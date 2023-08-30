Over the last 12 years, Brad Surosky – the executive director of Transcendence Theatre Company – has been filling an astonishing number of roles within the nonprofit organization he co-founded in 2009 with his wife Amy Miller. Those tasks include fundraising and development, community outreach, co-producing the company’s annual string of summertime and holiday shows, and tackling myriad permitting, contracting and personnel issues. With Miller, he routinely appears onstage to welcome audiences and thank sponsors during the popular Broadway Under the Stars productions, occasionally even performing a song or comedy bit as part of the show.

Until now, though, there is one significant role he’s never taken on – that of guiding one of those shows from initial concept to open night performance as its director.

“For the past few years, we have been doing these small cabaret shows, for like 50 people, mainly as special events for high-level donors, and at some point I started taking those on and directing them,” Surosky explained, sitting down with a cup of coffee to kick off an entertaining and comprehensive Thursday morning conversation at a Petaluma coffee shop. “It’s really gotten my creative juices going. So this year, in January, when we were picking our shows for this season, deciding who would direct what, Amy said, ‘Why don’t you direct one?’ At first I didn’t know how I could do it, with everything else I’m doing, but she encouraged me to give it a shot. I guess we’ll find out if she was right.”

The show, titled “An Enchanted Evening” – running Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays Sept. 7-17 at Beltane Ranch in Glen Ellen – was co-conceived by Surosky, along with Transcendence music supervisor Matt Smart and artistic associate Amanda Stuart. With a title proposed by Miller, the show audiences will see begins as a fairly straightforward musical revue, with a cast of 11 exploring various notions of enchantment and wonder with songs that fit the theme. It will then move on to summoning other forms of magic with songs about the power of love through various kinds of relationships. Some songs will be performed in their entirety, and dozens will be combined into medleys.

“Matt Smart has arranged and orchestrated some incredible medleys that are packed with amazing songs most people will know, songs that have a lot of meaning to a lot of people,” Surosky said. “Yesterday, I was sitting there at rehearsal with our stage manager, and the cast was singing through the songs, and she said, ‘Oh my gosh. This song was the one I danced to with my grandfather at my wedding.’ I think most people are going to find those kinds of connections with a lot of this music.”

Many of the tunes used in "An Enchanted Evening“ will come from the world of musical theater, but audiences will also be treated to selections from several other styles and genres. As evidence of the expanded musical range Surosky is bringing to the show, the evening’s repertoire will reportedly include a classical operatic aria.

“We’ve even got the song ‘The Dance,’ a Garth Brooks song,” Surosky said. “The lyrics are amazing. ‘Our lives are better left to chance/I could have missed the pain/But I'd have had to miss the dance.’ It’s an amazing song.”

According to Surosky, there are plenty of other musical surprises layered into the show. But to anyone who’s attended one of Transcendence’s productions at Jack London Park – from which the company is taking a break this summer, due to an ongoing environmental impact study taking place at their traditional site in London’s old winery ruins – the big surprise will come in the second act of “An Enchanted Evening.”

“After intermission, we’re doing something we’ve never done before,“ he said. ”We were going to keep it a surprise, but then we decided, no, we have to tell people about this. We are transforming the stage into an outdoor piano bar. A piano bar in the vineyards.”

With two grand piano-style keyboards brought in for the performance, associate music director Nick Perez and another player-singer will engage in an extended session of the popular piano bar act known as Dueling Pianos. During the pre-show picnic, Transcendence cast members and volunteers will reach out to visitors, asking them to pick songs they’d like to hear in the second act. There will be a list of about 20 songs they can choose from, and the most-requested songs will end up in the show, during which they will also be encouraged to shout out requests from their seats.

“There will be a lot of laughs during the Dueling Pianos portion, because humor is a big part of that,” Surosky explained. “The whole idea is that we want this show to be a very immersive experience. I think what’s always been cool about Transcendence is how we break down the fourth wall between the performers and the audience. This will do that more than any show we’ve ever done.”