Holiday Roundup: Arts & Entertainment events in and around Petaluma

Capote’s ‘A Christmas Memory’ and Dylan Thomas’ ‘A Child’s Christmas in Wales’ (Friday Dec. 10, 7 p.m.) Petaluma Readers Theater presents a double-feature of holiday magic with two of the most famous reminiscences of Christmas ever written. 90 Jesse Lane. $10. BrownPaperTickets.com.

Artful Holidays (Saturday, Dec. 11) In the future home of Artaluma, this pop-up gallery shop showcases one-of-a-kind gifts made locally by artisans and artists. 145 Keller St.

‘Christmas at Pemberley’ (Through Dec. 12) This theatrical “sequel,” of sorts, to Jane Austen’s “Pride and Prejudice” takes place at Christmastime in the massive mansion of the newly-wed Mr. Darcy and Elizabeth. Written by Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon as a companion piece to their “Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley,” this one moves the action from the upstairs to the downstairs servants area, where preparations for the holiday are interrupted by the unexpected arrival of the roguish George Wickham, the scalawag husband of Elizabeth’s sister Lydia, who sets out destroy his sworn enemy Darcy’s Christmas, while the amiable servants scheme to thwart him. Weekends through Dec. 12 at Spreckels Performing Arts Center in Rohnert Park. SpreckelsOnline.com.

‘Broadway Holiday Spectacular’ (Dec. 10-12) Transcendence Theatre Company returns to a live presentation of its popular winter holiday extravaganza, this time under the “big top” at Belos Cavalos Estate in Kenwood. The festive show features singing, dancing and seasonal frivolity, and we’re hearing rumors of horses in the act, plus a festive pre-show including food from Tri Tip Trolley, desserts from Cookie Take a Bite, hot beverages from Highlands International Coffee, and of course, a massive wine bar showcasing Sonoma County Wineries. The show runs Dec. 3-5 and Dec. 10-12, 7:30 p.m. at Belos Cavalos Estate, 687 Campagna Lane, Kenwood. $61-$162. TranscendenceTheatre.org.

‘A Weary World Rejoices’ (Dec. 9 and Dec. 10 at 7:30 p.m., Dec. 12 at 3 p.m.) The Petaluma Chorale returns to live performances with a new winter show, “A Weary World Rejoices,” in Cram Hall on the campus of St. John’s Episcopal, 30 C St. Tickets are $12-$15.

‘The Nutcracker’ (Dec. 10 and Dec. 11, 7:30 p.m., Dec. 12, 1:30 p.m.) The Petaluma School of Ballet and North Coast Ballet California’s team up again for a live performance of the beloved holiday ballet. Spreckel’s Performing Arts Center, Rohnert Park. $22-$32. PetalumaSchoolofBallet.com.

Petaluma Lighted Boat Parade (Saturday, Dec. 11, 6 p.m.) It’s back for the first time since the river was dredged. One of Petaluma’s favorite holiday events, the Holiday Lighted Boat Parade features an array of different types of watercraft, from yachts and boats to kayaks and standup paddleboards, all bedecked in shiny lights. Hosted by the Petaluma Yacht Club, the event is best viewed around the Petaluma River Turning Basin.

5th Annual Gingerbread House Showcase & Competition (Dec. 17, 18 and 19, 1-5 p.m.,) The spacious ballroom at Hotel Petaluma will once again be fragrantly filled with baked architectural wonders as the yearly Gingerbread House Showcase and Competition returns to downtown Petaluma. Find out more on the event’s Facebook page, and drop by to vote for your favorites. Hotel Petaluma, 205 Kentucky St.

The Christmas Jug Band (Saturday, Dec. 18, 7 p.m.) The Bay Area’s popular purveyor’s of what they call jugabilly mystique (it’s a musical style all their own) will be coming to Petaluma for a holiday show at The Big Easy, 128 American Alley. With their hot new single “Christmas on the Moon,” the boys in the band are planning a raucous night of “tongue-in-cheek musical hijinks,” all served up with good cheer and first-rate musicianship. In addition to the new tune, expect to hear “Mistletoe Jam” and “Santa Lost a Ho.” $20. BigEasyPetaluma.com.

Penngrove Holiday Parade of Lights (Sunday, Dec. 19, 6 p.m.) Described best as simply an hour of holiday cheer with lighted farm vehicles, Penngrove’s annual parade is back, presented once again by the Penngrove Social Firemen. Bundle up and prepare to be dazzled by a procession of decked-out tractors and other wheeled and treaded devices. The parade starts at Penngrove Park and rolls up Main Street. PenngroveSocialFiremen.org.