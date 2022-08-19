How Petaluma celebrated IPA Day

A few weeks ago, on August 4, Petaluma Mayor Teresa Barrett officially declared that henceforth the first Thursday in the month of August would be known as Lagunitas IPA Day. At Lagunitas headquarters here in town, a party broke out, not surprisingly, and the folks at Lagunitas sent us some of the photographic evidence taken to document the frivolity.

Evidently, there was a silly string baptism of some sort, and plenty of beer flowing. The main event was when, during a 4:20 p.m. ceremony in the Beer Sanctuary, the proclamation itself was read out loud, after which Vice Mayor Dennis Pocekay joined in a toast with a special IPA named, appropriately enough, Lagunitas IPA DAY.

Oh, and there were puppies.

“While more than one in three beer drinkers age 21+ (36%) know that IPA stands for India Pale Ale, one in 20 (5%) think it means International Puppy Appreciation,” states a potentially somewhat tongue-in-cheek new release distributed after the event. “Lagunitas embraces both meanings,” the statement continued, adding that dogs are always welcome in the outdoor Beer Sanctuary. “Lagunitas also honors this meaning through its various charitable givings to animal shelters including a national partnership with The Best Friends Animal Society.”

On the Lagunitas website, the party-ready brewers even posted a link to a Lagunitas IPA Day playlist, with songs that included Willy Nelson’s “Bubbles in My Beer,” John Lee Hooker’s “One Bourbon, One Scotch, One Beer,” Koko Taylor’s “Beer Bottle Boogie,” and Albert Collins’ “I Ain’t Drunk.”