Saturday, March 2, 2 p.m. - Local artists Erica Ambrin, Kayatta and Eki Shola offer Powersoul!, a performance weaving music and conversation to amplify Black artists in Sonoma County at the Petaluma Library, 100 Fairgrounds Drive.

Saturday, Feb. 24, 5:30 p.m. - New Life Christian Church hosts its annual Black History Month program of music, dance, education and fun at 1310 Clegg St. Admission is free.

Sunday, Feb. 18, 1 p.m. - “Art in Conversation.” Petaluma artist Denise Ward talks with artist Rose Hill, owner of Sonoma’s Rose Hill Art gallery and museum, at the Museum of Sonoma County, 425 Seventh St., Santa Rosa. Hill’s work captures Black America and turns it around as something positive that reminds the viewer of their love of family, respect for their history and the universal touchpoints that invite discourse and community. Tickets are free to members, $7 students and $10 non-members. Tickets are available at museumsc.com.

Saturday, Feb. 17, 10:30 a.m. - Musician Keenan Webster demonstrates the vibrant music of the banjo-related instruments of West Africa in a free demonstration for children of all ages at the Petaluma Library, 100 Fairgrounds Drive.

Through March 31 - Annual Petaluma Blacks for Community Development exhibit at the Petaluma Historical Museum and Library. This year the focus is “African Americans and the Arts.” The free exhibit includes many familiar names and their works. The museum is at 20 Fourth Street; hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday-Sunday.

There is a wide range of events going on to celebrate Black History Month in and around Petaluma. Here are some of the local happenings to put on your calendar.

Black History Month in the United States began as a way of remembering important people and events in the history of the African diaspora. The first celebration took place at Kent State University in 1970. Six years later, it was being celebrated across the country. President Gerald Ford recognized it during the bicentennial celebration as a way for Americans to “seize the opportunity to honor the too-often neglected accomplishments of Black Americans in every area of endeavor throughout our history.”

The following year, in 1977, Petaluma’s Gloria Robinson shared her dream of what would become Petaluma Blacks for Community Development (PBCD), a local organization focused on sharing Black history and culture with the greater Petaluma community. One of the ways they do this is through their annual Black History program and exhibit at the Petaluma Historical Library and Museum, and with other local events they produce. (See sidebar for this year’s happenings.)

Now, in their 46th year, three generations of Black families annually participate in the group’s programs. Their vision, as posted on their website, is “to help make our community free of hate and get rid of those issues that divide us based on color.” They are a group that has not forgotten the strength and determination of their forefathers. “We are determined to share our history and culture with the community and invite others to join us. Our membership has always been open to everyone.”

This year’s exhibition theme is African Americans and the Arts. The show at the Petaluma Historical Museum and Library celebrates African American expression across a number of genres, including music, dance, literature, film, architecture and the visual arts.

Faith Ross, Sonoma County’s Woman of the Year in 2021 and a longtime member of PBCD, is the organizer of this year’s event.

“Usually what we do,” she said with a laugh, “is we start looking in August. We look first at the national theme for the next year, then talk about it in a group.” This year, having settled on the idea of celebrating local artists, the group plotted out the exhibit using a spreadsheet, collecting as many names of local and national Black artists as possible. “Someone else put in the online links,” noted Ross, “and then we started doing the research.”

With a laugh, Ross added, “Sometimes, t’s a full-time job. Just ask my husband.”

In the exhibit, running through March 31, there are works from an array of artistic and cultural movements, including the New Negro movement, Black Renaissance, hip-hop and Afrofuturism.

“African Americans and the Arts” also showcases local contemporary artists Denise Ward and Orin Carpenter, highlighting the artistic achievements of African American painters including Joshua Johnson, Alma Thomas and Faith Ringgold.

Of Carpenter, Ross said the Petaluma artist is lending the exhibit two of his paintings, including the one he recently had hanging at the De Young Museum exhibit in San Francisco. Also to be added to the museum exhibit, Ross noted, are new paintings contributed by members of the PBCD youth group.

On a national scale, the exhibition offers a look at the accomplishments of award-winning science fiction writer Octavia Butler, groundbreaking dancer Misty Copeland, pioneering architect Norma Merrick Sklarek and filmmaker Spike Lee. Additionally, it recognizes the 50th anniversary of hip-hop and honors the contributions of numerous Black American musicians.

As you enter the museum, you’re greeted by a brief description of this year’s exhibit.

“African American art is infused with African, Caribbean and the Black American lived experience. African American artists have used art to preserve history and community memories, as well as for empowerment. In 2024, we examine the varied history and life of African American artists and artisans.”

Ross was glowing with pride during the opening night on Friday, February 9.

“It was a community effort,” she said of the exhibit. “We only had four days, but so many people dropped in or showed up, saying they had an hour of two and wanted to help.”

She singled out Jaden Gregorio, the young man who created the front-and-center photographic display, but Gregorio was modest about his contribution, shrugging and smiling as he said, “Google did most of the work.”

The opening reception included a performance by the multi-talented dancer, storyteller, musician, visual artist and teacher Makeda Kumasi. Ross’s brief comment after Kumasi’s performance was simple but profound.

“Oh my gosh,” said Ross. “She was great.”

The audience agreed.

Kumasi, a teacher at the University of California, Riverside, began charmingly with a warm, “Good evening, Pet-a-looma,” followed by, “I hope I pronounced that right,” with a mischievous smile indicating that she knew she had. Her engaging and colorful presentation opened with the words, “I am a culture-bearer, sharing Black history and art.”

The audience was indeed fascinated as Kumasi glided effortlessly from dance to painting to a moving poetic monologue to a dramatic, shocking, one-person, one act play, all while shimmying into, and out of, various costumes and wigs. Kumasi also demonstrated the kora, a complex West African 21-stringed instrument she described as, “a divine sacred instrument of the Jali, a hereditary caste of musicians within the Mande people.”

Kumasi smiled at her listeners as she said, “They say only the righteous can hear the strings of the kora.”

One listener murmured in response, “We must be a pretty righteous group.”