House rules are cool, as long as they’re fair

Ever heard of a house rule?

It's an unofficial rule, or a modified way to play something. Like, say, in the board game Monopoly. Did you and the other players pool the money from income tax and other bank payments into the center of the board, only to give it to someone who lands on free parking? This is a fairly common house rule, but it's not part of the core rules of Monopoly.

It's called "free parking," not "free money."

With games like these, we just play the way we learned or how other people do it. When you sit down with an old game, if everyone is familiar with it, they will assume they know how to play it. No one really sits down and reads through all the rules every time.

Mouse Trap has a lot of rules.

How much of the trap you build depends on how many players you have. You do have to follow the order of the instructions, though. Some pieces won't connect correctly if you don't do them in proper order. That's where the rules become instructions.

When playing Mousetrap, you hopefully always start with the bath tub, suspended in the air — which I know is a touchy subject for some people in Petaluma. Customizing your rules can be a really great way to add to a game. Board games are very easy to modify.

Should proper names count in Scrabble? Because playing the name "Xena," as in the warrior princess, can get you some big, easy points if you allow it.

Of course, there are rules as written and rules as interpreted. This is a big part of Dungeons and Dragons, where you often have “rule lawyers” arguing the intent of a specific rule. Maintaining the rules and arguing how they should be applied is a big part of the game for some people. It's more fun than rolling dice. It's like trying to be someone who is always trying to interpret the founding fathers' intent with the U.S. Constitution.

Nerds.

This brings me to the biggest game of all right now: elections, and the rule that allows mail-in ballots. Was that against the rules once? Is it a “house rule” that we can now mail our ballots in, when the original rules called for standing in line at a poll somewhere?

As in any game, I don't mind a few new rules now and then, if all involved have an even playing field. Since, by its nature, voting is supposed to be neutral, it’s pretty obvious that giving someone access to the ability to vote does not give them, or anyone, an unfair advantage. Elections, propositions and everything on the ballot are for everyone, technically.

All of us are allowed to vote.

Except when they’re not, and the truth is, history shows that not everyone has had equal or easy access to voting. New house rules in some places seem to be making it even harder for some.

The thing about the game of elections is that the players are not the people on the ballot. Whoever gets put in place are just the pieces of the mouse trap — the suspended bathtub, if you will.

The players are everyone who is voting.

That's the point of democracy. We're all doing it together and we've allowed mail-in voting before, so why not continue it? The bigger concern should be what we do with those votes, who we elect and what changes they will bring about to the "rules" or laws — and, obviously, how we can finally have free parking lead to people getting large sums of money.

