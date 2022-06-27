Huge local response to Beau Bridge’s search for his Petaluma Roots

Last week’s Argus-Courier story about the actor Beau Bridges exploring the local roots of his father — the actor Lloyd Bridges — prompted an outpouring of reminiscences from locals. In response to the article by local historian John Patrick Sheehy, many people with family members who went to school with Lloyd dug out the old yearbooks they still keep from that era.

A number of responders shared that their mother, grandmother, or aunt laid claim to being Lloyd’s date at the 1930 Petaluma High senior prom. Yvonne (Armour) Cornilson, who appeared in school musicals with Lloyd, appears to be the most likely candidate. Tammie Tower-Snider said her grandmother told stories about riding to school on the handlebars of Lloyd’s bike when they were young. As the school was only a half a block away from his house on Spring Street, it must have been a short ride.

Marion Johnson said her mother recounted how Lloyd carried her books home from school for her. Lauri Carlson’s grandmother taught at Petaluma High in the 1920s, and had Lloyd for study hall.

Linda Parker shared that A Tale of Two Cities was required reading when Lloyd was in high school. You had to write your name on a list pasted in the back. When she was a student 30 years later, they were still using the same old copies. She got the one with Lloyd’s signature in it, and never gave it back. Betty Prior remembered Lloyd’s return to Petaluma in 1951 for the West Coast premiere of a movie he was starring in, and visiting her and other students at Petaluma High.

Some people shared memories of their fathers and uncles telling stories about attending school with Lloyd. Melinda Webb Zerrenner said her father, longtime Petaluma judge Rollie Webb, was a schoolmate of Lloyd’s, and took the family to see him whenever they visited Los Angeles.

Gig Schuster Jones said her grandfather, Cap Schuster, was Lloyd’s high school physical education teacher. When the family sat around watching Lloyd in his hit TV series “Sea Hunt,” her grandfather often boasted that he was the one who taught Lloyd to snorkel.