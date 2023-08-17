Humdinger Car & Bike Show seeks entries

On Saturday, Sept. 9, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., the South of Heaven Filthies Car Club will present its Humdinger Car & Bike Show.

The club is currently seeking vehicles for this family-friendly event to be held at Pengrove Park in Penngrove.

The cost is $25 to register a vehicle made in 1975 or earlier.

Entry for spectators is $5, with live music and food.

Vendors can operate a 10-foot by 10-foot spot for $50.

Contact d.jimenez79@yahoo.com for entry info.