‘I still have so much to give,’ says Petaluma choir director

Listening to the raised voices of a harmonious choir filling a room with joyful songs is music to Diane Strohmeyer’s ears.

Those voices serve as a reminder of the melodic journey she’s enjoyed, an experience that inspired excellence in countless aspiring singers in the school and church choirs she’s directed, while simultaneously opening the doors of world travel to them.

At an early age, Strohmeyer’s mother, Evelyn Chapman, introduced her and her sister Jan to music by teaching them popular songs, which they sang as duets, accompanied by Evelyn on piano. They performed for clubs and fraternal organizations, developing confidence and nurturing an infectious enthusiasm for music that’s carried Strohmeyer through unimagined success as choir director at numerous schools and churches and at prestigious competitions and performances on stages worldwide.

“We sang the songs our mother taught us,” said Strohmeyer, of her introduction to music. “It was very enjoyable. What wasn’t enjoyable for me was the eight years of piano lessons I had to take.”

The pandemic changed her tune, though, regarding the piano.

“I reintroduced myself to piano and am now enjoying it more than ever,” she said.

In junior high, Strohmeyer’s musical interests were divided between learning to play the trumpet and singing in the adult choir at the United Methodist Church with her parents and sister.

“In my senior year, band director George Hatfield, who also directed the choir, needed more sopranos, so I switched over,” she said. “I just loved singing and I really loved joining the choir.”

After graduating in 1960, she attended key punch operators school in San Francisco and started working for Standard Oil. Later that year, she met Louis Strohmeyer, a soldier stationed at Two Rock Ranch Station. They married in 1961 and look forward to celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary in October.

Returning to Petaluma after living in Denver for two years, Strohmeyer rejoined the Methodist church choir, then directed by Harrill Johnson. When Johnson retired in 1966, Strohmeyer succeeded him. To improve her choir technique skills, she enrolled in choral arts at Southern Methodist University where, for five years of summer sessions, she learned how to conduct a choir and became a diaconal minister.

Her choir directing and participation with singing groups often overlapped. She performed and directed rehearsals with the Golden West Singers, who were instrumental in renovating the Five Corners Community Center, and as a member of Little Hills Theater she played Bloody Mary in “South Pacific” and Maria in “Sound of Music,” and directed “The Diary of Anne Frank.” During the mid-1980s, she directed the Sweet Adelines of Marin.

“I started working with Casa Grande band director Jack Palacios in 1988. He’s the reason I started at schools,” explained Strohmeyer. “Jack was taking the band to a competition in southern California and offered to take the choir along. We performed — and earned a superior rating — which sent the choir exploding with joy. The next semester we had 50 students sign up for our beginner and advanced choirs.”

Strohmeyer believes there are two types of singers, “those that are born naturally and the ones that have to be taught. I was most proud of the fact that I could work with kids who could not sing the notes, so we’d match them to the notes. Anyone can learn to sing. I wanted to encourage them. We just worked on it.”

Although she has a degree in music from Sonoma State University, Strohmeyer was not a credentialed teacher, which became a factor in her position at Casa Grande and led to her leaving the job in 1996. Her skill at elevating her students to express esteem and confidence in themselves and each other is well documented.

That talent may have been inherited from her father Robert Chapman, an educator who moved his family to Petaluma from Texas in 1945. He taught physical education, mathematics and social studies before serving as principal at Petaluma High and Kenilworth Junior High. He ran “night school,” the adult education program, from 1959 until 1970. The program started here in 1919 with instruction in English for residents seeking to qualify for citizenship.

For Strohmeyer, choir practice emphasized stage presence, intonation, diction, vocal quality, rhythmic interpretation, dynamics and song selection.

“My choirs had to work hard,” she said. “At times I was really tough. We were constantly preparing for a concert.”

Coinciding with her position at Casa, Strohmeyer taught choir at Napa High School from 1990 to 1997. In her final year at Casa, she directed a choral program featuring choirs from both schools performing separately and together at SSU’s Person Theater.

“The Napa program was one of the top choirs in the state, with 350 members,” said Strohmeyer. “We toured all over the world including Australia, where we performed on the Sydney Opera House stage, New Zealand, England, Scotland, Ireland, New York City and the Bahamas.

After leaving Casa Grande and Napa, she was welcomed at Ursuline High School, where the all-girls choir accepted an invitation to play at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., and received a superior rating from the judges.

When the director’s position opened at St. Vincent’s High School in Petaluma, she was hired on the spot.

“When I started at St. Vincent’s, the choir started building, building and building, eventually reaching about 130 students, in beginning and advanced choirs,” she said.

In 2004, the St. Vincent’s choir went to Washington D.C. to represent California for the dedication of the World War II Memorial. On a tour of England and Scotland, they sang at Coventry Church.

“I don’t know that I could have been as successful and done as much without the support of my husband and everything he did for us,” Strohmeyer said. “From putting up risers to writing tour books, he’s supported everything I’ve done.”

That work, she pointed out, still continues.

“I feel I still have so much to give,” Strohmeyer said. “I’m looking for an opportunity, preferably with a church choir.”

Harlan Osborne’s “Toolin’ Around Town” runs every other week in the Argus-Courier. You can reach him at harlan@sonic.net.