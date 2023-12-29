“Holiday in the Vineyards,” the latest film from Petaluma-raised producer Ali Afshar, is still among the most watched movies worldwide on Netflix more than two weeks after its release.

The movie, which currently sits at the No. 7 spot, has been viewed nearly six million times. The film has been in the Top 10 since it’s release on Dec. 13.

“Holiday in the Vineyards” is sandwiched between “Family Switch” at No. 6 and “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” at No. 8 and. The number one movie on Netflix is the recently released “Rebel Moon — Part One: A Child of Fire.”

The holiday romance follows a widow who is struggling to maintain a local vineyard while raising two young boys, and a wealthy man from the big city who has been sent to the community to gather intelligence on the property by his wine-mogul mother.

The movie stars Josh Swickard of “General Hospital” fame, along with Sol Rodriguez, Eileen Davidson and Omar Gooding.

The feel-good movie currently has a 6.2 out of 10 on IMDb.

The film is set in the fictional California town of Los Santos, and California wine culture is a “central focus,” according to a Dec. 12 article about the movie in Wine Spectator.

The movie’s director, Alex Ranarivelo, told Wine Spectator that wine is a “natural pairing” with the film, and suggests that people try Schioppettino, Alicante Bouschet, Falanghina or Assyrtiko while watching.

While the movie was filmed in the greater Los Angeles area, Afshar has filmed many movies in Sonoma County, especially in his hometown of Petaluma.

Movies that Afshar shot in Sonoma County include Netflix’s “A California Christmas,” “Holiday Harmony” on HBO Max and “The Ride,” which has scenes filmed at St. Vincent de Paul High School and the Petaluma Skate Park.

Afshar also filmed a television series, “Casa Grande,” in Petaluma. The show was described by Afshar as “’Yellowstone’ with a Latin infusion.”

“It’s always my first choice, filming in Petaluma,” said Afshar in an April interview with the Argus-Courier. “’Casa Grande’ is definitely a Petaluma-made show.”

In addition to producing movies, Afshar is an accomplished race car driver and founder of ESX Motorsports, according to his IMDb biography.

When Afshar was growing up in the “green Sonoma Mountains of Petaluma,” he could be found “racing motorcycles and horses” from a very young age on his family’s “200 acre ranch,” according to his biography on IMDb.

For the full Netflix Global Top 10 List, go to netflix.com/tudum/top10.