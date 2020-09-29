Subscribe

How to help fire evacuees in Petaluma

HOUSTON PORTER
September 29, 2020, 11:41AM
For those who feel helpless regarding the Santa Rosa fires and ensuing evacuees, do not despair. There are plenty of opportunities here in Petaluma to help, including donating your time to organizations such as Petaluma People’s Service Center and a plethora of others that you will find asking for help on the many Petaluma-centric Facebook pages, such as I Love Petaluma! and Petaluma Proud. Most of the efforts focus on the Petaluma Fairgrounds, including assistance with animal evacuation and sheltering. (Check the fairground’s website (sonoma-marinfair.org) for more information about help for and helping with animals.)

Another pivotal player in accommodating evacuees is Miriam Donaldson, chef/co-owner of Wishbone restaurant. Connect with her through social media and you’ll see immediate requests for help pop up in her feed. Having people available to help her at a moment’s notice, even with minor tasks, takes a huge load off her shoulders and allows her to concentrate on the big picture.

Just as she and her crew have done since the first fires several years ago now, feeding evacuees is a major priority. As posted a few week’s ago to this section, Miriam currently has a “Team Herzog Petaluma fire relief kitchen” GoFundMe campaign going, which will help outfit the fairground’s kitchen for better fire relief efforts, both now and in the future. Donations are currently at $15,000, which is close to her goal of $20,000, so please help if you can. This is actually quite a reasonable goal considering how much it normally costs to redo commercial kitchens, but this is because all the sweat equity is being donated, much of it coming from other local restaurant owners and chefs.

Few realize just how much our restaurant owners and chefs do when the call goes out for help hosting evacuees. And my favorite part is when I talk to a chef about their efforts, only to have them immediately deflect my praise to regale how much the other chefs have done. This week I happened to run into one of those chefs. While enjoying a pre-opening sampling of the wares at Scowley’s Burgers on Monday, I got a chance to catch up with Chef Brenda La Noue, formerly of Secret Kitchen, who appears in the cover photo for the Herzog Kitchen campaign, alongside co-owner and chef of Seared, Joe O’Donnell. She wasn’t aware of this photo but as soon as we started talking about fire relief efforts, she mentioned the O’Donnell family (co-owners of McNear’s and Seared) and how much they do whenever help is needed, often closing their own kitchens so they can better serve those at the evacuation centers. Donating to the Herzog Kitchen campaign would go a long way in making this volunteering easier, which in turn will better serve our out-of-town guests.

Burger me

Scowley’s Burgers owner Robert Gaustad and consulting Chef Brenda La Noue invited us for a sneak peak at the new space and draft menu this past Monday, in anticipation of their soft opening, Thursday, Oct. 1. Located in the space formerly occupied by Wingstop, in the Plaza North Shopping Center (229 N. McDowell Blvd.) just down from Starbucks, Robert has been diligently working on cleaning up this space since first taking it over just prior to the pandemic, posting regular updates to social media. The menu is a work in progress as Robert nails down as many local suppliers as he can, which is especially tough during these times.

We were thrilled to see that Chef Brenda La Noue has been brought on to help consult on the menu because we love her food and her drive to make and support community connections. She is already helping to not only add creativity to the burger and sausage sandwich menu, but will help develop extensive veggie and vegan options.

In fact, I had my first taste of a vegan “Beyond Burger” and was impressed. I won’t be switching over voluntarily, but when the doctor finally tells me I can no longer eat red meat, this wouldn’t be an intolerable alternative. We also tasted through a bevy of burgers and sausage sandwiches, made with local Petaluma sausages, as well as some salads and fries. Not that my opinion is worth more than the next guy’s, but it’s always fun to get an inside look and to give feedback directly to owners and chefs. Robert and Brenda both have extensive restaurant backgrounds and so understand the importance of customer feedback, which they will be looking for from you too. Once Scowley’s is up and running and has fine-tuned the menu to Robert and Brenda’s liking, you can expect a full feature article here in the Food & Drink section.

