Hotel Petaluma

DAVID TEMPLETON
ARGUS-COURIER STAFF
March 31, 2022, 8:06AM
When checking into the Hotel Petaluma, a striking combination of the sleek, contactless, high-tech check-in procedures and the gorgeous, old-world architecture of the beautiful, antique-and-candle bedecked lobby makes it feel as if you are somehow standing in two distinct time-periods simultaneously.

The feeling continues when you take the elevator up to one of the four hospitality levels, the historic metal interior of the carriage running counter to the smooth, modernized hum of the recently replaced motor and renovated glow of the buttons.

“We replaced the internal mechanism and the door, which used to have the old-fashioned gate,” explained Shannon Kremer, the general manager of Hotel Petaluma. “But yes, the inner cab is still the same. The elevator was our number one complaint for years. It was so loud. There were rooms we couldn’t make available to guests because the elevator shaft would shake their room like an earthquake. It’s so much better now, but of course there are those who miss the old elevator anyway, because it really was kind of charming.”

A sense of historic charm is certainly not lacking throughout Hotel Petaluma, which will be celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2024. Though the building itself completed its construction in 1923, the hotel was not opened to the public until 1924. Kremer said that a year of celebrations and events are being planned for the hotel’s anniversary. Now owned by Choice Hotels International, Inc., based in Maryland, the building was originally financed through a unique 1920s crowd-funding campaign, in which a total of 855 Petaluma residents contributed small amounts of money — the minimum buy-in was reportedly $100 — to build a “modern” hotel in the heart of the downtown area. When the current owners purchased the building, it had for years been a residential hotel, mostly used by low-income folks. Though the renovation of the building and its transformation back into a functioning hospitality operation was somewhat controversial at the time — as it meant the relocation and displacement of its residents — since partially reopening as a hotel on April 1 of 2015, with interior and exterior renovations completed in 2019, the operation has been warmly embraced by the community as a significant point of architectural and community pride. The highly-photogenic landmark that has also become the location of high-profile activities and regular public events, and has appeared in a few movies along the way.

The pandemic, of course, has resulted is a number of changes and improvisations, not the least of which was the closure of the hotel, twice, during periods of high COVID-19 transmission across the state.

“It’s been frustrating sometimes,” said Kremer. “When we completed the main slate of renovations in 2019 — though still with the original elevator — I remember that we were all excited, thinking, ‘Here we go, 2019! The renovations are done, the last room is refurbished and rentable. Here we go!’ And then COVID hit. We were having the best year since we opened, and then we got derailed.”

When the hotel finally reopened in April of 2021, a few things had been lost to the health crisis, including the hot breakfast on the mezzanine, a change that has been seen throughout the hospitality industry. Other changes are evident as well. The aforementioned contactless check-in allows visitors to do all paperwork on their smartphones.

“The industry has been moving in the direction of contactless check-in for a while, but COVID really sped things up,” Kremer said.

Hand sanitizer stations are in place at high-contact locations throughout the hotel, including the stairwell entrances where folks use handrails, and for a while masks were required for all patrons inside the building. Now visitors are greeted with a sign requesting that unvaccinated guests remain masked, and making them optional for all others.

Among the most pleasant pandemic-inspired changes is that the Shuckery, a popular seafood restaurant located in the downstairs corner of the hotel building, began seating people in the hotel courtyard during the time when the hotel was not open and only outside dining service was allowed by a county-wide health order. Now that indoor dining has returned, the Shuckery is now permanently installed in the courtyard.

“It adds so much to the ambiance of the hotel,” Kremer said. “We were initially concerned that, with the courtyard being the main entrance to the hotel, it might interfere with guests arriving or departing. But it hasn’t, and it provides more seating capacity for the restaurant, so more of our guests have the opportunity to dine there. It was a win-win.”

Now that things are opening up again and guests are returning to the 91-room hotel, Kremer and her team are working to make the place as much fun to visit as it beautiful to hang out in. On a Friday evening in late February, the music in the lobby was turned up, the bar was open, and the place was filled with happy human beings, most of them guests but with a few walk-in locals, all chatting and socializing in what can only be characterized as a party atmosphere.

