COVID-19 protocols : All audience members must be vaccinated, show proof of vaccination at the door and wear a mask inside the theater.

When : Feb. 11 - 20. Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m. The show will also be live-streamed Feb. 18-20.

Julie Yeager has never been afraid of a challenge.

She’s appeared on stage as an actor with Alchemia Theater for Life — crafting a niche as a villain in adaptations of “Pinocchio” and “Little Red Riding Hood.” She has sung with Vocal Academy and recited her own original poetry, and has even published her own poetry collection, “This Will Be the Day.”

But on a recent afternoon at Cinnabar Theater, Yeager spoke frankly about a brand new challenge - appearing as the title character in Lindsay Ferrentino’s 2018 comedy play “Amy and the Orphans.”

The award-winning play — inspired to a degree by the playwright’s aunt, a person with Down syndrome — is a heartwarming comedy about three adult siblings. One of them, Amy, has been living in an institutionalized setting most of her life, on their way to their father’s funeral.

Yeager wasn’t raised in a home like the title character. Her conversation style and vocabulary are far more advanced, too. She does have Down syndrome, but it doesn’t define her. In a way, that’s true of Amy, too, who might be better known as a movie buff who is always quick with a quote.

“I describe it as a play about someone who is looking to find her way, and she does, clearly,” said Yeager, joined in the studio rehearsal room by the show’s director Nathan Cummings, who is also Cinnabar’s artistic director. “Amy goes with what she knows and she doesn’t really want anything else,” added Yeager. “She knows who she is. That’s a nice thing to play.”

And according Cummings, Yeager is nailing the part, truly rising to the challenge of her first lead role.

“I don’t know anybody who has worked as hard as Julie has worked over the past five weeks,” said Cummings. “From a director’s point of view, I could not be happier with the way she’s proceeded and really embraced it all, most importantly her character.”

That effort, points out Cummings, has included some deep delving into the ways Julie is different from Amy and also how they are also similar.

“Because of the circumstances of Amy being institutionalized when she was a baby, she wasn’t afforded the opportunities for education that someone like Julie was when she was younger, because of her wonderful family, and because of programs like Alchemia,” Cummings elaborated.

Since long before production on the play began, Cinnabar has been partnering on the project with Alchemia, a local organization founded to nurture and encourage creative expression for individuals with disabilities, in order to help them grow personally and artistically.

“Alchemia has helped me understand myself,” explained Yeager, “and understand that, yes, this is who I am and I like who I am.”

Alchemia’s artistic director Liz Jahren, who originally suggested Yeager for the role, has been serving as a consultant on the production. Along with Yeager, Jahren will be involved in audience talk-backs following some of the performances, and has also been coordinating a lobby exhibition of works from Alchemia artists, some of whom are often featured at Alchemia’s downtown Petaluma studio Art Without Labels.

In addition to Yeager, the Cinnabar production features Michael Fontaine and Mary DeLorenzo as Jacob and Maggie, Amy’s estranged brother and sister. Supporting roles are played by Jannely Calmell, Gina Alvarado and Justin P. Lopez.

Yeager and Cummings say that one of their favorite parts of working on “Amy and the Orphans” is the laughter the cast shares during rehearsal.

“It is a comedy, after all,” said Cummings. “It’s a modern road trip comedy that deals with something we all know about, and that’s family. There’s the family you are born with and the family you create. It’s about how the actions of the past are not always as simple as they seem.”

As a road trip story, much of the action takes place in a car.

“Oh, we have a car,” said Cummings, “and we’re in the car quite a bit on stage.”

Among the more captivating elements of Ferrentino’s script is how Amy communicates with her brother and sister.

“The character doesn’t have the language that the other characters do, and for that matter, that Julie has,” said Cummings, “but being a movie buff, Amy frequently speaks in movie quotes.”

This leads to some humorous exchanges.

“It’s very funny,” affirmed Yeager. “One of my favorite of Amy’s movie quotes is ‘E.T. Phone home.’ She says that a lot. And she says ‘Make my day’ at the end. I like that one. Amy often goes off in her own little world, and then she comes out and says something like, ‘Make my day!’ And Clint Eastwood says that, right? So I’m like, ‘Wow! This is really cool. I’m quoting Clint Eastwood.’”

Further elaborating, Cumming explained that there is a touching monologue of movie quotes that Amy delivers toward the end of the show.

“It basically goes from ‘I could have been a contender,’ from ”On the Waterfront,“ to Amy saying that for real, that she could have been somebody,” he explained. “Which is kind of at the heart of the play. In the preface of the play, the playwright wrote about her aunt and said something like, ‘To who she is and who she could have been.’ Because her aunt had been institutionalized, and didn’t have the opportunities people like Julie have today.”

When Ferrentino’s aunt was a child, it was a different time, Cummings continues, a time when parents didn’t always understand how capable and creative and smart their children with Down syndrome could grow up to be, with the right kind of nurturing environment.

“There are huge misconceptions out there regarding people with Down syndrome, and getting to know Julie as a person and as a performer only reconfirms that these misconceptions need to change,” Cummings said. “I hope this play affirms that for the audience. Julie is an amazing performer. A strong actor who holds her own on stage. She’s an actor and a poet and very creative person, and she just happens to be a person with Down syndrome, and in this case, that only strengthens her understanding of this character.“

Asked what she personally hopes people take away from the show, Yeager said, “I want people to think and laugh and have a good time.”