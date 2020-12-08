Holiday meals to pre-order in Petaluma

Food seems to be filling in a lot of voids this year, both figuratively and literally. It is no wonder that restaurants are joining in with holiday dinner pre-order meals, an offering that has been almost exclusively the realm of caterers in the seasons past. Many gave it a go for Thanksgiving and found success with quick sell-outs, so I recommend getting a jumpstart on the holiday meal planning so you’re not the one crying that you didn’t get exactly what you wanted.

Because many restaurants and caterers have yet to finalize their holiday offerings, I suggest following your favorites on social media or contact them directly and order early. Also, these pre-orders, by the very nature of their name, require pre-ordering so double check the deadlines. However, order as soon as you can because some cut off orders early as they reach capacity, just like Thanksgiving.

Although most of our local restaurants concentrate on Christmas Eve and Day dinners, as well as New Year’s Eve, there are plenty of specials out there for those of us looking to celebrate anything from Chanukah (Dec. 10-18) to Quansah (Dec. 26-Jan. 1), and everything in between.

And due to space restrictions in an already overcrowded Food & Drink section this week, once you have found something that strikes your fancy, you will want to delve deeper into the details by visiting the restaurants’/caters’ websites/social media pages or simply by calling them.

First up, Chanukah

B'nai Israel Jewish Center is offering a Hanukkah meal from Cotati’s Park Avenue Catering for pickup on Friday, Dec. 11, from 1 to 3 p.m. at B’nai Israel. The meal features brisket, salad, winter vegetables and donuts. Add-ons include latkes and roasted sweet potatoes, z’ataar and labne. For details, check the special events section of their website. For single meals or discounts for orders of eight or more, contact Hillary at 415-302-9074 or hillary@bnaiisrael.net. Other pickup and delivery options are available on Park Avenue Catering website. B’nai Israel’s Hanukkah gift shop is also open every morning through the holiday.

Chabad Jewish Community Center has a great Chanukah Shoppe at its downtown location for all your Festival of Lights needs, from dreidels to menorahs to sweet treats and other gifts. You can also shop them online. And even in a year such as this, CJCC has found a way to keep the holiday spirit alive with a Chanukah Drive-Thru Experience at the Petaluma Fairgrounds this Sunday, Dec. 13, from 4:30 to 6 p.m.

Penngrove Market is offering both a Christmas and a Hanukkah dinner special. Hanukkah’s is available Friday, Dec. 11, and includes “wood-oven roasted chicken, matzo ball soup, green salad and latkes made from organic veggies and potatoes.” This dinner for four is just $60.

Christmas meals in alphabetical order

April Pantry did a bang-up job with their Thanksgiving dinner, although we heard about a few snafus due to a couple of the delivery drivers failing to show. Amiee reached out and made things right and for Christmas has dialed things in regarding delivery, now using Petaluma Food Taxi. Regardless of the snafus, April Pantry’s Thanksgiving dinner received rave reviews and owner Amiee (not April) is offering up special Christmas Eve and Day meals. They offer full dinners for four on, as well as abbreviated menus for those who want to keep things simpler, all with free delivery.

Butcher Crown Roadhouse is offering smoked prime rib again, available on Dec. 23. We have had this before and it was excellent. However, owner/Chef Pete Schnell tells me that it is ever better now that Josh Anderson is manning the smokers. “The three of us have basically been in this lockdown together and those two are the reason we have kept our head above water,” he said, speaking about Josh and server Laura Porter. It’s always nice to hear owners give their staff the credit that is rightly due.

Della Fattoria normally holds a Tamale Pie Holiday Dinner right around this time, but this year will substitute with a to-go options. The menu looks incredible and of course Della has all the proper accoutrements from dinner rolls to floral centerpieces to appetizer boards to some of the best desserts in town. And as always, they have frozen doughs so you can make your favorite treats at home. “There will be many, many things to come shop for on Wednesday, Dec. 23, and Thursday, Dec. 24, that are not available for pre-order.”

Mazza Catering is just one of many caterers who are offering holiday meals, this one including delivery on both Christmas Eve and Day. Herb and black peppercorn crusted prime rib roast is certainly a nice start to that menu.

Out to Lunch Fine Catering has Christmas Eve dinner with just a three-order minimum and with their food, leftovers are always welcome. Their meal is built around beef Wellington, which is something we have not had in quite a while and so are strongly leaning towards this option.

Penngrove Market has three great options for the main protein on your Christmas plate, starting with my favorite, Liberty Ducks’ seared whole duck, or Boar’s Head brown-sugar-glazed ham or seared ribeye roast. They also offer their mains and sides as ala carte.

Preferred Sonoma Caterers has a huge holiday menu, as well as some creative packages for around the holidays, such as fondue, breakfast and beer-tasting kits. PSC is one of Petaluma’s favorite special meal providers so order especially early with this one.

Seared is leading off with a bone-in Wagyu prime rib dinner for four, but also offers ala carte starters (similar to their great happy hour menu, which is still available for outdoor dining and take-out) as well as mains, such as filet mignon and salmon.

New Year’s Eve

Stockhome and Street Social have New Year’s Eve dinners in the works so keep an eye on their social media pages. Stockhome’s is rumored to be in collaboration with Keller Estate winery while Street Social will pair their excellent fried chicken dinners with bubbly.