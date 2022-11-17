‘I don’t know how much longer we can hold on’

Maria Gonzalez isn’t sure what’s going to happen next. Her family could get evicted at a moment’s notice.

“Our landlord told me that he wants to renovate and will need us to move out sometime soon,” she said.

Since 2010, Gonzalez and her two children have been living in a granny unit in East Petaluma. As a restaurant server, she makes minimum wage, which amounts to $25 an hour including tips.

“When I lost my job during COVID, I wasn’t able to pay the rent for a couple of months,” she admitted.

She’s not alone.

The California Budget & Policy Center reports that one out of six renters with incomes under $50,000 have missed paying rent in recent months.

On the one hand, Gonzalez is ready to move because the 300 sq ft studio where they sleep, cook, eat and study is too small for a family of three.

“The kids are getting bigger. Clarissa is a tweener now and Manuel is ten, but I can’t think of where we can afford to live,” she said, frustrated and anxious.

Gonzalez has been on the waiting list to get into affordable housing in Petaluma, but nothing has come through. She says the “below-market” units in new developments in the city are still prohibitive for her.

“A one bedroom might be around $1,500 a month but my income is too low to qualify,” she said flatly.

The family is one of many who are being priced out of Petaluma or at risk of becoming houseless. Redfin, an online real estate website, lists one-bedroom apartments in the city for $2,000-$3,000 a month, and two bedrooms for $3,000-$4,000.

According to the California Budget and Policy Center, over 44 percent of California residents are renters and one in five spend more than half their income on rent, leaving less to cover food, clothing and healthcare, much less save for emergencies or build wealth.

Lack of affordable housing is a long-term problem. Back in 1948, the United Nations declared safe, stable, affordable housing a human right. But who will fund it is a thorny question. Worldwide, many cities are experiencing a housing crisis with governments trying to find creative solutions to address it.

Government-subsidized affordable public housing in European cities, called social housing, is often well-designed, well-maintained, and conservation-minded, with amenities such as car-sharing and bicycle storage. It’s often in walkable neighborhoods with easy access to public transportation. Vienna is one example.

"The Viennese have decided that housing is a human right so important that it shouldn't be left up to the free market," states a 2013 article in Governing magazine. There is no stigma to living in social housing, perhaps because people of various income levels live in these developments. Regulated by the city government, residents pay 20 to 25 percent of their household income on housing. Social housing comprises nearly 40 percent of homes in Vienna, a city some consider one of the most livable cities in the world.

In Taiwan, city governments are offering incentives to transform hotels into public housing, a policy the pandemic made more appealing for hotel owners as the country was closed to visitors until recently. The Taiwan Times reports that the housing ministry expects 20,000 units to be created within two years, mainly by converting hotels. Incentives for hoteliers include tax breaks, subsidies, loan assistance and guidance for converting properties.

In the United States, a 10-acre multigenerational housing development in Alaska combines affordable senior housing, family housing and market-rate owner-occupied townhouses, with the goal of revitalizing a corner of the city of Eagle River near Anchorage. In partnership with US Housing and Urban Development (HUD), the Cook Inlet Housing Authority development, now under construction, will include family-friendly parks with children’s play areas and a community garden. According to their website it also offers social services for senior residents “to help people age in place while remaining involved in community life.”

In all these examples, governments have stepped in. Recognizing the need for action, the State of California has set a goal to build 2.5 million units by 2030 to meet current and future housing needs, and is requiring cities to do their part.

Petaluma has been building market-rate housing but has failed to add enough low and very low-income units to the city’s housing stock.

Several factors are at work here. Developers have had no incentive to build affordable housing if they could build market-rate housing. The state fund for building subsidized housing dried up a long time ago, and some homeowners oppose affordable housing in their area, citing concerns about increased traffic, change of character, and sometimes outright racism.

According to Petaluma council member D’Lynda Fischer, “The city must comply with the State mandate to build 1,910 low-income units by 2030, or it could face fines of $60,000 to $300,000 per month.”

This will mean finding land as well as money. Fischer says the city has identified potential parcels where high-density housing could be constructed to meet the requirements, and they are partnering with low-income housing developers to finance the projects. Denser housing has the bonus that it costs less per unit to provide services and can be more sustainable environmentally if built near public transportation, reducing the need to drive.

“We need to be resourceful about addressing new housing without moving outside our urban growth boundaries,” she adds. “Providing adequate, affordable housing for our community is one of the most complex and challenging issues facing us today. We must be resourceful about addressing new housing without moving outside our urban growth boundaries.”

Recognizing housing as a human right, as Vienna does, shifts responsibility to the public as well as the private sector. This will include changes in city policies, partnerships between developers and public agencies, increased financing, and changes in social attitudes.

Gonzalez says she’d like to stay in Petaluma, where her parents live and where she attended high school. Her kids go to school here now, and it eases the pressure she feels as a mother to know that her parents will help in a pinch. But her options are very limited.

“We are still here,” she sighed. “We want to continue to stay in Petaluma, but I don’t know for how much longer we can hang on.”

This is a continuation of a story, “Portrait of an Essential Worker” that appeared in the Argus-Courier two years ago. Maria Gonzalez did not want her real name used to protect her privacy. Lina Hoshino’s “Another Persepctive” runs the third Friday of the month in the Argus-Courier.