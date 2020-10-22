Hospice nursing during the Pandemic

Many people prefer not to talk about dying. COVID-19, of course, means that mortality is on many of our minds these days.

Cynthia Clarkson thinks about death every day.

As a nurse at Petaluma Hospice Services, her job is to provide comfort and support to patients who are facing the end of their lives.

“My work is profoundly rewarding,” she recently told me. “It’s like falling in love, every time.”

In 1968, when Clarkson was 18 years old, she had no interest in nursing. She wanted to become an actor. After dropping out of college, she left New Haven, Connecticut, where she grew up, and headed west, picking up odd jobs along the way, eventually ending up in California. She took part in Vietnam war protests, participated in the women’s rights movement, and even wrote for the Students for a Democratic Society newspaper.

“I wanted to be part of the revolution,” she remembered.

Then, a terrible incident changed her life.

“Someone died right in front of me during a fight,” she recalled. “I learned later that the person had a heart condition. I wanted to help, but I didn’t know how.”

After witnessing this tragedy, Clarkson resolved to become a nurse and enrolled in nursing school at age 26. Using her nursing skills, Clarkson has worked at delivering babies, as a health consultant at a battered women's shelter, in a drug recovery program, and at a senior service agency. She began working as a hospice nurse in Petaluma 18 years ago. The hospice has a team of trained volunteers, registered nurses, doctors, and spiritual care providers.

“It’s a wonderful service available to anyone who needs it, even if you don’t have money,” Clarkson said proudly. Noting that things have changed a bit under the current pandemic, she adds, “Part of my job was to meet with patients and their loved ones, at home or in a care facility, and listen to what they needed.”

As Clarkson explained it, some people need relief from pain, perhaps with medication or adjusting their position in bed. Others may have emotional or spiritual distress. They may need to forgive themselves for something they did or did not do in life, or even to forgive somebody else. Or they may be worried about who will care for their pet after they die.

“I try to connect people to what they need,” she said, “so that they feel at peace.”

Often comfort comes in just saying the right words.

“When I cared for my father, who was confused towards the end, it seemed to make him feel more at ease when I suggested that he was leaving his body to go someplace else,” she recalled.

Clarkson remembers another patient who lingered. It turned out she was upset that she wasn’t able to vote before dying. Clarkson whispered, “Maybe you can make a bigger difference from where you’re going.” The woman smiled, something Clarkson did not expect. Soon afterward, she passed away peacefully.

“I will always remember her,” Clarkson told me.

COVID-19, however, has changed how healthcare workers do their jobs. Before, Clarkson visited patients in person. Now, hospice nurses support their patients with on-site visits, video conferencing, and phone calls.

“It’s hard to do hospice nursing from a distance,” she allowed. “So much of it is intuitive, learning about people’s needs by being in the room with them and their family members.”

But being physically present is no longer an option for Clarkson.

“As a 70-year-old person caring for a 91-year-old, I worry about the risk,” she lamented. “Now, I do most of my work remotely. I help coordinate the care the patient needs.”

Despite this change, Clarkson still finds her work fulfilling. It’s also rewarding to be part of an organization that offers affordable care for patients and their families. In this country, the cost of end-of-life care can be prohibitive. It’s an industry worth billions of dollars. When Clarkson was younger, revolution may have meant taking part in protests. Today, she is participating in a different kind of revolution — helping people to reach the end of their lives with dignity and respect, without worrying about the bill.

In addition, working as a hospice nurse has taught Clarkson not to take anything for granted.

“I’m pretty healthy, I'm still working, I still drive a car and climb ladders,” she said. “But I know that my life will come to an end.”

Perhaps she’s a little more prepared than most, as she’s supported many people during their last days.

“After seeing people looking really peaceful as they die,” Clarkson said, “I can't help but believe that whatever it is that happens then, that it will be okay.”

