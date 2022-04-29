Horror writer Scott Nicolay to launch book at Word Horde Emporium

The Word Horde Emporium of the Weird and Fantastic, in Petaluma, has issued a pair of fan-pleasing announcements this week.

The first is that this Saturday, April 30, which happens to be Independent Bookstore Day, the emporium will celebrate with a book launch party featuring the award-winning horror/fantasy author Scott Nicolay reading from his new release “And at My Back I Always Hear,” a collection of bone-rattling short stories. Another Word Horde favorite author, Anya Martin, will also be reading from her own works.

Expect “Mysterious Book Giveaways” and Emporium Gift Card Raffles,“ and everyone attending will be invited to pick an item from the ”Box of Fun!

All of this will serve as relocation party for the store, which is preparing to pack up and move to its new digs at the Petaluma Outlet Mall in June.

That’s the second announcement.

The Emporium will keep locals informed through its social media pages and its primary website. The Emporium is currently at 301 2nd Street in the Warehouse District, and Saturday’s festivities run from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Weirdandfantstic.com.