Another pandemic temporary shutdown

With fires licking at every corner of the county, it is easy to forget that the pandemic is still in full swing. Last Sunday, Don Pancho’s became the latest honorable participant in the long list of local restaurants that has shut down temporarily as a COVID precaution. They announced that they will be closed until further notice after an employee’s family member tested positive for COVID. We Petaluma diners thank you Don Pancho’s for your concern for our safety and look forward to supporting you once you reopen.

East side restaurant break-ins

Two restaurants at the corner of South McDowell and Casa Grande Road were robbed this past weekend and could really use our support. Spring Thai Petaluma and Kinka Sushi were both broken into and robbed but only after the thieves cut the AT&T lines out on the corner, possibly in an Oceans 11-type attempt to keep alarms from tripping. Spring Thai co-owner Joshua Gillean took to social media with this message, which I found quite thoughtful and considerate, considering what he was currently going through. “We were robbed last night in Petaluma. The AT&T lines were cut out on the street corner. I was told that 30+ homes in the area are down because of it. I was informed by the technician that it may take a few days until the damage is repaired. My condolences go out to the families in the area that are affected in the S. McDowell/Casa Grande neighborhood.”

Along with showing your support by ordering food from Spring Thai and Kinka in the weeks to come, Spring Thai has started a GoFundMe campaign, for the very reasonable request of just $2,500. (Search Spring Thai Petaluma at GoFundMe for the fund.) “Starting a new restaurant during a pandemic is hard enough but to add this on top of everything is nearly impossible to overcome but we will not give up,” posted Joshua to the GoFundMe page. “Anyone who is able to help is welcome to. Thank you.” It was with great admiration of the members of the Petaluma Foodies group on Facebook that once posted, the GoFundMe jumped from $500 to $1,500 in short order and appears to continue to grow.

Live music

Not only did April Pantry open to rave reviews, smack dab in the middle of the pandemic, but are now moving to expand the outdoor seating by adding a stage for live music. Saturday, Oct. 10, April Pantry will start with what they are calling “Luna Azul Saturdays,” with bluegrass trio Savannah Blu from 1 to 3 p.m. Mystic Tasha Tarot Readings will also be on hand from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. each Saturday. Getting in the fall spirit, they will also offer complimentary mulled cider and pumpkins for sale. Specials will include golden pumpkin spiced lattes, ginger honey mint limeade and root beer floats. And when it comes to food, April Pantry knows how to put on a good show and will have a guest chef each Saturday with a different wine paring from a local winery. Future artists, chefs, wineries and pairing menus will be announced once they are firmed up for the rest of October. Food and wine pairing will be available from 1 to 7 p.m., with expanded socially distanced tables service starting at 11 a.m. www.aprilpantry.com

Deaf Pie Happy Hour

It is that time of the month when Petaluma Pie Company holds its Deaf Pie Happy Hour. Thursday, Oct. 1, between noon and 4 p.m. all customers who use American Sign Language to order pie will earn a 15 percent discount. Started at the urging of baker Alivia Alberigi, Mijail Baiz saw the news story about the original event and was so enthralled that he joined the PPC family as a baker and is now also teaching the shop ASL. (His first language being ASL.)

Owner Lina Hoshino tells me, “A couple of our hearing staff have been taking classes in ASL and are now at a conversational level in ASL.” She also sent me a photo of Alivia and Mijail where Alivia is showing the sign for ‘pie.’ After a bit more online research, I learned that the sign involves two cuts with one hand to the palm of the other, just as if you were cutting a slice of pie. This has now doubled my ASL vocabulary, which began with “cookie” after I discovered an ASL book for babies and figured my newborn nephew should definitely know how to ask for a cookie. petalumapiecompany.com

Calling all apple and pepper heads

Petaluma Bounty’s bounty is running deep with dozens of varieties of peppers and apples, so they have decided to offer a “Fall Family Fun” tasting kit. The “Sweet Kit” is $9, the “Specialty Pepper Mix” is $5 and the “Apples of my Heart” is only $3. This week’s pickup is Thursday, Oct. 1 from 3 to 6 p.m. at the Farmstand at 55 Shasta St., over by the “old” Lucky’s. Sign-ups for this week’s kits were at this past Saturday’s Walnut Park Farmers’ Market, but they may have some extra kits available for walk-ups. If not, check with them how to order in the future. petalumabounty.org

