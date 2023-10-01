How to celebrate Oktoberfest in Petaluma

To Germans, Oktoberfest is about so much more than just eating and drinking copious quantities of quality German food and beer.

Its origins trace back to the 1810 wedding of Prince Ludwig, who would later become king, and Princess Therese. Locals were invited to celebrate at the fields in front of the city gate, which were named “Therese’s Meadow” (Theresienwiese in German) in honor of the princess, and still bear that name today, although locals have shortened it to “Wiesn.”

Officially celebrated in Munich, the capital of Bavaria, Oktoberfest actually starts in late September and runs into the first weekend of October and includes all sorts of festivities, from parades and carnival games to music and dancing. And although, believe it or not, the original event had no food or beer stalls, it has since turned into the world’s biggest fall beer festival.

However, even though we Americans do not all have the same historic nostalgia, nor the readily available lederhosen and dirndls, for our Oktoberfest celebrations, it is still a great time of year to meet with friends and celebrate great German-inspired food, drink and good cheer. And Petaluma does it right.

Already partying

Two of our local eateries didn’t even wait for the delayed American Oktoberfest, which usually does not get into full swing until well into October, sticking instead to the German Oktoberfest – which means their celebrations are already over, or nearly over.

Both Pub Republic and TAPS were several liters deep into their celebrations by the start of October, with Pub Republic’s running Sept. 15-29 and including sausages from local Caggiano’s, beer paired, of course, plus plenty of other savory and sweet German treats such as schnitzel, spaetzle, German potato pancakes and German chocolate cake.

Similarly, TAPS started its Oktoberfest on Sept. 21, with nearly a dozen genuine German beers on tap, a German-inspired specials menu, and promises to keep things going for as long as the food and beer hold out (usually at least 10 days). The German menu at TAPS has historically been even better than what we’ve sampled at the real Munich Oktoberfest.

That said, Oktoberfest isn’t over in Petaluma. Easy Rider’s chef Lloyd Abel Norgon has been blowing us away with his great menus, including the Monday local’s menu, so the first thing that came to mind with Oktoberfest upon us was, “Oh, I bet Chef Lloyd could do a killer Oktoberfest menu.” Sure enough, when I reached out, he responded that he will release it Oct. 1, to coincide with Easy Rider’s new fall menu, which came out Friday, Sept. 29.

Brewsters is always a party around Oktoberfest time, and this year is no exception. Weekend celebrations started Sept. 30, with another this Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 7 and 8, featuring live music, games, and food and beer specials. Midweek, they’ll have DJ Lederhosen spinning German hits on Thursday and Friday, October 5 and 6, from 5 to 8 p.m. Brewsters usually brings in some locally crafted Oktoberfest beers, so watch for those.

Hermann Sons Hall always does up Oktoberfest in style, and will hold this year’s celebration on Saturday, Oct. 14. Doors open at noon, with live music by Steve Balich and authentic German folk dancing by the Schuhplattlers. Admission is $18 in advance and $20 at the door, with plenty of great German food and drink for additional purchase. And do not miss the desserts!

The Elks Lodge is holding its Oktoberfest, a fundraiser for Elks National Foundation, on Saturday, Oct. 21, from 5 to 9 p.m., with reservations required by Oct. 14. Tickets are $35 and include a dinner of schnitzel and bratwurst, with all the sides, from “Chef Hans.” Along with German soft pretzels and Oktoberfest beer specials, the Elks will have a costume contest, silent auction and raffle and a beer stein-holding contest, which is a big thing during the real Oktoberfest in Munich each fall. There will also be live music and dancing to Blowmuisk, a German Oompah Band.

McEvoy Ranch has brought back their Oktoberfest tasting experience for anyone looking to enjoy a select glass of wine along with a Bavarian soft pretzel paired with McEvoy’s mustard collection. Tasting slots are available from Oct. 2 through the 31st. The cost is $26 per person and is complimentary to club members, with tickets available at www.exploretock.com or www.McEvoyRanch.com.

Local taps

As far as our local taprooms go, three have made Oktoberfest plans, but unfortunately, two of them will be at their non-Petaluma locations.

Crooked Goat Brewing will hold festivities at the Sebastopol brewery location, with food, beer, music and games. HenHouse Brewing makes one of our favorite American Oktoberfest beers, “Fest Life” – but unfortunately, those festivities were only at their Santa Rosa brewery and have already passed.

Last, but certainly not least, Lagunitas has been delving into the meltier side of things lately, so we are excited to try the local giant’s Oktoberfest beer. According to the company, “Lagunitas’ Oktoberfest style beer has been tapped, it is a Modern Festbier, which is light in color, called LaguFestBier, dry and super drinkable, it is brewed with Wheat Middlings, a biproduct of milling wheat from a mill in Sebastopol.”

Do it yourself

For the DIY crowd, Petaluma Grocery Outlet always has a fun selection of beers and condiments for your Oktoberfest needs. We recently found fermented sauerkraut in squeezable bottles from a German company called “Sauer Frau” in two flavors, both vegan – Bavarian with caraway seeds and Craft Beer Mustard. Both are delicious, and we’re always suckers for condiments in squeezable bottles.

On the beer front, the Grocery Outlet not only has some American Oktoberfest beers but some of those seasonal pumpkin-infused beers as well. But if authentic German beer is what you are looking for, at last check they had Paulaner Oktoberfest Marzen in six-packs, or for more authenticity, in a package with a 1-liter can and a real Oktoberfest-style Maß (mug).

Although not one of the official Oktoberfest beers, Weihenstephan is touted as the world’s oldest brewery, is German, makes a heck of a Helles (similar to an festbier), and is also currently available in special packaging with one 16-ounce can and a half-Maß Weihenstephan mug.