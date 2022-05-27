‘I’m doing what I always should have been doing’

Harlan Osborne

If there’s any doubt whether Aldo Garibaldi is enjoying every moment of every day and is the happiest he’s ever been, a glance at the songbooks resting above his piano keyboard offers reassurance. Sitting side-by-side are Leonard Bernstein’s “The Joy of Music,” “The Joy of Folk Songs,” “The Power of Joy” and “Sing for Joy.”

You don’t need a songbook to feel Garibaldi’s positive energy.

A professionally trained pianist, whose repertoire consists of more than 1,000 songs drawn from all varieties of music and interpreted in his inimitable style, he wears it on his sleeve.

“I’m almost 90. I’m doing what I always should have been doing — just being happy,” said Garibaldi, wearing a wide smile on a recent sunny morning. “I enjoy every day.”

It may come as a surprise to those who’ve enjoyed listening to Garibaldi’s musical interpretations of dance music, show tunes, classical, folk, pop, Latin and jazz, his tempo changes and added flair, that in his early life he was seriously uncomfortable around people and suffered from emotional distress.

“As a kid, I was really introverted,” said Garibaldi, who was born June 16, 1932, in North Bergen, New Jersey, the son of Italian emigrants. His father was a cabinetmaker; his mother worked in the garment industry. “I was always struggling, feeling that I wasn’t accepted. I didn’t feel like a person. It was constant stress and pressure.”

Then, when he was 10 years old, he started taking piano lessons.

“I practiced every day,” he recalled. “At 16, I joined the musicians union, which was very influential. I joined a four-piece band that performed in gyms and at weddings. We made $28, which we divided four ways. I was in a three-piece band that played the summer resorts in the Catskill mountains. Because I didn’t sing, I gave them all varieties of music. I gave them what they wanted. I became a soloist, which better suited my personality. I played at lots of Italian restaurants where I fit in, got fed and made $25.”

After high school, Garibaldi studied at Saint Peter’s College in New Jersey, graduating in 1953 with a degree in physics. He celebrated his graduation with a road trip tour of Europe with three classmates and an instructor.

Returning home to an awaiting fellowship at Rutgers University, Garibaldi encountered emotional problems.

“The day I was supposed to go into teaching, I couldn’t do it,” he said. “I wasn’t comfortable around people. Two years later, I reawakened and got a job doing research. In my thirties, I used to go to music workshops. A big change in my life came when I met a man who created music books. That led to me going on the road, to 99 music stores in 33 states, playing duets and selling his music books. It got me used to feeling comfortable around more people.”

While working a seasonal Christmas job at Gimbel’s Department Store in Manhattan, Garibaldi became a salesman for Wurlitzer Piano Company.

“I played and I taught music,” he said. “People would come in and rent pianos. I’d go to their homes and convince them to buy the piano. Getting involved with people helped me grow.”

During this time, he taught piano at his home and played music at restaurants of all kinds.

“I started out in dives in Hoboken, New Jersey, where Sinatra started,” he said, “and I played the Waldorf Astoria.”

In 1994, Garibaldi relocated to the Holistic Life Center in Missouri where, over the next 11 years, he “learned the right way to live and to be free enough to be responsible.”

Together with Elizabeth Walter, who was president of Holistic Life Center, and is currently a board member and head of music and cultural outreach at the Petaluma Historical Museum and Library, Garibaldi and about 15 other members moved to Petaluma, in 2005, and opened Sky Hill Healing Arts School.

“Everybody loves Aldo,” said Walter. “He plays all around town and at fundraising events at the museum.”

Coming to Petaluma, Garibaldi believes, was the best move of his life.

“I love this place,” he said, enthusiastically. “There’s a charm. It’s an artistic community and artistic people are creative. I like the variety. You can always find what you want.”

Garibaldi’s first musical job in Petaluma was playing at Star Struck Boutique, where he was paid in clothes. He played at the Seventh Day Adventist church, Sunrise Assisted Living Center and other assisted living facilities. Before COVID-19, he regularly played at the Senior Center on Howard Street and at lunchtime at the Petaluma People Services Center. He plays every first and third Wednesday at PEP Housing on Edith Street and Fridays and Saturdays at Bistro 201.

“I get more out of it than the listeners do,” said Garibaldi. “I like a friendly, responsive audience. When I’m hot, they applaud after every song. People never forget how you make them feel. The two things that have sustained me are my music, which forced me to get out with people, and the people, which helped me grow and be more comfortable. That’s what it’s all about. Man is God’s greatest creation and music is man’s greatest creation.”

Life, Garibaldi believes, is an adventure, and we were put here to create.

“I feel like an artist now, which I never did before,” he admitted, happily. “I got what I came to earth for — music and people.”

For people who know, love and appreciate Aldo, a 90th birthday celebration is planned for Thursday, June 16, at the Petaluma Historical Library and Museum. The open house event, from 4-8 p.m., will feature Italian food and a joyful musical performance by the guest of honor.