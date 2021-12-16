‘I don’t understand why this is so complicated’: A Petaluman’s quest to navigate the healthcare industry

On Dec. 4, three days before Medicare’s open enrollment ended, Mary Taylor planned to tackle a chore she’d been dreading. Taylor, a 71-year-old East Petaluma resident and a part-time substitute teacher, is on Social Security and has chronic health issues. Her goal was to shop for a better Medicare plan than the one she currently has.

When Taylor turned 65, she enrolled in a Medicare Advantage plan, but switched at the end of 2020.

“Last year, the first insurance agent I spoke to pressured me into buying another plan but it didn’t work out for me,” she said. “This year, I’m going to choose more carefully.”

She had jotted down in a notebook what she thought were the three most legitimate-looking Medicare brokers among a bewildering number of TV ads, promotional brochures and emails bearing the logos of insurance giants such as UnitedHealthcare, SCAN Care, Humana, and Aetna, all promising the best deals.

Medicare is a federal health insurance program for people 65 and older, people with disabilities, and people with end-stage renal disease, passed with robust bipartisan support and signed into law by President Lyndon Johnson in 1965.

Democrats supported strengthening the social safety net for vulnerable people. Republicans approved of working people paying for medical insurance through payroll taxes.

Over time, Medicare evolved with the addition of private plans such as Medicare Advantage and Plan-D to cover drug expenses. In 2010, the landmark Affordable Care Act helped improve Medicare’s prescription drug coverage. During the 2018 presidential campaign, Medicare-for-all (a.k.a. single-payer) was the rallying cry for some candidates, although they did not win. As I write this story, the White House is pushing to expand Medicare coverage by adding hearing aids, and lowering and capping prices on 20 drugs including life-saving medications such as insulin. This proposal is in the Infrastructure bill, “Build Back Better.”

Today, 63 million people have Medicare. Of those, 43%, like Taylor, enrolled in Medicare Advantage plans run by private insurance companies and marketed as an alternative to traditional Medicare. Because she’s enrolled in Medicare Advantage, Taylor was concerned that switching to traditional Medicare might subject her to restrictions and fees. She wanted to keep the plan she has or to choose from over a dozen Medicare Advantage plans offering a dizzying array of deductibles and benefits such as allowances for vision and limited dental work.

Throughout the enrollment process, people like Taylor must try to decipher terms like “Part B premium reduction,” and “coinsurance,” and be willing to dive into details about restrictions. At a glance, some of the plans look sweet, with $0 monthly premium and $0 deductible for drug plans, but the devil is in the details. Oftentimes, the drugs or treatments must be approved by the insurance company first.

“It’s really confusing,” said Taylor.

She called the first 1-800 number in her notebook. She talked to a cheerful agent named Jennifer, who began by urging Taylor to enroll while on the phone that day.

“The deadline is next Tuesday. If you don’t choose today, you’ll be on hold for a long time because everyone’s going to be calling,” the agent warned.

Jennifer asked Taylor myriad questions, including what meds she takes and how much. Taylor wanted help in comparing different plans. However, after an hour-and-a-half on the phone it was clear that the agent was focused on selling one plan. Taylor politely ended the call. By then, said Taylor, she was too exhausted to call the next number on her list.

Taylor is not alone.

In a conversation on the Forbes-recommended podcast An Arm and a Leg, created and hosted by reporter Dan Weissmann, professor Jeffrey Pfeffer, an expert on organizational behavior at Stanford, said Americans spend a whopping 12 million hours a week calling health insurance companies, costing the economy billions of dollars in “squandered work time, employee stress, absenteeism and reduced productivity.”

Chip Atkin, a Sonoma County Health Services retiree, collaborated with HICAP, a Medicare advocacy and education organization that offers impartial information to help people sign up for Medicare. He also worked briefly for a company selling a Medicare plan, and was not surprised to hear about Taylor’s experience.

“Marketing people only tell you the good things about products they’re trying to sell,” he said. “They’re not going to mention why a certain plan might be inappropriate for a certain person.”

According to Atkin, Medicare Plan D — a drug coverage plan sold with Medicare and Medicare Advantage — has problematic “donut holes” in coverage.