Cheese queens

The Petaluma Woman’s Club speaker series finale presents Cowgirl Creamery co-founders Sue Conley and Peggy Smith on Tuesday, Oct. 6, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Zoom and is free to all. We have heard Sue and Peggy speak on many occasions and always find them entertaining, sincere and extremely knowledgeable and insightful about many aspects of our local food industry. We have also attended several of the PWC’s recent speaker series on Zoom and enjoyed them quite a lot. Special thanks to Colleen Mahoney and Mahoney Architects + Interiors for sponsoring this event, so that it is free of charge to all that “attend.”

“The Speaker Series is part of the 125th anniversary of the club, founded in 1895. The club’s craftsman-style building was built in 1913, designed by Petaluma architect Brainerd Jones. This year also celebrates the Suffragette Movement and the trailblazing women who fought for the right to vote in this centennial year of the 19th Amendment. Petaluma Woman’s Club’s mission is to promote social, educational, civic and charitable activities, as well as preserve, maintain and protect our historic clubhouse.” petalumawomansclub.com

Corned beef correction

The Penngrove Social Firemen’s Corned Beef and Cabbage To-Go Feed scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 17 still has tickets available online, but if you choose to purchase “real” tickets at Penngrove’s JavAmore, owner Kim Hanson informed me that due to a current computer issue, they can only accept cash and checks for tickets. For more information on the Feed, check their social media pages, as well as my column in last week’s newspaper.

Winemakers dinners

Because Street_Social’s weekly Friday and Saturday night to-go and sit-down spaces fill up quickly, and often sell out, this your heads up to keep an eye on their social media pages regarding and upcoming special winemaker dinner with Barber Cellars tentatively scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 22. We have attended just about every Barber Cellars pairing in town, from Stemple Creek Ranch’s pairing with Chef Matthew Elias to a pairing with Chef Travis Day of Thistle Meats out at Garden Valley Ranch and have always enjoyed them thoroughly. Barber’s wines are some of our favorites with food and the Barbers know to pair them perfectly. streetsocial.social

Fermentation forum

Golden State Pickle Works is offering a “Learn the Basics” class on Tuesday, Oct. 27 from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Zoom for $25 per person. Sign up through the Facebook page or at https://center.vbotickets.com/.../VIRTUAL.../46599 and you’ll receive recipes and a tool list in advance to work along with owner/Chef Samantha Paone. For those who would prefer to watch first and try later, the Zoom workshop will be available for two weeks after the live event. The class will include a one hour demonstration followed by time for questions. The workshop will be hosted by the folks at Sonoma Ceramics who will also be able to pass along participant questions through Zoom’s chat forum directly to Samantha while she demonstrates. “This class will allow you to get hands on, massaging your batch of sauerkraut. You will end up with a little salt under your fingernails, your own seasonal sauerkraut to continue to ferment at home and a new world of ideas for your zero-waste kitchen. You're guaranteed to be cultured by the end of this class.”

Free Deliver

Mary’s Pizza Shack is offering free delivery through Oct. 11 on all orders placed directly through maryspizzashack.com (other than from the Rohnert Park location.) There is no code required. If you haven’t ordered Mary’s food in a while, we had some of their regular non-pizza dishes at a pre-COVID catered event and were pleasantly surprised with how much we liked their pastas.

From a servers lips to our ears

After a fairly brutal post critiquing one of our local restaurant’s service, sever Delaney Frye posted an insightful response, included below. (The original poster did not name the restaurant and eventually removed his post and quite thoughtfully posted an apology.)

“I wanted to clarify as a server, and anyone working at a restaurant during these times how difficult it has been. We are beyond short staffed, hours have to be cut to stay open, menus have been reduced to cut food costs, owners are working every day to stay involved and save money, servers are working long shifts with masks and enduring unhealthy air quality while also being evacuated, and much more. I can speak for everyone that restaurants are doing their best but are exhausted and have endured months of setbacks. Let this be a time of kindness, understanding and patience. Please address our restaurants first to fix our mistakes. One bad experience is not fair to judge a restaurant on during this time.”

