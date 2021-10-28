How Pete Floyd, Petaluma’s own Pink Floyd tribute project, came to be

COVID-19 protocols : Proof of vaccination or a negative test required to attend. MAsks will be required at all times inside the theater.

What is it about Pink Floyd and lasers?

From those legendary“Dark Side of the Moon” laser shows at planetariums in the ‘70s and ‘80s to next weekend’s laser-enhanced appearance by Pete Floyd at the Phoenix Theater, it seems that the music of the enduring progressive rock band from England will continue to be associated with laser shows as long as people keep rocking out to songs like, “Time,” “Comfortably Numb,” “Another Brick in the Wall” and, pretty much all of the “Dark Side of the Moon” album.

“The first time Pete Floyd played a public gig, we had the lasers,” recalled Pete Hale (of The Hots and The DIctator Tots), on a Zoom call with the band’s other founding member, Pete Delaney (of The Grain). “I knew there were lasers, but I couldn’t really see what was happening. I remember playing and seeing these little dots on the walls and thinking, ‘That must be the lasers,’ but when I saw the footage of the concert later, it was just mind-blowing.”

Added Delaney, “I remember going to those laser shows in the city, when I was growing up. And now, with Pete Floyd, it definitely enhances this music to have lasers in the show, that’s for sure.”

Delaney and Hale hatched the idea for the band just six months ago, after a round of golf and a few tequilas. Recognition of their shared name of Pete kicked off a playful back-and-forth of Pete-themed band names, with Pete Floyd the instant winner.

“Pete thought it up,” said Delaney. “He went, ‘Pete Floyd!’ That’s a good name. What do you think? Come on, let’s do it!”

Things could have turned out very differently, of course.

“At one point that afternoon we thought it would be cool to be Petewood Mac,” revealed Hale. “But we were a little in our cups by then.”

That they settled on teaming up to play the music of Pink Floyd, a band they’d both always been huge fans of, turns out to be a good thing. In a relatively short time, with only a handful of concerts in the rearview mirror, Pete Floyd has already earned a strong following in and around Petaluma.

“This whole thing was a real COVID invention,” explained Hale. “Pete and I played a lot of golf together during the shutdown, and we’d been talking for a long time about doing something together. The Hots have played on the same stage as the Dictator Tots, but we thought it would be fun to actually team up on a project. When we thought of this Pete Floyd thing, it was just something we had to do.”

Once the idea of committing to a Pink Floyd tribute show was hit upon, the next tasks were to find the rest of the band, and then find an inaugural public gig. That first “official” gig turned out to be a sold out headline gig at Aqus Cafe’s Foundry Fest in July of this year. But first, there was a private, invitation-only concert in a Petaluma field, performing for about 80 people and an indeterminate number of farm animals.

“There were pigs and dogs and sheep and horses, which worked out pretty well for the ‘Animals’ portion of the set,” says Hale, in reference to Pink Floyd’s 1977 album “Animals.”

Currently, the musicians that make up Pete Floyd are Hale and on guitar and vocals, Delaney on guitars and vocals, Toby Tyler on bass, Bob McBain on keyboards, and Sean England on drums. The Phoenix Theater show, taking place on Saturday, Nov. 6, will also include special guest vocalists Teal Collins and Paige Clem, with Alex Garcia on saxophone — and lasers by Laser Brain.

Of the first time the band gathered to work out which Pink Floyd songs they wanted to tackle, Delaney says they instantly knew the project was going to work out.

“The musical community in this town is pretty amazing, so we had some fantastic musicians to reach out to, and no one was doing anything because of COVID, so there we were in Pete’s garage,” explained Delaney. “And I went, like, ‘Okay, let’s try ”Dogs,“ which is a 14-minute song. We started playing, and I’m playing the guitar, and the band comes in and I was like, ‘Woah, what’s going on here? This sounds just like the album.’ It all just came together so beautifully.”

It was understood from the beginning that Pete Floyd would play the music of Pink Floyd but would stay clear of attempting any kind of impersonation of the band that inspired them.

“We love this music so much,” said Hale. “Our goal from that first day in the garage was just to have a good time with it, and really try and make it interesting and fun. I was mostly just shocked that so many people get up and dance when we play. They dance their asses off. For me, that’s super special.”

Not only does the audience tend to dance. They sing along, and even cheer when one of the Pete’s delivers an especially beloved Pink Floydism.

“At the Foundry Wharf show,” recalled Delaney, “we did ‘Another Brick in the Wall,’ and at the end, when when I did a Scottish accent to say that line, ”If you don't eat your meat, you can't have any pudding! How can you have any pudding if you don't eat your meat!“ the whole crowd shouted it verbatim along with me.”

Asked which songs have been the most challenging to get right, Delaney and Hale both say the same thing.

“Pretty much all of them.”

Because of their love of the music, they’ve taken that challenge seriously, working hard to memorize the songs with the same nuances and emphases that fans will certainly demand.

“It was a lot harder than we thought it would be,” Delaney said, “but it’s really fun.”

Adding to the challenge is that there are so many available versions of these songs, from studio album versions to countless live recorded versions, it’s sometimes tricky to decide which one to use as the definitive interpretation of that tune.

“Ultimately, the key word is ‘interpretation,’ which is what we have to do,” said Hale. “We have to put our own interpretation on it. What we do might not always be the same as on the records, but it’s cool to bring our own experience to these songs too.”

Delaney and Hale said they are looking forward to bringing Pete Floyd to the Phoenix Theater, a venue that is so strongly connected to their own musical careers, having played there numerous times with their other bands.

“I’m excited to do the show at the Phoenix because it’s going to give what we do a ‘big theater vibe,’” said Hale. “The experience of this music, for the audience who comes out, will be enhanced by the environment of the place itself.”

And the lasers, of course.

Added Hale, “Minds will be blown.”