of our collective consciousnesses. That’s worth celebrating, even if we do it while separated and watching in some virtual format. As we’ve previously pointed out, the one good thing about celebrating online is that you don’t have worry about parking, driving home late after a party or show, or finding a designated driver. So until, next year when our happy, inoculated, ready-to-party selves can do this New Year thing together in a theater or music hall, here are several holiday activities that, for those fortunate enough to still have a roof over their heads at the end of this hard, hard year, can be enjoyed from the lonely-but-safe comfort of your very own living room.

Happy New Year to you all.

RIVERTOWN REVIVAL’S LIVING ROOM LIVE

With its Living Room Live series proving a popular streaming attraction during the summer of 2020, Friends of the Petaluma River — producers of the beloved annual Rivertown Revival — are bringing back host Josh WIndmiller for a one-night-only New Year’s Eve blowout. Featuring musical performances by Royal Jelly Jive, Sebastian St. James, Jules Indelicato, Terrier (Ben Morrison and Erika Tietjen), Eki Shola, La Agnecia, Clementine Darling, Rocky Rohwedder, Timothy O’Neil, Kayatta and Solo Rio, the show is a fundraiser for the Friends, streaming on the Rivertown Facebook page and YouTube beginning 7 p.m. on December 31.

HAPPY NEW YEAR, CHARLIE BROWN

The Schulz Museum presents a special live New Year’s Eve celebration — described as more of a “Noon-Year’s Eve” event — featuring appearances by Snoopy and Woodstock, Peanuts-themed crafts to do at home, and the big countdown to the Museum’s annual balloon-drop at high noon. $10 for members, $15 for non-members. Thursday, Dec. 31, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., SchulzMuseum.org.

PINK MARTINI VIRTUAL NEW YEAR’S EVE SHOW

For those music-loving Petalumans who have become used to attending Pink Martini’s lavish annual holiday show at Sonoma County’s Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, the current COVID-closure of the venue doesn’t mean you can’t get their fix of the outrageous Portland, Oregon-based jazz-pop-lounge orchestra. On Thursday, Dec. 31, at 6 p.m. PST, Pink Martini presents “Good Riddance 2020,” ringing in the new year with a lively concert performed in front of a 35-foot Christmas tree currently standing at Pink Martini’s World Headquarters in Portland. With bandleader/founder Thomas Lauderdale on the piano, the show features Pink Martini fans’ favorites tunes and holiday classics. Of course, you will hear the ensemble’s signature cover of Auld Lang Syne, with lead singer China Forbes and appearances by Storm Large, Ari Shapiro, Edna Vazquez, Jimmie Herrod, Sofia von Trapp, and Cantor Ida Rae Cahana. The streaming show is viewable by purchasing tickets for $15 for a single home-viewer or $20 for the whole family. Visit LutherBurbankCenter.org.

BARBARA DIXON’S JAZZTACULAR (Dec. 31, 8 p.m.) - As a free gift to the Sonoma County community, 6th Street Playhouse in Santa Rosa — where numerous Petaluma theater artists have strutted their stuff over the years — is streaming a special New Years Eve “musical comedy extravaganza” featuring Leah Sprecher as the fictional Barbara Dixon, “Broadway legend.” Titled “Barbara Dixon’s Jazztacular,” it’s an original satirical spoof of autobiographical cabaret shows made popular by self-described ”song-and-dance broads“ Liza Minelli, Elaine Stritch and others. Sprecher is known to locals for her appearances with the Transcendence Theatre Company. For information visit 6thStreetPlayhouse.com.

THE NUTCRACKER 2020: HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS (Through Jan. 1, 10:00 p.m.) - This year, the Petaluma School of Ballet and North Coast School of Ballet teamed up to present an online, all-virtual Nutcracker, beginning on Christ mas Eve and running through New Year’s Days. For a one-family ticket donation of $35, you can watch the show at any time from Dec. 24, 6:30 p.m. to Jan. 1 at 10 p.m. For information visit PetalumaSchoolofBallet.com.

‘A CHRISTMAS CAROL’ TO BENEFIT CINNABAR (streaming pay-per-view through Jan. 3) - A one man performance of Dickens’ classic holiday tale was taped in an empty theater in New York City. Every viewing of this extraordinary show — which Argus-Courier theater reviewer Alexa Chipman calls “breathtaking” — benefits Petaluma’s Cinnabar Theater. A great holiday activity for the whole family on a cold winter’s night. CinnabarTheater.org.