In-N-Out adds 2 drinks to its menu

This week the Irvine-based chain announced a couple of additions to its soft drink lineup in a Facebook post.

The new drinks are Cherry Coke and Lite Pink Lemonade.

The new lemonade includes real lemon juice and is sweetened with stevia leaves and monk fruit, according to signs posted in restaurants. It has 10 calories per 22-ounce cup.

Soft drinks are currently being served in holiday cups decorated with mistletoe as well as palm trees. The Bible verse hidden on the bottom is Isaiah 9:6, which begins, "For to us a child is born."

The last big change to In-N-Out's menu was in 2018, when hot cocoa was added to the menu. In-N-Out gives out free cups of it to children 12 and younger on days when it's raining or snowing, according to another recent Facebook post. In Southern California, that could be soon.