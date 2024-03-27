‘I feel supremely lucky,’ says Petaluma actor

When : Weekends through March 31. Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., with 2 p.m. matinees on Sundays + one Saturday, March 23.

Before she was cast as Sonya in Roustabout Theater’s current production of “Uncle Vanya,” Petaluma actor Dale Leonheart’s only experience with the works of Anton Chekhov was in her very first acting class in college.

“I was playing Trigorin in a scene from ‘The Seagull,’” she recently recalled. “And I'm sure I was just awful.”

Nevertheless, the encounter left Leonheart with a deep appreciation of the celebrated Russian playwright’s writing.

“I have always been really taken by his truth and honesty,” she said. “I think he has great compassion for everyone, and it just bleeds through the pages of his work. There's so much that's unsaid in his plays, which makes it really exciting for an actor. You get to really dig in and explore.”

Now that she’s appearing in “Vanya,” playing one of Chekhov’s most complex and enduring characters ‒ the daughter of a neglectful writer, doomed to a life of work and self-sacrifice alongside her equally unhappy uncle, with whom she runs her absent father’s remote farm in the country ‒ Leonheart says she sometimes finds it hard to believe she gets to play so rich and satisfying a role.

“Oh my gosh, Sonya!” she said, her exuberance coming through loud and clear. “I know so many actors that have her final words memorized or taped on their wall. I actually have that monologue taped on my wall now, too. Sonya is incredible. Her resilience, her hope, her willingness to see the good in all things. I just wanted to do her justice, and do the words on the page justice.”

Aware that many classically trained performers dream of playing Sonya, with their own set ideas about her, Leonheart says that to avoid feeling overwhelmed, she set a clear goal of trying to find as much of herself as possible in the character.

“Where do Sonya and I meet?” she asked. “Once I found that, I just tried to be honest and present. I always think that if what I'm doing feels truthful and vulnerable to myself, maybe it'll feel that way to others.”

Leonheart grew up in Petaluma, where, in her words, she was “always running around and playing soccer.” After attending Valley Vista Elementary, then Petaluma Junior High and St. Vincent de Paul High School, she was recruited as a volleyball player by Mount Holyoke College in Massachusetts. Upon graduating, she lived in New York briefly, then lived in Santa Rosa after returning to California, and is finally now back in Petaluma, where she works as a waitress when not on stage.

“It's funny, I always knew I wanted to act, but it's almost like I wouldn't fully let myself,” she said, noting that she was primarily focused on soccer throughout her childhood. Her first real taste of theater came at Holyoak. “I remember it was my first November in Massachusetts, and soccer season had ended and I was bored out of my mind. Also freezing.”

With her dorm adjacent to the theater, she found herself wandering into an audition for Shakespeare’s “Macbeth,” and on a whim decided to try out.

“I didn't have a monologue prepared,” she noted. Instead, she read some lines from “Romeo and Juliet,” supplied to her on a printed page. “I was so nervous that I dropped the paper in the middle of my piece and just kept apologizing. Somehow I got called back and cast as a Weird Sister.”

And that, as they say, was that.

“I officially caught ‘the bug,’” Leonheart said. “Once I started acting, I just didn't stop, and pretty quickly decided I would major in Theater Arts.”

In recent years, she’s appeared locally in Margot Melcon and Lauren Gunderson’s “The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley” (at Spreckels Theatre Company), Shad WIllingham’s “Ham for the Holidays” (Main Stage West), and William Inge’s “Picnic” (Ross Valley Players). Though Leonheart credits her many college theater instructors for encouraging her growing love of theater and theatrical literature, she believes she’s learned the most simply by performing in shows, watching the talented actors around her.

“I try to soak up their brilliance!” she said.

In Roustabout’s current production (which ends this weekend, on Sunday, March 31), Leonheart’s cast is packed with acclaimed North Bay veterans, including John Craven, Ilana Niernberger, Tamar Cohn, Peter Downey, Jared Wright, Sheila Lichirie and Bill Davis. The show is directed by Clark Lewis, artistic director of Roustabout Theater, based in Santa Rosa, with performances at Luther Burbank Center for the Arts.

“It's actually sort of serendipity, my involvement in this production,” Leonheart explained. “From what I understand, the show has been in the works for a while, and the role of Sonya was already cast. Lucky for me, the actor originally cast ended up moving away and Clark had seen me in ‘Picnic.’ They decided to invite me to join the production, sort of blindly. I showed up to the first read-through and felt both really intimidated and really honored to be in the presence of such a talented cast.”