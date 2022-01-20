How to help local family cover mom’s funeral costs

Donna Pulliam Memorial Service

Crowdfunding campaign to cover burial expenses

WHAT’S HAPPENING? "Last week, my mom Donna Pulliam passed away. She was at home with family, and passed peacefully after a very rough month in the hospital,“ announced Argus-Courier film reviewer and Copperfield’s Book Store manager Amber-Rose Reed over the weekend. ”I and other family members have been caring for her for the last 10 years, after a brain injury caused her to be very cognitively and physically impaired. Though her health has been very up and down since then and things were sometimes very hard, I treasured the time we had together and she could make me smile up until the end. I believe the reverse was true as well.“

A GoFundMe campaign has been established to help Pulliam’s family with burial costs not paid for by insurance. Of Pulliam, the campaign page says, “She enjoyed painting and writing poetry. She leaves her beautiful art for her loved ones to enjoy beyond her passing.”

WHO DOES IT HELP? The Donna Pulliam Memorial Service fund will help Amber-Rose Reed and her family pay for Pulliam’s burial and funeral services. So far, the campaign has raised just over $5,000 toward its $10,000 goal.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? Visit the Donna Pulliam Memorial Service fun GoFundMe page for more information or to make a donation: GoFundMe.com (search for Donna Pulliam).

Village Network needs volunteers

Helpers sought for newsletters, program planning and more

WHAT’S HAPPENING? Volunteers are being sought by the Village Network of Petaluma to help with newsletter preparation, planning events and parties, and doing handy things like changing lightbulbs hanging pictures for aging adult members. A Volunteer Introduction is planned for Wednesday, Feb. 9 from 1-2:30 p.m.

WHO DOES IT HELP? The Village Network in a nonprofit membership organization led by active adults 50 and up, operating in the Petaluma and Penngrove area. The network is part of a nationwide movement harnessing the wisdom of today’s older adults to revolutionize the experience of aging. Find out more at VillageNetworkofPetaluma.org.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? To attend visit the Village Network website and register on the Events page.

Make Valentines for Petaluma seniors

Helpers sought for newsletters, program planning and more

WHAT’S HAPPENING? 12 years ago, Petaluma People Services Center began inviting the community to create original, handmade Valentines, to be delivered to local seniors. Now, the program has expanded, annually delivering a valentine to every senior in Petaluma that they could find. Last year PPSC delivered over 5,500 cards. This year, they’ll be doing it again. All that’s needed are the valentines, and that’s where you come in. By Monday, Feb. 7, create as many cheerful, brightly-colored, hand-made valentine cards as you can and mail or deliver them to the Petaluma People Services offices at 1500 Petaluma Blvd. South. Make the card using crayons, paint, markers, collage or anything else you can think of, include a nice message, and then make another. 5,500 cards is a pretty big number.

WHO DOES IT HELP? The Petaluma People Services Center’s Valentine’s Day card distribution will deliver a handmade card to every Petaluma senior, many of whom are at heightened risk and have been sheltering at home during the pandemic. A valentine could be just the thing to brighten up their day.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? For additional information, or to ask questions, visit Petalumapeople.org or call 765-8488.

Community Shredding Event

Money raised will help St. Vincent High School’s Project Grad

WHAT’S HAPPENING? Have a bunch of papers you’d like to have thoroughly shredded but don’t have access to a shredder? On Saturday, Jan. 22, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at St. Vincent de Paul High School, a drive-thru shredding event will take place. Just drive up, make a donation and hand over up to five bags full of shreddable paper items. A very large machine will take care of the rest.

WHO DOES IT HELP? All donations will benefit Safe and Sober Grad Night for SVHS 2022 Seniors.

WHAT ELSE SHOULD WE KNOW? St. Vincent de Paul High School is at 849 Keokuk St. Enter on Keokuk Street, make a donation and hand over up to five bags of shreddable paper items.

Know of an upcoming benefit or fundraiser? Please send information about the needs of local groups and nonprofits. Any special requests or online donation drives can be posted in this column. Send all the Wheres and Whys (What’s happening? Who does it help? What else should we know?) to Community Editor David Templeton at david.templeton@arguscourier.com.