John Patrick Sheehy

On January 17, 1866, John McNear’s wife Clara died from complications related to the birth of the couple’s fifth child. Rather than bury her at Petaluma’s public graveyard in Oak Park, McNear developed his own cemetery on 40 acres at the edge of town. He called it Cypress Hill. Reverend William C. Pond, the new Congregational minister in town, officiated over Clara’s burial.

In gratitude, McNear gifted him Cypress Hill’s first commercial burial plot. But death wasn’t all the two men bonded over. There was also “The Chinese question.”

For capitalists like McNear, the Chinese were quiet, diligent laborers, willing to work at wages below those of whites. For Protestant evangelists like Pond, they were prospective converts to send back to China as missionaries in spreading Christianity. Two years after Clara’s death, lobbyists of commerce and conversion persuaded the U.S. to sign the Burlingame Treaty with China. In addition to opening up new trade opportunities, the treaty lifted restrictions on Chinese immigration, ensuring a steady flow of cheap labor to the U.S, and allowed Christian missionaries to practice in China.

By 1870, there were nearly 500 Chinese immigrants living in Sonoma County. Their numbers would double over the next decade. They worked in vineyards, on creek rechanneling crews, as lumberjacks, quarry miners, farm laborers, and builders of stone fences before the arrival of barbed wire.

A quarter of them lived in Petaluma, primarily in Chinatown, an ethnic enclave extending along today’s Petaluma Boulevard from Western Avenue to D Street.

Relegated to shanties as living quarters, they operated laundries, groceries, tobacco shops, herbal medicine practices, boarding houses and restaurants — including one specializing in abalone porterhouse steaks. A handful also worked as servants and cooks for wealthy white households. Excluded from local fraternities, they formed their own Freemasons Lodge. For worship and meditation, they established a Joss House, or Taoist-Buddhist temple, which also served as a community center, especially during Chinese New Year.

The Chinese were almost exclusively men, women largely precluded by custom and immigration law. Of the 3,536 Chinese women living in California in 1870, 60% were victims of sex traffickers, smuggled into the country by a crime network known as the Tong, whose reach extended to Petaluma, where they operated brothels, gambling houses and opium dens for Chinese and whites.

Most Chinese emigrated to “Gold Mountain” — as they called California — from South China’s Guangtong Province, a region wracked by war, civil unrest, floods, famines and drought. Petaluma’s other early immigrant groups — the Irish, Swiss Italians and Germans — who made up a third of the city’s population, fled their own homelands under similar conditions. Like them, the Chinese had their own benevolent association, the Six Companies, which fronted their passage to California, aided them in sickness and shipped their bones back to China for burial.

As Sonoma County burst from encampments into a bustling economy, the Chinese proved indispensable in building railroads, reclaiming wetland areas and developing agriculture. Most carved out meager livings, sending a share of their earnings back home to struggling family members. But unlike European immigrants ‒ who were able to gradually assimilate into Anglo-American culture ‒ the Chinese found themselves perennially marked as foreign, set apart by their features, skin color, exotic dress and customs.

Prohibited from owning property, denied naturalization and legal protections, they were mislabeled “coolies” — a Hindi term from the British empire for indentured or slave labor — and consigned to the shadow of Gold Mountain as second-class citizens.

McNear was one of the largest employers of Chinese in the area. Along with his banking and real estate concerns, his primary business was selling grain. He made a fortune during the state’s wheat boom, exporting grain overseas. He also employed hundreds of Chinese at San Pedro Point in Marin County, where he operated a 2,500-acre cattle ranch, brickyard, quarry and shrimping business.

McNear found a ready ally in Reverend Pond ‒ a fellow New Englander ‒ over the “Chinese question.” Pond left the Petaluma parish after three years to serve as pastor of San Francisco’s Third Congregational Church. Employing a Protestant strategy known as “baiting the Gospel hook with the English alphabet,” he started a night school for the “heathen” Chinese. After conservative parishioners balked at admitting Chinese converts, Pond established his own parish, the Bethany Congregational Church. He also created the California Chinese Mission, which opened dozens of Chinese Mission Schools across California, including one in Petaluma’s Chinatown in 1876.