How to do local crab feeds like a pro

Crab feed season, an important fundraising time for local nonprofits, is almost here|
HOUSTON PORTER
December 21, 2022, 11:47AM
Crab feed season is right around the corner, and although the commercial crab season is not expected to open until the end of the year locally, this has not stopped some nonprofits from setting their dates for what is often their biggest fundraiser of the year.

So far we are only seeing about half of our normal dozen or so feeds for this upcoming 2023 season – and given the lack of feeds the past couple of years, they will surely fill up fast.

Crab feed tickets always make for a great holiday gift, so grab yours and a couple more to fill out your table with family and friends before they are all sold out. Most feeds do not sell tickets at the door, so get yours in advance if you want to guarantee you will get your fill of all-you-can-eat Dungeness crab.

When it comes to crab sourcing, it is all going to depend on whether the season opens up off our coast in time. If not, or if the weather is rough leading up to the particular feed you are looking to attend, the crab at your table may be shipped in from farther north but should still be plenty tasty. That said, if you grew up around here, like we did, you probably have a special appreciation for the distinct taste of fresh Sonoma and Marin coast Dungeness crab, so cross your fingers for the local season to open up as currently scheduled.

As far as pricing, the feeds have to set their pricing well in advance of knowing the actual cost of crab, so expect tickets to cost a bit more this year than in years past. However, also keep in mind that these are fundraisers, so it is all for a good cause.

Go like a pro

If you really want to enjoy your crab feed dinner, take your accoutrements with you. We start with the basics, which are crab (nut) crackers and little forks and pokers of our own. Even though the crab should be mostly pre-cracked, it never hurts to have tools you are familiar with.

Although many prefer to go after the legs because they seem easiest to handle, the body has the majority of the meat. Because of the honeycomb nature of the crab’s inner body structure, there is a trick to get at the body meat. Once you have pulled all the legs free, firmly drive a full-size fork down between each of the leg joints. This will open the body up nicely, making your crab meat harvesting most fruitful.

For those who have not “cracked” other types of crab, thank your lucky stars that Dungeness crab prefer sandy environments, and so have softer shells which are often crackable by hand. Their local stony cousins, the rock crab, have developed a much tougher shell, which helps them with being battered around among the rocks by the sea. Those shells are nearly impossible to crack without an actual contractor’s hammer.

Other valuable crab feed accessories to have on hand include your own lemons and a butter warmer, and butter, if you prefer the good stuff like we do. We prefer butter from Petaluma Creamery, Straus Family Creamery and, if you can find it, Bivalve Dairy.

You may also want to bring your own bibs. Often crab feeds will supply each guest with one of their own, but we have been to far too many that did not, so purchased a rather large box of our own disposable crab feed bibs years ago and sometimes will even take them with us to other “feed” events, such as BBQ competitions, where the risk of ruining the front of our shirt is greater than normal.

Finally, we bring surgical gloves for two reasons: It keeps our hands from smelling like crab for days to come, but also keeps our fingertips from pruning up, which can make your hands more susceptible to scrapes and cuts while maneuvering around the shell. If you take “all you can eat” as a personal challenge, your hands will start to hurt by the time you crack your second crab.

The feeds

There may be other feeds on the horizon, but that this point, these are the ones we have been able to find. (Please update us if your organization is missing from the list by emailing houston@avantlard.com.)

Penngrove Social Fireman: Saturday, Jan. 7 at the Penngrove Community Clubhouse (385 Woodward St., Penngrove), with cocktails at 5:30 p.m. and dinner at 7 p.m. Tickets are $65 for plenty of crab, pasta, salad and bread with proceeds going to support improvements to Penngrove Park. Ticket sales end on Jan. 3 unless they sell out earlier, and can be purchased either at JavAmore Cafe in Penngrove or through the Penngrove Social Firemen’s website (www.penngrovesocialfiremen.org).

Petaluma Nicasio 183 - Native Sons of the Golden West: Friday, Jan. 13 at Hermann Sons Hall (860 Western Ave.), with social hour starting at 6 p.m. and dinner starting at 7 p.m. Tickets are $75 and include crab, pasta, salad, rolls, and the unique offering of a cup of Cajun Gumbo. Tickets must be purchased by Jan. 7 by contacting Kris Nelson (332-2376 or krisnelson183@gmail.com), Larry Schork (486-6897), Dan Foppe (763-1736) or Harold Matzen (415-706-9989).

Petaluma Riding & Driving Club: Saturday, Jan. 21 at the club (1820 Skillman Lane), with dine-in doors opening at 5 p.m. and dinner at 5:30 p.m. Drive by/pick-up is from 3 to 5 p.m. Tickets are $75 for members/$77 for non-members for dine-in and $70/$72 for take-home, plus $25 for additional crab. There is also a corkage fee of $10 if you bring your own wine (www.petalumaridingclub.com).

Petaluma Woman’s Club: Friday, Jan. 27 at the Petaluma Woman’s Club (518 B St.), with the doors opening at 5 p.m., dinner starting at 6:30 p.m. and the live auction starting at 7:45 p.m. There is also a pick-up/take-out option available from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Tickets are $75 and entitle guests to crab, salad, bread, soda, beer, and wine, as well as PWC’s infamous “Better Than Sex” cake for dessert (www.petaluma2omansclub.com).

Elks 901: Friday, Feb. 10, 2022, at the Lodge (2105 S. McDowell Blvd.), with the bar opening at 3 p.m., dine-in starting at 6 p.m., and to-go/drive-thru running from 3 to 5 p.m. Tickets are $65 prior to Jan. 15, 2023 ($70 after) and include crab, salad, bread and dessert (www.elks901.org).

Dunham School PTO: Saturday, Feb. 11 at Hermann Sons Hall (860 Western Ave.), with cocktails at 5:30 p.m. and dinner starting at 6:30 p.m. Includes “great food, silent and live auction, and fun!” Tickets are $60 (www.dunhamsd.org/parentsclub).

Pacific Empire Chorus: Saturday, Feb. 11 at the Petaluma Vets Hall (1094 Petaluma Blvd S), from 5 to 9 p.m. This one includes a live a cappella show, as well as crab, fresh pasta from Pasta King, salad, bread and butter, and handmade desserts. Tickets are $75 for adults in advance ($85 at the door) and $25 for kids 10 and under. Captains Tables are $700 for 8 people and get special seating in front of the stage, as well as full-service linens, China and glass wear (www.pacificempire.org).

Senhor Santo Cristo Society: In lieu of a crab feed, this year Petaluma’s Holy Ghost Hall (4649 Bodega Ave) will host a New York Steak & Shrimp Dinner on Saturday, Jan. 14 with doors opening at 5:30 p.m., dinner at 6 p.m. and dancing from 7 to 11 p.m. Tickets are $45 ($20 for ages 6 to 12 years old) and can be purchased from Manuel Faria (510-604-7746) or Linda Melo (304-2819).

Heidrun Meadery: Although nothing has been posted yet, Heidrun (www.heidrunmeadery.com) usually holds their incredible crab feed in late February or early March, just in time for the weather to be lightening up out on the coast, making a visit to their Point Reyes Station farm one of our favorite crab feeds of the year. Keep an eye on their social media pages for that announcement.

