The top selling titles at Copperfield’s Books, in Petaluma, for the week of Jan. 23-Jan. 29, 2023

Petaluma writer and novelist Frances Rivetti – who once produced the weekly “South County Notebook” column for the Argus-Courier – recently released a new novel titled “The House on Liberty Street,” a story set entirely in Petaluma.

This week, it’s the No. one bestselling book in town.

Subtitled “Home of Second Chances,” the book is inspired by an actual street, though the house and story that takes place there is entirely fictional. A richly detailed and sometime highly emotional drama, the book is described by its author as both “heartwarming and harrowing.” It takes place on Christmas Eve over a 24-hour period, as the titular house’s four women residents are forced to deal with an unexpected visitor.

In a media release distributed in December, Rivetti said “Local readers will recognize the street that this fictional house is located on near St. Vincent’s Church. While most of the action in the story takes place within the house, there are other familiar downtown and crosstown scenes in several chapters. The house itself, characters, names, incidents, businesses and places are the product of my imagination, or used in a fictional manner, however, and should not be interpreted as real.”

Rivetti’s past works include the nonfiction “Fog Valley Crush” and “Fog Valley Winter” and “Backroad Rambles,” spun off, to a degree, from the column she wrote for the Argus-Courier for five years. The front and back cover art for “The House of Liberty Street” were done by Petaluma illustrator Gail Foulkes.

With her book now reigning at the top of Petaluma’s bestseller list, Rivetti has successfully dethroned Prince Harry, whose scandalous new memoir, last week’s No. 1, now drops down a peg to No. 2. One notch below it, at No. 3, is “Tidelog Northern California 2023,” an annual guide to the beaches and coastal stretches of the San Francisco Bay Area.

Here are descriptions of the Top 10 Books on Copperfield’s Fiction and Nonfiction list, along with the full Kids and Young Adults list.

FICTION & NON-FICTION

1. ‘The House on Liberty Street,’ by Frances Rivetti – From Petaluma author Frances Rivetti comes a family drama set right here in Petaluma, when a stranger threatens to change the lives of four women on Christmas Eve.

2. ‘Spare,’ by Prince Harry – The book that has brought the British Royal Family even more ridicule that it was already doing on its own, this memoir from the controversial Prince Harry tells of his life from Princess Diana’s death to the present.

3. ‘Tidelog Northern California 2023,’ from Pacific Publishers - Tide times and predictions for most Bay Area coastal beaches and tide-related bodies of water for 2023. A perfect stocking stuffer for anyone who goes into the ocean on a regular basis.

4. ‘The House in the Pines,’ by Ana Reyes – A gripping thriller in which a woman attempts to prove that her ex-boyfriend murdered her childhood companion.

5. ‘Lucy by the Sea,’ by Lucy Strout – The author of “Olive Kitteridge” returns with a third novel about her other bestselling heroine, Lucy Barton, this time escaping New York during the pandemic to hide out with ex-husband William in Maine.

6. ‘Daisy Jones & The Six,’ by Taylor Jenkins Reid - From the author of “Malibu Rising” and “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo,” this 2019 novel is partly a mystery exploring what happened to a popular ‘70s band that broke up suddenly years ago.

7. ‘Dopamine Nation,’ by Anna Lembke – A nonfiction exploration of addiction, neuroscience and treatment, this 2021 book, now in paperback, offers a solution using the acronym DOPAMINE: Data, Objectives, Problems, Abstinence, Mindfulness, Insight, Next steps and Experiment.

8. ‘If Beale Street Could Talk,’ by James Baldwin - Told from the POV of a 19-year-old, New York City Black girl, Baldwin’s luscious 1974 novel is sweet, hard, soft, heart-breaking and uplifting all at once.

9. ‘Horse,’ by Geraldine Brooks – The Pulitzer-winning author of “People of the Book” brings a new novel about the portrait of a 19th century thoroughbred horse and its connection to the same horse’s skeleton, and a mystery about the Civil War.

10. ‘Clark and Division,’ by Naomi Hirahara – A mystery novel set during and after WWII, as a Japanese woman attempts to find those responsible for her sister’s death in Chicago.

KIDS & YOUNG ADULTS

1. ‘Babysitters Club: Mary Annes Bad Luck,’ by Ann M. Martin – The babysitting adventures just keep on coming. This one involves a mystery and some not-so-lucky twists and turns.

2. ‘Wings of Fire Graphic: Moon Rising,’ by Tui Sutherland– More dragons, more fire, more adventure.

3. ‘Hilo: All the Pieces Fit,’ by Judd Winick – In book five of this popular series, Hilo’s universe-wide adventure finally brings him face-to-face with the villainous Razorwark, resulting in the epic confrontation Hilo originally came to Earth to avoid.

4. ‘Last Firehawk: Ember Stone,’ by Katrina Charman – This 2017 fantasy adventure is the first in a series of books about an adventurous owl named Tag locked in a conflict with the magic-using vulture Thorn.

5. ‘My Grandpa Is Grand!’ by Sabrina Moyle and Eunice Moyle – A charming board book about grandpas told with animals.

6. ‘Good Night Gorilla,’ by Peggy Rathmann – The classic 1994 picture book about a parade of zoo animals who launch a plan to sleep in the zookeeper’s house.

7. ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days,’ by Jeff Kinney – One of the early “Wimpy Kid” books, this 2009 release follows Greg on his summertime school vacation, when he’d rather stay indoors but his mom keeps sending him out.

8. ‘Square,’ by Mac Barnett – The second in Barnett’s popular series of stories about anthropomorphic shapes, now an Apple TV animated series.

9. ‘Sunrise Dance,’ by Serena Gingold Allen – With illustrations by Teagan White, this charmer of a picture book follows exuberant animals as they greet the morning, with interactive tabs and activities.

10. ‘Greenglass House,’ by Kate Mitford – Released in 2016, this is the first of five books in a series about an old smugglers’ inn, the innkeepers’ adopted son Milo, and the strange people who visit one cold and icy night.

Data compiled by Amber-Rose Reed, Manager of Copperfield’s Book.