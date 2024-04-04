In ‘delightful’ twist, Petaluma actor gets ‘Shipwrecked!’

Tickets and Information : Call Box office at (707) 763-8920, purchase online at CInnabarTheater.org or purchase at box office on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

What : "Shipwrecked! an Entertainment: The Amazing Adventures of Louis de Rougemont (as Told by Himself)"

When it premiered at the Geffen Playhouse in 2008, the L.A. Times called Donald Margulies’ “Shipwrecked! An Entertainment; the Amazing Adventures of Louis De Rougemont (as told by himself),” a “deft literate narrative folded into a vaudevillian romp.”

Nathan Cummings, the artistic director of Cinnabar Theater and upcoming star of “Shipwrecked!” has a more down-to-earth view.

“It’s about getting back to simple, accessible storytelling.”

Cummings was last seen on stage during the 2017 season in Cinnabar’s production of Neil SImon’s “The Odd Couple.” During the pandemic, he took on what initially seemed to be a very different role than acting when he accepted the job as Cinnabar’s artistic director. Cummings, however, sees the two job titles as more similar than they are different. When asked to elaborate, he said, “Artistic directors and actors share connectivity with people. They are both very creative jobs.”

He does admit, though, that after being in the administrative wing of the theater world, going into rehearsals as an actor again has been a different experience.

“I feel like the tin man,” he jokes, “All my acting muscles need to be oiled.” He reflects for a moment, “And I only have one role!”

Aching muscles are understandable.

“Shipwrecked!” is a marathon of theatricality. The other four actors in the play (Kellie Donnelly, Andrew Patton, Amelia Bridgers and Trevor Braskamp) each portray between eight and 15 different and unique characters. Some of those characters last for a single line, and some require an actor to transform from a dock worker to the Queen of England in the space of a single line. Similarly, the minimal set pieces must perform multiple duties.

The use of theatricality necessary to pull off such a show is why Cummings wanted to include it in the season.

“There is something fantastic about theater that is inherently theatrical,” he grins. Initially he had wanted to direct the play, but Cinnabar education associate and well-known local actor/director Trevor Hoffman brought a vision to the play that Cummings liked. So Cummings stepped aside to let Hoffman helm the show.

He did not expect to be asked to play Louis De Rougemont.

“It was a delightful happenstance,” he said. Of course, for an artist who went from high school in San Rafael to the Pacific Conservatory of the Performing Arts to the esteemed Sargent’s Conservatory of the Theatrical Arts at Webster University before moving to New York and becoming a working actor, it wasn’t as if this was his first rodeo at auditioning for a play.

Initially, he planned to stay in New York, where he was finding work in touring productions that took him to such destinations as South Korea and China. But in the ensuing years since he graduated his parents had moved to Petaluma and kept encouraging him to come see the “cute little theater here.”

Finally, on a visit home, Cummings gave in and went to Cinnabar.

“I was amazed at the artistry,” he said of that initial visit. He was hired at Cinnabar in 2010 and has been working there ever since. Thankful for the small town's embrace of the arts, he still wants to do more for the wider community.

“An artistic director’s main job is to serve their greater community,” he said. To that end, he is always looking for ways to empower new people to join in. From choosing shows such as this season's “Dream House” to better represent the wider Petaluma community to the insistence that no child who wants to learn about theater will be turned away, Cummings is working hard to accomplish the job.

Luckily, being in this play gives him a little time to focus on the art of storytelling.

“It’s given me new life,” he said of getting back on the boards. “At 6 o’clock, I get to focus on just one thing!”

His excitement is palpable as he talks about the upcoming show.

“We have foley!” he said, noting that he is excited for the people who have never experienced live foley. “We create a storm with found items!”

Foley is an art form that can take years to master. Partner it with all the other elements of this play, and the challenge of the piece starts to become clear.

For Cummings, though, it’s worth it.

“We’re going to have student pricing for some tickets,” he said. As opposed to most shows, which are usually geared either at children or adults, “Shipwrecked!,” with its emphasis on excellent storytelling is an ideal play for families. Cummings notes that it would be a fantastic play to bring your 10-year-old to and introduce them to the theater.

There is another reason Cummings is so excited for this play to be one of the very last to take place on the stage that has housed Cinnabar since 1972.

“Big transitions can be scary, but also exciting and audacious,” he said of the upcoming move. “Shipwrecked!” appropriately enough, is all of those things.