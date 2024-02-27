If Cattlemens in Petaluma moves, where should it go?

“Does anyone have any updates on our Petaluma Cattlemens?” asked a member of the “I Love Petaluma” Facebook group recently. “Last night it was totally packed. It will be such a loss to replace it with fast food.”

The most recent update we know of is the vote last fall by Petaluma’s Planning Commission approving the plan to scrape the Cattlemens and build a new structure on the site at Petaluma Boulevard North. As it turns out, that commission vote was binding and the new development has effectively been approved. The end.

That means the aforementioned “fast food” – a Chick-fil-A – is still slated to take over the location in its brand-new building once the old Cattlemens building is torn down and hauled away, wagon wheels and all. (Details on the plans are available on the city website at cityofpetaluma.org/5002-petaluma-blvd-north-retail-campus.)

So the only question remaining is not if, but when the property’s new owners – an L.A.-based developer which bought the site last year from the Ferolito family – will start the process of tearing down and rebuilding.

Well, for locals at least, there’s another question too: Where will Cattlemens move to?

As for the when, one person responded to the “I Love Petaluma” post with some possible insider information: “I work there and was told we have a lease through the year. Other than that I don’t know. But I’m a big advocate on getting a closing date and not just abruptly closing. I think the Petaluma community deserves that.”

Although this one-year timeline was repeated by others, it remains unverified by both Cattlemens and the new property owner, and we simply don’t know whether this is solid information or just a rumor.

As for the where, it must be said that Cattlemens, a California chain with other locations in Rohnert Park, Livermore, Dixon, Roseville, Redding, Rancho Cordova and Selma (south of Fresno), has not announced any plans to relocate the Petaluma restaurant and may opt to close it outright. But it’s fun to imagine places where this storied steakhouse could go – and locals eagerly backed one suggestion in particular.

“They should buy the old Sonoma Joe’s. The closed casino,” said one commenter, whose proposal was echoed by several others.

That would be the classic building on the other side of the freeway, which later became 101 Casino and is now apparently called Parkwest Casino Sonoma, but has been “temporarily closed” for a while now.

There’s a certain symmetry to this idea, since Sonoma Joe’s originally opened in the building that would later become Cattlemens. According to Argus-Courier columnist Harlan Osborne in a 2018 column, “(James) Oberg rented the building to restaurateur Mel Montero, who opened Sonoma Joe’s restaurant. A few years later, Montero purchased land on the northeast side of the freeway interchange where he built a newer version of Sonoma Joe’s, now the site of 101 Casino.”

Our columnist added that “After Sonoma Joe’s moved, Oberg had his employees rotate the north-facing building to the west and build a large addition. Cattlemens Steakhouse moved into the newly completed building in the mid-1970s.”

The rest, as Harlan might say, is history. But when it comes to restaurants in Petaluma, history is always being made.

Don Frances is editor of the Petaluma Argus-Courier. Reach him at don.frances@arguscourier.com.