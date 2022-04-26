How many birds can you find?

To register : (707) 318-6760 or email at 33sheryln@gmail.com. Deadline for registration is May 3.

What free event for children ages 6-12 combines a nature walk, a counting game and a pizza party all in one? It is the Petaluma Spring Feather Fest for Kids, scheduled for Saturday, May 7.

The 1.5-mile walk takes place in Shollenberger Park and Ellis Creek. The game is to find and count as many bird species as the kids can. The party is for the hungry participants after they have shared their discoveries.

The annual Feather Fest is sponsored by the Petaluma Wetlands Alliance as an opportunity for children to explore the wetlands just south of Petaluma and to learn about the relationship of birds and nature.

Participants must register in advance, and the deadline for registration is May 3. There is currently room for plenty of additional bird-engaged youngsters to sign up.

“We have 15 birders for the event, plus other volunteers to help out,” said Sheryl Nadeau, coordinator for the event. The guides are Alliance members who are also experienced bird watchers. Many belong to the National Audubon Society, a non-profit environmental organization dedicated to conservation of birds and their habitats.

Children must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. They will be divided into groups of six so that they can all easily hear the birder and ask questions. The groups will be split between Shollenberger Park and Ellis Creek.

“It will be low tide at the southeast end of the wetlands,” Nadeau said, “which means many birds will be feeding. It’s totally a grocery store for birds out there.”

Children may end up seeing nesting avocets, sandpipers and black-necked stilts.

Birdwatching, of course, requires binoculars. Children who arrive without them will be provided for. The young ornithologists will be given clipboards with a list of bird species that they might spy during the walk. This will allow participants to check off all of the species they find. Among the birds the children can expect to see are ducks, herons, Canada geese and many species of shore birds.

At the end of the walk, participants will gather for pizza and a party.

“We add up all the species we saw,” Nadeau said. “Children who want to imitate a bird call they heard are encouraged to do so. And a special treat this year will be the presence the Bird Rescue Center.”

Based in Santa Rosa, the center will bring some of its “ambassador birds” to the party.

Except for the two-year COVID-19 interruption, the Feather Fest has been held by the 17-year-old Alliance every year for the past decade. The event is not to be confused with the Alliance’s annual Christmas Bird Count for Kids, which coincides with the Audubon Society’s annual bird count.

Wetlands are among the world’s most productive ecosystems. They are the zones between the land and large bodies of water such as rivers, lakes or oceans, where water tends to stand for prolonged periods of time. Swamps, marshes and bogs are all examples of wetlands.

The Petaluma River Watershed drains 146 square miles. It is approximately 19 miles long and 13 miles wide, with Petaluma near the center. The lower 12 miles of the Petaluma River flow through the Petaluma Marsh, the largest remaining salt marsh in San Pablo Bay. The marsh covers 5,000 acres and is surrounded by approximately 7,000 acres of reclaimed wetlands.

The mission of the Petaluma Wetlands Alliance is to preserve habitat, with particular emphasis on birds and overall biodiversity. Toward this goal, the Alliance works with the schools, governments, environmental organizations and the community. It strives to educate the public about the ecology, wildlife, and the value of wetlands. It is active in Shollenberger Park, Alman Marsh and the Ellis Creek Wetlands.

The organization was formed by a group of concerned citizens in the late 1990s. They banded together during the planning and construction of the Ellis Creek wastewater treatment plant in Petaluma. The Alliance is credited with helping to inspire the implementation of the Gray’s Marsh area as a component of the Ellis Creek Water Recycling Facility, a wetland that today is a haven for birds and other species.

The Petaluma Wetlands Alliance offers a birding walk for the public the second Saturday of every month at Shollenberger Park, as well as a walk at Ellis Creek on the last Saturday of the month.

How many birds are there in the Petaluma Wetlands?

The Petaluma wetlands are home to a wide variety of birds. To assist professional and amateur birders out for a stroll at Shollenberger, Ellis Creek or other surrounding wetlands areas, the website of the Petaluma Wetlands Association contains an exhaustively detailed list of all 231 birds that have been spotted.

Some are abundant in the spring, nesting in the area year-round, while others are less common or extremely rare at this time of year. Others are only seen in the winter. Others are abundant and may nest in the area year round. The website includes close-up photos that have been contributed by Tim Fleming, Len Nelson and Ron Storey.

Here are some of the birds listed as common or abundant during the spring. For the full list, with entertaining details on each species, visit PetalumaWetlands.org.

Mallard

American Coot

Cliff Swallow

Tree Swallow

Marsh Wren

Red-winged blackbird

American wigeon

Bufflehead

Canvasback

Gadwall

Northern Shoveler

Ruddy duck

Eared Grebe

Double-crested cormorant

Great Blue Heron

Snowy egret

Turkey Vulture

Red-Shouldered Hawk