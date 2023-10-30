How the British scone became the Southern biscuit

Amy Douglas’ question was posted to the Petaluma Foodies Facebook page early Sunday: “Where, oh where, can I buy some delicious scones on a Sunday morning?”

The response was quick, with “Stellina Pronto” coming in from Jody La Rocca within just a few minutes, followed immediately by recommendations for the Tea Room, Della Fattoria and Eggspresso. And Shaina Ita Ferraro, co-owner of Penngrove Market, reminded us of the fresh-baked scones available there.

We regularly visit Penngrove Market, not only for all its great pantry items, but also for the market’s kitchen, which turns out everything from fresh scones to wood-fired pizza, calzones, the best roasted chicken around, and even full-blown take-home family dinners each Friday night. We love that when the landlord reconstructed the building after the fire, they pointed the front door southward, and included a large patio area between the store and the parking lot, making for a great spot to sit in the sunlight and enjoy some savory or sweet snacks.

But I digress. We were all wondering what the final outcome to the scone question was. Within a short time, Amy kindly reported back to say she had gone with Stellina Pronto, grabbing their last two (at that moment), one savory and one sweet. Another problem solved.

It all got me to wondering about scones, which are strange pastries when you think about it. What, actually, are they?

In the past, I thought scones were too dense for my croissant-loving palette. I even jokingly declined scones offered to me by saying that I didn’t like eating hockey pucks. But this all changed as our local bakery scene started to ramp up about a decade ago. The first place I tried scones that I actually liked was at Jacqueline’s High Tea, which used to be located at 203 Western Ave., where Alphabet Soup now resides. (Who remembers their incredible almond butter and preserves? Yes, I am a tea guy, and not just for the accompanying snacks.) Jacqueline’s made their own scones, and they were slightly lighter and fluffier than what I was accustomed to, reminding me of a Southern biscuit in texture.

But after going down a rabbit hole, as a foodie often does when trying to learn the origins of America’s diverse cuisine, I’ve discovered that the Southern biscuit is actually related to the scone.

Scones are first and foremost a British invention, and spread from there to bakeries and cafes in most English-speaking countries. They are leavened with baking powder instead of yeast, which explains why they tend to be more dense than other pastries. And as we Americans are wont to do, we’ve modified the traditional British item by adding all sorts of local and seasonal ingredients – berries and other fruits, chocolate chips, even pumpkin and cinnamon in the fall.

And the American South, with its abundance of butter and soft wheat, turned them into something lighter, which is what we now call a Southern biscuit. (And yes, a Brit will tell you that a “biscuit” is a cookie, “chips” are fries, and “crisps” are chips, but that’s part of the fun in learning about and eating other culture’s foods.)

As to why scones are so often triangular, this is based on tradition. They used to be baked as large rounds and then cut into pie-shaped portions – a tradition that is now replicated by simply baking them as triangles to begin with.