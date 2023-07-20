Humorous Petaluma sighting leads to not-so-funny facts

What started out as a local reader sharing a funny off-the-cuff photo quickly shifted focus when Bob Canning started doing a little additional research. Canning’s photo, depicting two near-stationary strangers seated in the emergency room at Petaluma Valley Hospital, for all the world resembled an avant garde art installation.

“No, these are not soft sculptures, but they’re doing a great impersonation,” wrote Canning, explaining that he’d snapped the picture while waiting for someone in the ER. “Ten minutes passed and they never looked up. Five minutes later, a woman joined them and they all left. I hope she was the one to drive. She appeared to be the only one who would have had eye contact with the road!”

A bit later on, Canning sent another note.

“As funny as this is, check this out,” he said, with a link to a 2019 article from Healthline, with the header, “Why More People Are Going to the ER from Injuries Due to Cellphone Use.”

It turns out that Canning’s casual observation about cell phone catatonia is no joke. According to the article, head and neck injuries connected to “distracted cellphone use” have been on the rise for years. The article references data confirming that between 1998 and 2017, 2,501 people were seen for phone-related head and neck injuries in U.S. emergency rooms, with younger folks, between the ages of 13 and 29, at highest risk for such high-tech injuries. And that’s not even touching the issue of people who glance at their phones while actively driving a vehicle.

Altogether, the nationwide total of phone-related injuries during the original study period was estimated at 76,043 people. Those figures are confirmed in a 2020 report from the National Institutes of Health, which concludes, “These findings suggest a need for patient education about injury prevention and the dangers of activity while using these devices.”

Based on Canning’s own casual research, we can probably add two additional phone users to those numbers, with hopes they won’t be returning to the ER anytime soon.