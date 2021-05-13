‘I couldn't look away anymore,’ says Petaluma activist

The first time Sam Tuttelman went to Israel in 1992, he traveled with his son to fulfill his mother's dying wish.

“My mother, who died of cancer, organized our trip from beyond the grave,” joked Tuttelman, a 73-year-old retired social worker, long-time community organizer, and Petaluma resident. “She wanted us to meet our relatives in Israel.”

Born in the Bronx, New York, Tuttelman grew up in a liberal secular Jewish family. His father worked for the Social Security Administration. His mother was a nurse. His grandmother was an organizer for the International Ladies Garment Workers Union during the 1920s.

“They were ardent supporters of the state of Israel,” he said.

When Tuttelman was growing up, the Holocaust was still a recent and vivid memory to the adults around him.

“My grandmother scraped together $300 to send to her sisters to help them get out of Poland, as the Soviet and Nazi armies were about to invade,” he said. “The envelope was returned as undeliverable. It had gotten there too late.”

On that first trip, Tuttelman and his son, Sasha, met their relatives and went to popular tourist sites. They visited Yad Vashem in Jerusalem, which holds the world's most comprehensive archive commemorating the more than 6 million Jewish people killed during the Holocaust.

“I remember a room filled with books containing people's names and where they lived. I cried, it was so emotional,” he recalled.

At the same time, Tuttelman knew the creation of the state of Israel as a Jewish homeland involved the destruction of hundreds of Palestinian villages, displacing 750,000 people whose ancestors had lived there for centuries.

“The contradiction of Holocaust survivors and their children oppressing Palestinians was too much to confront. I averted my eyes,” he said.

In 2014, after he retired, Tuttelman visited Israel a second time. He joined a study tour to learn about Palestinians living under Israeli occupation.

“This time, to face the things I’d avoided before,” he explained. “We walked through Israeli security checkpoints, visited Palestinian homes and farms. We saw walls that divided cities, and roads Palestinians were not allowed to use.”

While there, Tuttelman met Palestinian people whose family members were being held in Israeli prisons. What he saw further confirmed views he’d quietly held for years.

“If you'd asked me at any point earlier in my life, I’d have said, 'I oppose the Israeli occupation of Palestine,’” he said. But expressing such views, even privately, was painful and difficult for Tuttelman. “My father and I got into bitter arguments about it.”

Also, criticizing Israel could be dangerous.

“It could destroy your career, or worse,” Tuttelman said.

He showed me a website which targets American students, professors, professionals and organizations that publicly criticize the Israeli occupation of Palestinians’ land. A professor at Sonoma State University is on this list.

At the same time, Israel’s human rights abuses against Palestinians are being documented. Human Rights Watch, based in the U.S., has reported, “Israel maintains entrenched discriminatory systems that treat Palestinians unequally.”

“Once I saw what was happening, I couldn't look away from it anymore,” Tuttelman said.

After returning to Petaluma, he joined the North Coast Coalition for Palestine. Then, in 2019, Tuttelman visited Israel again. This trip was organized by the Center for Jewish Nonviolence, which arranged for 45 American Jews to spend nine days in Palestinian villages in the South Hebron Hills.

“It’s an area where Palestinian homes are being bulldozed, and Israeli settlers are attacking Palestinian villagers and destroying their crops,” Tuttelman said.

The group’s mission was to stand with Palestinians who were nonviolently resisting Israeli authorities, to stop them from demolishing their homes as an effort to displace them.

“We helped the villagers plant olive trees, reclaim a freshwater spring, paint the new community center rebuilt after it’d been demolished by the army, and repair an impassable road,” Tuttelman said.

He also sat with a woman whose house was in danger of being demolished.

“I cannot imagine what it would feel like if I knew that my house might be bulldozed at any moment,” he said.

Everyone expected the military would try to intervene, Tuttelman said.

“They usually arrested both Jews and Palestinians, although the Palestinians almost always received harsher punishments,” he said. “Because we are diaspora Jews, it was more likely that there’d be international press coverage as well as us going back and telling the story.”

Back home, Tuttelman did just that.

He has given presentations at Sonoma State University, before the Sonoma County Human Rights Commission, and participated in other local events about what he has seen.

“American people should know the reality because we give billions of tax dollars to the Israeli government, which supports the occupation and building of illegal settlements,” said Tuttelman. “One of the tenets of Judaism is to stop injustices in the world. The Jewish people have been oppressed throughout the centuries, but the abused can sometimes become abusers. I believe we have an obligation to stop this cycle.”