In addition to the large fireplace and plentiful places to sit in groups of two or more, the walls on the lobby-overlooking mezzanine and other areas display elaborate rotating art shows, which a handful of wine-glass-holding guests peruse as the music and conversation hum in the background. The artwork is curated by Riverfront Gallery, which has a contract with the hotel to develop and hang regular art shows, changing out the pieces every three months.

“They curate the shows, and it’s always really great to see the new work,” Kremer said. “Guests do buy pieces, too, pretty often. That’s good for the gallery, and the artists and we get a little cut of it, so there’s another win-win.”

Upstairs, the rooms are divided into different styles and price-points, which range from around $127 to $189 a night. The Executive King and Deluxe King rooms include a stylish wet bar (with farm-style faucets), and the decor leans toward enlarged photos of Petaluma landmarks and landscapes. All rooms have enormous flat-screen televisions that are internet enabled, with the remote functioning as a computer mouse, and a cursor appearing on the screen as guests click through their options. The TVs are set up so visitors can cast onto them too, should they want to watch a program from one of their own streaming services.

“The owners love technology so we are early adopters of a lot of things like that,” Kremer said. “We now also have lots of operational stuff for hospitality, like a new messaging system where guests can text back-and-forth with the front desk,” she said. “We’ve since modified it so it looped into the company that handles our mobile check-in service also.”

For example, guests staying at Hotel Petaluma might occasionally receive messages inviting them to happy hour when it begins, or asking for confirmation, on the morning of their departure day, regarding what time they plan to check out, so that housekeeping knows when to schedule their arrival without risk of interrupting guests while they are still occupying the room.

For those who keep track of such things, the bedside nightstands do contain a Gideon Bible, along with another reading option, “The Teachings of the Buddha.” Also: disposable earplugs on both sides of the bed.

“We put them in all the room as an amenity,” Kremer explained. “Let’s face it, this is an old building and the sound insulation from room to room can be a little rough. And being downtown, it can be crazy sometimes. It’s Nightclub Row down there, and when the bars are really rocking the whole downtown area is noisy till two in the morning sometimes. So, yes, disposable earplugs in every room. People are very grateful for them.”

Back down in the lobby, when asked what the coolest thing about Hotel Petaluma is that most people aren;t aware of, she points out the number “8-5-5” over the bar.

“It’s meant to honor the 855 Petalumans who contributed shares to build the hotel almost 100 years ago,“ she said. “So there is a big 8-5-5 on top of the bar, and that’s what it signifies.”

Another highlight that most folks don’t know is that Hotel Petaluma is officially the first hotel in Sonoma County to have all staff complete the Sonoma County Tourism Agency’s new Accredited Hospitality Professional program (AHP).

“And I am having all of my staff take the training to become accredited Hospitality Professionals,” Kremer said. “Being that we are in the center of the community, I like the idea of our staff being ambassadors for the whole county, giving our guests that extra bit of education, to be able to send them to the right places to experience whatever they want to experience during their stay with us.”

That said, Kremer reveals that it’s not just out-of-towners and visitors to Petaluma who are guests of the hotel

“Petalumans stay here quite often,” she said. “Sometimes it’s because there’s something happening at their house. People reserve a room and say, ‘We’re fumigating.’” Or maybe they’re renovating or something. A lot of couples who live in town just want to celebrate an anniversary or a birthday by doing something special — so they come and stay with us. And we make them feel very well taken care of.”

The Hotels of Petaluma

This is the first of a new series in which we will visit all of the hotels in Petaluma, describing each one’s history, what makes it stand out, the basic information you might want and any other details we discover along the way. The Hotels of Petaluma pieces will run the last issue of each month.

HOTEL PETALUMA: The basics

Address: 205 Kentucky Street

Website: HotelPetaluma.com

Phone: (707) 241-9136

Number of rooms: 91

Price range: $127 to $189 per night

Lounge/Bar hours: 5 p.m. - 9 p.m., every day but Tuesday, when the bar is closed.

