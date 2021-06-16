How Petaluma’s founder saved the Union

John Patrick Sheehy is a fourth-generation Petaluman, a writer and historian, and is the author of “On a River Winding Home: Stories and Visions of the Petaluma River Watershed,” with illustrations by Scott Hess.

For additional information on Petaluma’s origins, check out Adair Heig’s “History of Petaluma: A California River Town” (Petaluma, CA: Scottwall Associates, 1982) and Robert Allan Thompson’s “Historical and Descriptive Sketch of Sonoma County, California” (Philadelphia: L.H. Everts & Co., 1877).

The details described in this story were taken from a variety of sources, including books, magazines, newspapers and journals, from James P. Muehlberger’s “The 116: The True Story of Abraham Lincoln’s Lost Guard” (Ankerwycke, 2015), Samuel Cassiday’s “Pen Pictures From the Garden of the World: An Illustrated History of Sonoma County” (The Lewis Publishing Co., Chicago, 1889) and William Connelley’s ”A Standard History of Kansas and Kansans: Volume 14“ (Chicago: Lewis, 1918) to publications including ”Geographical Review,“ ”Western Life,“ ”Western Historical Quarterly,“ ”The Leavenworth Times“ and ”The National Republican.“

On April 12, 1861, five weeks after moving into the White House, Abraham Lincoln found himself stranded in the nation’s capital. Railroad tracks leading into the city had been torn up, bridges burned, telegraph lines severed. Across the Potomac River, a seditious mob gathered to either kidnap Lincoln or hang him from a tree on the South Lawn.

Army units protecting the capital had been dispatched to the western frontier by the previous administration, just before Lincoln’s arrival. What military remained consisted of clerks, ceremonial guards, and a military band, none of whom had fighting experience.

When news reached the capital that day that Confederates had fired upon Fort Sumter in South Carolina, the Union residents of D.C. — surrounded by the slave states of Virginia and Maryland and anticipating an imminent siege— began fleeing the city. In desperation, Lincoln turned to a group of battle-experienced office-seekers staying at the Willard Hotel, a block from the White House.

Among them was Petaluma’s founder, George Horine Keller.

Keller and Lincoln had met the previous year, when Keller helped escort Lincoln during his five-day visit to Leavenworth, Kansas, the city Keller co-founded shortly after establishing Petaluma.

Like Lincoln, Keller was born in Kentucky. At age 12, he enlisted to fight in the War of 1812, but was rejected because of his youth. Eventually, after operating an inn in Indiana, he settled down for 15 years with his family on a farm in Weston, Missouri, before catching gold rush fever and setting off in 1850 for California.

Striking out in the gold mines, Keller found his way to a meat hunters’ encampment at the headwaters of the Petaluma Creek, where he opened a makeshift store and overnight lodge for disappointed miners like himself. Many came searching for land to homestead, only to be thwarted by California’s Mexican land grants.

In the fall of 1851, encouraged by a group of frustrated settlers, Keller illegally claimed 158 acres at the northern tip of a 13,000-acre land grant known as the Rancho Arroyo de San Antonio. Hiring a surveyor, he plotted and subdivided 40 acres of his claim into a town he called Petaluma, selling off the lots to land-hungry settlers.

In 1853, Keller returned to Weston, Missouri, leaving behind a town built on fraudulent land deeds, which — along with a protracted court battle over the Rancho Arroyo de San Antonio land grant — would leave Petaluma on shaky legal ground for the next 20 years.

When Kansas Territory opened for settlement in 1854, Keller and a handful of partners from Weston formed a development company to create Leavenworth, the territory’s first town, along the Missouri River. As was the case in Petaluma, Keller and company squatted on land they didn’t own — in this case, land held by the Delaware Indian tribe — with plans to subdivide it, reap the rewards, and address the legal consequences down the road (which they eventually did, settling with the Delawares).

Two days before the Leavenworth Town Company began auctioning off town lots, Keller opened the town’s first hotel to a full house of land buyers.

Or so he thought.

It quickly became clear most of his guests were activists from Missouri, more interested in establishing residency for voting purposes in Leavenworth than actually living there. The seeds of the influx were planted in the Kansas-Nebraska Act of 1854, which left it to territory residents to determine whether to eventually become a free or a slave territory. Authored by Stephen Douglas, a Democratic senator from Illinois looking to boost his presidential prospects, the act overturned the Missouri Compromise of 1820 which banned slavery above the latitude of Missouri’s southern border.

Enraged by the act, abolitionists formed the Republican Party to stop the further spread of slavery. Lincoln, who had returned to legal practice after serving a term in the U.S. House of Representatives, was so incensed he decided to reenter politics to run against Douglas in the next senate election.

Leavenworth rapidly turned into a hotbed of electoral fraud, assaults, and murders, in a violent struggle — between pro- and anti-slavery factions — known as “Bleeding Kansas.”

An avid abolitionist, Keller turned his hotel into a popular gathering place for “free-staters,” as well as part of the network providing refuge to escaped slaves on the Underground Railroad, making him a target of the “Border Ruffians,” a pro-slave militia openly assaulting free-staters on the streets, in their homes, and at public meetings.

Shortly after fending off 20 armed Border Ruffians one night at his hotel, Keller was taken prisoner and confined to a blockhouse in Weston, before eventually escaping to safety in Nebraska Territory.