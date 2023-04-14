How Tom Miller thrived in ‘treacherous’ career

Throughout his stellar 33-year career as a San Francisco bar pilot competing against high winds, strong currents, near zero visibility and obstacles as big as the Golden Gate Bridge and Alcatraz Island – while navigating the world’s largest ships into and out of San Francisco Bay – Tom Miller maintained an unmistakable presence of confidence and leadership.

From that lofty vantage point, it’s hard to imagine the difficulties and adversity the Petaluma-born Miller overcame long before climbing that (rope) ladder to the bridge. A first-generation American, born to German immigrant parents who spoke little English when they arrived here, Miller developed a keen sense of survival that motivated him toward success.

“I’ve always felt it important to put my best foot forward, have a professional appearance and display confidence in my work,” he said of taking command of a ship from a captain who’s been at sea for days. “A little modesty goes a long way. I felt I was representing the Port of San Francisco, State of California and country of the United States.”

Bar pilots, a group of mariners experienced in guiding ships through the 100-plus miles of navigable San Francisco Bay, have been around since the mid-1800s.

Long before Miller dreamed of a career on the water, he was taught the value of hard work and family unity by his parents. Fred and Henny Mueller were struggling in post-war Hamburg before coming to California in 1956. Initially, Fred worked as a cabinet maker and Henny studied nursing, a job she’d held in Hamburg, but lacked the credentials to work here. They clearly passed that ethic on to their son.

“I love a challenge,” Miller said with authority. “Don’t ever tell me I can’t do something. You’ll have a fight on your hands.”

Eventually, Miller’s parents moved to a turkey ranch on Middle Two Rock Road where they worked as ranch hands, living in a two-room house with a detached outhouse. Times were tough and Fred Mueller faced discrimination over his last name – conspicuous residue from World War II – and eventually changed it to Miller.

“As my mother told me years later,” Tom Miller said, “they had a job, they had a roof over their heads and they had food on the table.”

Following the birth of their sons Thomas (1957) and Martin (1959), and Henny’s new job at Hillcrest Hospital, the Millers decided to try chicken ranching themselves. They leased a Two Rock-area ranch and raised 12,000 fryers, contracted to Reif and Brody poultry processors, every 10 weeks. They also raised calves, pigs and chickens for eggs – plus a pony for the boys.

In 1964, they became a full-time family operation by leasing two additional ranches and producing 54,000 fryers. Despite working at the hospital, Henny kept house, fixed meals and – with help from her young sons – managed the home ranch, while Fred took care of the other ranches.

“Times were tough but I never minded the hard work,” said Miller. “The camaraderie and family values were very strong in those days. We knew our neighbors by their first names.”

Tom and Martin attended Two Rock School where Helen Putnam – who would become mayor of Petaluma and a Sonoma County supervisor – was principal and their first-grade teacher.

“School was hard because our parents barely spoke English,” recalled Tom. “At times we struggled, which encouraged us to do better.”

In 1969, the family quit the poultry business and moved into town where Fred took a job as desk manager at Hotel Petaluma. Two years later the family moved to San Rafael, where the boys graduated high school and Fred landed a job at Loch Lomond Yacht Harbor.

“I’d always liked drafting and architectural drawing and had considered attending Cal Berkeley,” Miller said. “My dad suggested checking out the California Maritime Academy in Vallejo. After taking a tugboat ride while visiting the Academy, I became hooked. My first application was denied, but after improving my math score, I was admitted and graduated Number 1 in my class.”

At the Academy, his goal was to be hired by one of the Big Three oil companies – Arco, Exxon or Chevron.

“I was declined by them,” he admitted, “but landed a job with Crowley Marine, in Seattle, where as a tugboat captain, I towed 500-foot barges in Alaska and the North Sea behind a 137-foot, 9,000 horsepower tug.”

After that, Miller was hired by American Navigation and soon was skippering a tugboat moving oil barges. It was there he met Captain Jack Frost, who was instrumental in his becoming a pilot. But first he set his sights on getting into the inland pilots. Advancement meant following a strict formula of gaining familiarity with each of the 10 different areas of the Bay, a demanding experience that takes years. After meeting the qualifications, he passed the first entrance exam to become a bar pilot.