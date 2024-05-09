Horror flick ‘Tarot’ gets full deck of cringe plot choices

Alexa Chipman

This mediocre horror flick has all the excitement of a hastily researched elementary school assignment on what Tarot decks are.

If you can stay awake through its lengthy Wikipedia-style exposition, next up are excruciatingly predictable murders set primarily in — wait for it — a creepy old house in the woods.

Even better, the primary cast is an attractive set of teenagers who venture into a room marked “Do not enter” and pick up the most obviously cursed object to play with.

I think my forehead has permanent marks from the amount of face-palming caused by the plot choices.

A particular favorite was watching the cast run screaming back-and-forth through a hallway that had a huge pile of weapons in it, only realizing this fact conveniently for the final few scenes. Every time they went shrieking down that corridor I muttered “Pick up a sword, they are right there!”

It was difficult to engage with a story that I figured out in the first 10 minutes, and the cinematography is generic as well, from blood splattered across phone screens to the old standby yanked-backward-into-darkness followed by gore sound effects.

I toast the ensemble of this piece of garbage, because they were quite solid in the acting department. The issues are with its screenplay and direction style, not performances. Avantika was a particular standout as the terrorized Paige, along with Jacob Batalon as Paxton, who seemed to understand the film would have been better as a spoof and timed his lines accordingly.

The only enjoyable moments were thanks to the props department, who brought their A-game to the dust-covered artifacts and atmospheric set dressings.

“Tarot” is not worth the price of admission, unless you are having trouble sleeping, in which case it might be the perfect fit.