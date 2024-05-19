Alexa Chipman

I’m not sure who the target audience is for this movie.

It is too languid and conversation-focused for kids, yet it is peppered with awkward comedic decisions that were clearly added for a younger viewer.

I found myself drawn into moving character-driven scenes only to be jolted right out again by a sudden rush of fast-paced editing and silly, whimsical mayhem. Director John Krasinski (“A Quiet Place”) seems confused by the genre. Is this meant to be an Oscar-winning drama or a fun, entertaining family film?

The concept is brilliant, following Bea (Cailey Fleming), who’s father is at the hospital preparing for heart surgery. Unexpected magic appears when she needs it most. She is suddenly able to see all the invisible friends in the world.

Fleming is outstanding in this role. I teared up myself as she sat by his bedside, sobbing, pleading with her father to wake up. She is not alone, supported by her vivacious grandmother (Fiona Shaw), a former ballerina, and the mysterious Cal (Ryan Reynolds).

Bea finds herself recruited to help lonely “IF” creatures (Imaginary Friends) match up with a new child to help. The character designs range from adorable to rather disturbing, such as a huge floating marshmallow that is perpetually on fire, with eyes melting off.

I particularly enjoyed Michael Giacchino’s delightful music, which is playful yet tugs at your heartstrings. It is one of the best parts of the film, and constantly had me sighing “Oh, that is lovely” as I heard it in the background.

An especially exciting “Easter Egg” moment was when Bea had an old movie on for a few seconds in the background. Sharp-eyed viewers will recognize it as “Harvey,” a 1950 classic involving an invisible white rabbit pooka companion.

Although “IF” has a slow start that may leave you wondering if the price of admission was worth it, the final arc is beautifully crafted. I don’t want to spoil the twist, but the ending is worth waiting for.

This may be an inconsistent, strangely paced film, but it is a disaster you can love, much like the IF beings themselves.

Alexa Chipman is a graphic designer, author and YouTuber who enjoys movies and volunteer cemetery cleanup. Alexa’s film reviews run every other week in the Argus-Courier.