Hotel Petaluma

When checking into the Hotel Petaluma, a striking combination of the sleek, contactless, high-tech check-in procedures and the gorgeous, old-world architecture of the beautiful, antique-and-candle bedecked lobby makes it feel as if you are somehow standing in two distinct time-periods simultaneously.

The feeling continues when you take the elevator up to one of the four hospitality levels, the historic metal interior of the carriage running counter to the smooth, modernized hum of the recently replaced motor and renovated glow of the buttons.

“We replaced the internal mechanism and the door, which used to have the old-fashioned gate,” explained Shannon Kremer, the general manager of Hotel Petaluma. “But yes, the inner cab is still the same. The elevator was our number one complaint for years. It was so loud. There were rooms we couldn’t make available to guests because the elevator shaft would shake their room like an earthquake. It’s so much better now, but of course there are those who miss the old elevator anyway, because it really was kind of charming.”

A sense of historic charm is certainly not lacking throughout Hotel Petaluma, which will be celebrating its 100th anniversary in 2024. Though the building itself completed its construction in 1923, the hotel was not opened to the public until 1924. Kremer said that a year of celebrations and events are being planned for the hotel’s anniversary. Now owned by Choice Hotels International, Inc., based in Maryland, the building was originally financed through a unique 1920s crowd-funding campaign, in which a total of 855 Petaluma residents contributed small amounts of money — the minimum buy-in was reportedly $100 — to build a “modern” hotel in the heart of the downtown area. When the current owners purchased the building, it had for years been a residential hotel, mostly used by low-income folks. Though the renovation of the building and its transformation back into a functioning hospitality operation was somewhat controversial at the time — as it meant the relocation and displacement of its residents — since partially reopening as a hotel on April 1 of 2015, with interior and exterior renovations completed in 2019, the operation has been warmly embraced by the community as a significant point of architectural and community pride. The highly-photogenic landmark that has also become the location of high-profile activities and regular public events, and has appeared in a few movies along the way.

The pandemic, of course, has resulted is a number of changes and improvisations, not the least of which was the closure of the hotel, twice, during periods of high COVID-19 transmission across the state.

“It’s been frustrating sometimes,” said Kremer. “When we completed the main slate of renovations in 2019 — though still with the original elevator — I remember that we were all excited, thinking, ‘Here we go, 2019! The renovations are done, the last room is refurbished and rentable. Here we go!’ And then COVID hit. We were having the best year since we opened, and then we got derailed.”

When the hotel finally reopened in April of 2021, a few things had been lost to the health crisis, including the hot breakfast on the mezzanine, a change that has been seen throughout the hospitality industry. Other changes are evident as well. The aforementioned contactless check-in allows visitors to do all paperwork on their smartphones.

“The industry has been moving in the direction of contactless check-in for a while, but COVID really sped things up,” Kremer said.

Hand sanitizer stations are in place at high-contact locations throughout the hotel, including the stairwell entrances where folks use handrails, and for a while masks were required for all patrons inside the building. Now visitors are greeted with a sign requesting that unvaccinated guests remain masked, and making them optional for all others.

Among the most pleasant pandemic-inspired changes is that the Shuckery, a popular seafood restaurant located in the downstairs corner of the hotel building, began seating people in the hotel courtyard during the time when the hotel was not open and only outside dining service was allowed by a county-wide health order. Now that indoor dining has returned, the Shuckery is now permanently installed in the courtyard.

“It adds so much to the ambiance of the hotel,” Kremer said. “We were initially concerned that, with the courtyard being the main entrance to the hotel, it might interfere with guests arriving or departing. But it hasn’t, and it provides more seating capacity for the restaurant, so more of our guests have the opportunity to dine there. It was a win-win.”