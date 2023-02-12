What better gift to give than one that keeps on living?

Using live succulents and reclaimed objects – like wine cask rings, old barn wood and bottle caps – Petaluma artist/gardener Janis Phillips has been creating what she calls “future gardens,” branding her eye-catching creations as Living Miniatures. The pieces are unique because they initially function as art, but can eventually be planted in the ground in a garden or a larger container or planter box.

That’s the whole purpose of her creations - they are intentionally temporary. For a while, the succulents interact with the reclaimed items as a kind of performance art, but just for fun on their way to something bigger. Phillips said the idea came from a Petaluma Master Gardener project making live jewelry using bottle caps and succulents.

“As soon as I saw a bottle cap and these tiny new succulents my brain just exploded,” she said. “I thought, I could not wear a bottle cap with real plants around my neck because I would destroy it.” By this Phillips means she would literally decimate the jewelry due to her constant physical activities. “I'm a gardener. I'm a mom. I do too much.”

Still, the concept of living art was appealing, so she played around with the idea of placing succulents in refrigerator magnets, but found they wouldn’t work on all fridges.

That’s when she got really creative.

“I cut the top hooks off of hangers and found wood rounds and made a base with a little wire hanger hook to hang these bottle caps, and it just kind of evolved,” she said.

Phillips, it will come as no surprise to hear, is passionate about gardening as well as recycling, reclaiming and reusing. Her Living Miniatures are an expression of her desire to share these passions with others, perhaps inspiring others to discover gardening and find their own ways of living more gently with the earth.

“It’s all about what can I reclaim,” Phillips said. “I really am anti-plastic. If I can find other creative ways to use things, then maybe I can inspire somebody to look at, you know, this thing that they might throw away and instead think, ‘Maybe it can hold a plant.’”

Sometimes the reclaimed items have a life of their own, seemingly volunteering to be transformed into something new.

“Part of reclaiming pieces is that they tell me what they want to be,” Phillips said. “Many times it’s a planter, but sometimes I make jewelry organizers or nightlights or whatever. It’s really a point where form meets function meets nature.”

Among her larger creations, Phillips has made planters out of wine barrel rings and old wood.

“My father-in-law's property has these 100-year-old chicken barns and some of them are falling down,” she said. “So there's just all this wood. I was like, well, I could make my planters out of them.”

One of her planters, filled with healthy succulents, won Best in Show at the Sonoma-Marin Fair last year.”

Sometimes her choice of castoff items is truly unexpected.

“I planted the bed of a Hot Wheels pickup truck,” she said. “That was nice because I go to a vendor fair, and I can have a $10 gift for a kid to buy because they think it's cool or something they can afford to buy for their parents that's fun and small, but abundant with life.”

Since dedicating herself to this style of art-making, Phillips admits she is constantly asking herself questions, for example, how she might take a toilet paper holder and turn it into a free standing living wall?

“How can I take this thing that wouldn't normally hold plants,” she asked, “and make it hold a plant.“

She has found that working with succulents is great because they can withstand a degree of accidental abuse as she tries to be creative with them.

“You can cut them off the top of a plant and leave them out for two weeks, and they're not gonna be sad,” she said. “As I'm going through my creative process, I’d think, ‘Oh well, I didn't use all those. We'll just propagate them and make more.’”

People tell Phillips that the starts from their Living Miniature are huge plants in their yard now.

“That's the whole point,” she said. “It's like a tiny nursery of plants that can really become a whole garden.”

Phillips now makes a succulent hanging bottle cap kit that comes with the Living Miniature and a little spray bottle.

“It should last at least six weeks,” Phillips said. “I've had some people have them in a bottle cap for five months, although I'm sure they look a little struggling at that point. But they'll hang out for a while.”

Phillips said she rarely buys plants these days.

“Succulent people are fun because they love to share and trade,” she said. “That helps me share more varieties because in a bottle cap, I can have 5 to 6 different varieties of succulents.”

She decided to make it a business in late 2018 and was doing a number of local vendor fairs until early 2020.

“I would sell out, which was great when you have live product,” she said.

Then the pandemic hit. She began doing commissioned work and went back to school full time. In November of 2020 she began putting her work out again in her friend’s shop, Marmalade Sky Floral Design, at 123 Kentucky St.

Phillips’ great grandmother was a member of the Petaluma Garden Club and Phillips is following in her footsteps.

“They had me present last Fall to inspire other people to think about how they're planting smaller container gardens,” she said. “I really do think of them as tiny nurseries. I think of them as new bits of life just waiting to be loved and talked to and nurtured into being ground plants. I think of them as new beginnings for somebody else to to grow and enjoy.”