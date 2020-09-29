How to help fire evacuees in Petaluma

For those who feel helpless regarding the Santa Rosa fires and ensuing evacuees, do not despair. There are plenty of opportunities here in Petaluma to help, including donating your time to organizations such as Petaluma People’s Service Center and a plethora of others that you will find asking for help on the many Petaluma-centric Facebook pages, such as I Love Petaluma! and Petaluma Proud. Most of the efforts focus on the Petaluma Fairgrounds, including assistance with animal evacuation and sheltering. (Check the fairground’s website (sonoma-marinfair.org) for more information about help for and helping with animals.)

Another pivotal player in accommodating evacuees is Miriam Donaldson, chef/co-owner of Wishbone restaurant. Connect with her through social media and you’ll see immediate requests for help pop up in her feed. Having people available to help her at a moment’s notice, even with minor tasks, takes a huge load off her shoulders and allows her to concentrate on the big picture.

Just as she and her crew have done since the first fires several years ago now, feeding evacuees is a major priority. As posted a few week’s ago to this section, Miriam currently has a “Team Herzog Petaluma fire relief kitchen” GoFundMe campaign going, which will help outfit the fairground’s kitchen for better fire relief efforts, both now and in the future. Donations are currently at $15,000, which is close to her goal of $20,000, so please help if you can. This is actually quite a reasonable goal considering how much it normally costs to redo commercial kitchens, but this is because all the sweat equity is being donated, much of it coming from other local restaurant owners and chefs.

Few realize just how much our restaurant owners and chefs do when the call goes out for help hosting evacuees. And my favorite part is when I talk to a chef about their efforts, only to have them immediately deflect my praise to regale how much the other chefs have done. This week I happened to run into one of those chefs. While enjoying a pre-opening sampling of the wares at Scowley’s Burgers on Monday, I got a chance to catch up with Chef Brenda La Noue, formerly of Secret Kitchen, who appears in the cover photo for the Herzog Kitchen campaign, alongside co-owner and chef of Seared, Joe O’Donnell. She wasn’t aware of this photo but as soon as we started talking about fire relief efforts, she mentioned the O’Donnell family (co-owners of McNear’s and Seared) and how much they do whenever help is needed, often closing their own kitchens so they can better serve those at the evacuation centers. Donating to the Herzog Kitchen campaign would go a long way in making this volunteering easier, which in turn will better serve our out-of-town guests.

Burger me

Scowley’s Burgers owner Robert Gaustad and consulting Chef Brenda La Noue invited us for a sneak peak at the new space and draft menu this past Monday, in anticipation of their soft opening, Thursday, Oct. 1. Located in the space formerly occupied by Wingstop, in the Plaza North Shopping Center (229 N. McDowell Blvd.) just down from Starbucks, Robert has been diligently working on cleaning up this space since first taking it over just prior to the pandemic, posting regular updates to social media. The menu is a work in progress as Robert nails down as many local suppliers as he can, which is especially tough during these times.

We were thrilled to see that Chef Brenda La Noue has been brought on to help consult on the menu because we love her food and her drive to make and support community connections. She is already helping to not only add creativity to the burger and sausage sandwich menu, but will help develop extensive veggie and vegan options.

In fact, I had my first taste of a vegan “Beyond Burger” and was impressed. I won’t be switching over voluntarily, but when the doctor finally tells me I can no longer eat red meat, this wouldn’t be an intolerable alternative. We also tasted through a bevy of burgers and sausage sandwiches, made with local Petaluma sausages, as well as some salads and fries. Not that my opinion is worth more than the next guy’s, but it’s always fun to get an inside look and to give feedback directly to owners and chefs. Robert and Brenda both have extensive restaurant backgrounds and so understand the importance of customer feedback, which they will be looking for from you too. Once Scowley’s is up and running and has fine-tuned the menu to Robert and Brenda’s liking, you can expect a full feature article here in the Food & Drink section.

Another pandemic temporary shutdown