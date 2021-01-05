How we eat will determine which restaurants survive 2021

In late November, 10-year-old Micah Newman-Schafer of Petaluma told his parents that all he wanted for the holidays was cash to donate to people in need and to help save endangered animals.

While his mother is used to hearing this type of talk (and never tires of it), what struck Rachel Newman was that Micah was specifically concerned for restaurant workers. She comes from a restaurant background but that was well before Micah was born.

Newman’s grandfather was a restaurateur who started with a drug store in L.A., then moved on to a restaurant in Palm Springs before opening others, including Solomon Grundy’s in the Berkeley Marina (now called Skates) and the Bustles & Beaus bar on Powell Street in San Francisco (later the Gold Dust Lounge).

Newman grew up in Santa Fe and loved hearing all her grandfather’s restaurant war stories. When she was old enough, she worked every front-of-house job there was, including a long stint at Santa Fe’s famed Zia Diner. She finished out her restaurant career as a bartender and then made the short leap to psychotherapist, moving to San Francisco in the early 2000s for grad school.

She met husband Scott Schafer shortly thereafter and the two lived on a 700-square-foot houseboat in Sausalito until Micah was 3 years old. They wanted Micah to have a yard to play in, so they moved the family to Petaluma.

“Best decision ever,” she said. “This place is freaking Brigadoon!”

She added, “I will always have a soft spot in my heart for the restaurant workers of the world. So, I guess my son had got this love in his bloodstream. He is also one of the most empathic, kind humans I have ever met. He's been this way since the beginning.”

Although Micah did receive other gifts for the holidays, the one he was most excited about was a $100 Monopoly bill representing the $100 real dollars he could donate to any charity. His parents offered a few suggestions, but Micah wanted to do the research himself and he ended up donating to COTS, World Wildlife Foundation, fair elections for Georgia’s senate race and the Restaurant Employee Relief Fund (rerf.us).

Through the help of over 50 companies and organizations, as well as food celebs like Sonoma County’s Guy Fieri, RERF has raised over $21 million to help more than 40,000 restaurants workers who have suffered financially from COVID-related restaurant shutdowns.

Micah’s story reminds me of one I heard from a friend years ago, about his 5 year old daughter. It was her birthday and more than anything, she loved flowers and had received many bouquets. After enjoying them for a day or two, her parents asked if she would consider sharing some of her flowers so that others might enjoy them as well. She thought about it and decided to give it a try, at which point they drove to a nearby old folks home.

Shy and hesitant at first, the little girl really opened up when she saw the looks on people’s faces as she handed out the flowers one by one from each bouquet. She made several rounds and even after handing out all the flowers, she wanted to stay and visit. The positive energy she helped create proved intoxicating. She was hooked.

In the car on the way home, the little girl did some quick math and seemed to realize that giving the flowers away brought so much more happiness than if she had kept them all for herself. She like this idea so much that when they arrived home, she immediately ran inside, grabbed her remaining bouquets and asked her parents if they could go back. To reinforce their child’s newfound passion for making others smile, they actually visited a different old folks home so that she would see that there were even more people she could touch with her birthday flowers.

Micah’s story is also a great reminder that it is never too early to teach our young about giving what they can as well as giving of themselves and is definitely going to help shape the gifts we give to our young family members when the birthdays and holidays roll through in upcoming years.

Once we realize that giving is often more satisfying than getting, it takes very little to make a huge collective difference to the community.

Bringing it home

This comes to mind right now because our restaurants have again been forced into a to-go only business mode. Many diners have voiced that they are trying to support our local restaurants but feel like their contribution is insignificant in the grand scheme of things.

This could not be further from the truth.

Although most restaurants are hurting, I hear from scores of owners who express gratitude for how much support they see as many of us have really embraced the take-out offerings and literally, put our money where our mouths are.