‘I want to give back,’ says Davin Tillman

You may not want to mess with Davin Tillman. He knows how to throw you to the ground -- gently, without hurting you.

And he’s also been thrown many times. It is one of the first things beginners learn in Judo.

Tillman, 33, works as a deli manager at Sprouts Farmers Market but on his days off on Tuesdays and Thursdays, he puts on his thick cotton judo uniform called “gi” and volunteers as a Judo instructor at DeLeon Judo Club.

Judo, which means “a gentle path,” is a combat sport that came to the US from Japan over 100 years ago. The first US Olympic Judo team in 1964 was called “the rainbow team” because it had Asian, Black, Jewish, and Native American members. Judo’s founder Jigoro Kano professed inclusivity, safety, etiquette, and moral teachings.

“It’s about mutual benefit and welfare,” Tillman told me as he took out mats for the class. “And working together, no matter what your creed, race, ability or nationality. The only way you improve is if your opponent also gets better, and you work towards that common goal. That’s why you show respect by bowing to each other before a match.”

The classes used to be at the Kenilworth Teen Center, but have moved temporarily to Casa Grande High School’s football field. It’s a contact sport, but right now, they practice with masks on and social distancing.

“Judo has always been a big part of my life,” Tillman told me, as he sat on the bleachers. “Judo lessons were my birthday gift when I turned five. My mother wanted me to be able to defend myself and develop coordination and situational awareness.”

Tillman grew up in Kingsmill, a neighborhood on Petaluma’s east side where the Tillmans were one of few Black families.

“I always had to be aware of where I was and how I carried myself,” he recalled.

Regrettably, Tillman didn’t always feel safe in this affluent area. Neighbors regularly called the police on him just for walking near his home.

“The police asked for my ID,” Tillman said. “More than once, when I told them, ‘I am getting my ID’ and reached into my pocket, they reached for the gun and told me to get on the ground. I stopped walking in the neighborhood.”

Still, Judo served him well in those harrowing police encounters.

“Judo taught me how to stay calm when confronted with danger.” he said.

Continuing Judo was not always easy. There was a time when Tillman’s father lost his job, and his parents couldn’t afford the lessons. He won’t forget the kindness of Jim DeLeon, the founder of the club, who allowed him to continue, free of charge. Tillman’s commitment grew as he grew older, practicing 5-6 days a week at DeLeon Club and Santa Rosa Junior College. He rose in rank to Nidan, the second level in blackbelt. Then when he was 25, Tillman was in a car accident.

“The doctors,” he recalled, “told me that my spine was damaged and I’d need a hip replacement.” Tillman went on disability and used a cane for many months. He stayed involved in Judo but only from the sidelines. “They told me, ‘No more Judo.’ It was the hardest thing to hear,” he said.

“My mom said ‘if you care enough, you’ll find a way.’” Tillman remembered something about DeLeon, who, he said, “Blew both of his knees but kept teaching.” Then there was Fukuda Sensei, a Judo “trailblazer” who taught Tillman until she was 98. And his friend with Huntington’s Disease who inspired him to persevere. It took two years for Tillman to be back on the mat. His injury forced him to change the way he practices.

“I avoid big throws for fear of hurting myself,” he said. “I’ve been practicing more subtle techniques. I think my judo improved because of my injuries.”

In 2017, he obtained Sandan, the next level in blackbelt.

Tillman recommends Judo for just about everyone.

“For people of color, for people with disabilities or anxiety,” he said. “It’s great for people who want to learn self-defense and athletes who want conditioning. We’ve had five-year-olds to someone in their sixties join our club.”.

Judo has helped Tillman stay centered and focused.

“It has given me so much,” he allowed. “And I want to give back.”

Tillman dreams of having a house, children, and a great community to raise them in. Whatever happens in the future, he hopes to keep teaching and learning Judo.

“Until I no longer can,” he said.