‘I’m very happy to be where I am,’ Postmaster shares

Raj Ghoman, the Postmaster General of Petaluma since 2012, worked up from a letter-carrier in Santa Clara, California, to his current position in town.

Born and raised in Modesto, Ghoman made his way to the Bay Area and eventually settled on Sonoma County. He now lives in Petaluma with his wife and two children. Ghoman worked in various management positions before becoming Postmaster of San Rafael in 2011, of Sebastopol in 2012 and of Petaluma in 2016.

“I’ve had a lot of support from a lot of good people,” Ghoman said. This support along with new opportunities brought him to the position of Postmaster in the city he calls home.

“Petaluma is the best post office in the nation, I just have to say. We have the best people, the best team,” he laughed. “But no, each city brings its own challenges. We have excellent teams in all of our post offices.”

When Ghoman began his postal career in 2003, he had no plans of becoming the Postmaster General.

“If somebody told me the day I started in the post office, ‘This is what you should be shooting for, you should do this,’ I would’ve laughed at them,” he said.

The Postmaster is responsible for all mail delivery and postal operations in the city of Petaluma. The job comes with administrative duties and upper-level management. The job includes overseeing a team of supervisors who aid in day-to-day regulation and management of employees. They provide guidance, directions, strategic planning for the future, correspond with the community and deal with anything that’s postal-related.

Postal employees have a tough job, especially when the challenge of fighting the elements arises. Although extreme weather conditions are unusual in the area, it wasn’t the case this winter.

“We had to deal with the floods, the water and the rain. Making sure that we had enough people,” Ghoman said. Just like most industries today, the U.S. Postal Service has been dealing with short staffing.

“Our employees that are out there, delivering, processing the mail, they all have homes that may be subject to flooding,” Ghoman said. “Having them here at work, out everyday in the rain, wind and storms, making sure every resident got their mail. It was pretty cool to see but again, definitely a challenge as well.”

The Postmaster appreciates the community involvement that comes with his position; assisting the employees, customers and residents of Petaluma.

“I think that’s my favorite aspect, dealing with the people. Talking to them, hearing the feedback, taking it and being able to make that kind of change,” Ghoman said.

Postal employees do this work each day, but sometimes need to take a moment to step back and see the importance of what they are doing.

“It’s pretty amazing, that task of making sure mail is delivered every single day,” he said. “Those households are all connected and each address is touched daily.”

The Postmaster said Petaluma has a “really cool situation” and great community ties which he hopes to increase. He plans to build more relationships between the post office and the community in order to better serve the residents of Petaluma.

Ghoman has two children, a 10-year-old son and a 6-year-old daughter. He and his family like to travel throughout the year so his children are exposed to new experiences.

“They are my free time,” he said.

There is a large network of individuals affected by the service of the post office. They provide residents with critical medications, heartfelt greeting cards, important notices and so much more.

“I think that’s the coolest part of the job,” Ghoman said, “to be able to step back and see that, the impact.”

