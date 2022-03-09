Hulu thriller ‘No Exit’ is gripping and intense

Directed by Damien Power and adapted from Taylor Adams’ 2017 novel of the same name, “No Exit” is a surprisingly suspenseful experience. Darby, brilliantly acted by Havana Rose Riu, is a drug addict teetering on the crossroads of relapse and recovery.

Having learned her estranged mother has suffered a potentially fatal stroke, Darby breaks out of her court-mandated recovery center, steals a car and sets off for the hospital, despite the tumultuous relationship she has with her family. Unfortunately for Darby, a howling blizzard forces her to stop at a mountaintop emergency shelter with four other strangers.

When she discovers a kidnapped 9-year-old in the back of one of the vehicles, she realizes she isn’t the only person here with major stakes on the line, and as she works to free the girl and identify the abductors, tensions between the group skyrocket. Woven throughout the plot are the undercurrents of Darby’s struggle with substance abuse — to both thoughtful lengths and occasionally muddled results.

Though her addiction is not always perfectly handled, Darby is a compelling and well-developed protagonist, and Liu delivers a phenomenally engaging performance. It’s Darby’s fight to save herself and the kidnapped girl, Jay, that makes the movie so captivating.

While watching “No Exit,” I leaned in, I held my breath, I even whispered an audible “Oh god” here or there. With a well-directed and talented cast, an ever-tightening web of drama and an eye catching visual style, “No Exit” was a surprisingly good addition to my watch list. There are little flecks of melodrama or predictability, but for me, they do not detract from the experience as a whole. If you like violent thrillers and dark mysteries, check out “No Exit.“