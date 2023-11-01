In the Shadow of Gold Mountain: Petaluma’s Early Chinatown

JOHN PATRICK SHEEHY
November 1, 2023, 7:45AM
On January 17, 1866, John McNear’s wife Clara died from complications related to the birth of the couple’s fifth child. Rather than bury her at Petaluma’s public graveyard in Oak Park, McNear developed his own cemetery on 40 acres at the edge of town. He called it Cypress Hill. Reverend William C. Pond, the new Congregational minister in town, officiated over Clara’s burial.

In gratitude, McNear gifted him Cypress Hill’s first commercial burial plot. But death wasn’t all the two men bonded over. There was also “The Chinese question.”

For capitalists like McNear, the Chinese were quiet, diligent laborers, willing to work at wages below those of whites. For Protestant evangelists like Pond, they were prospective converts to send back to China as missionaries in spreading Christianity. Two years after Clara’s death, lobbyists of commerce and conversion persuaded the U.S. to sign the Burlingame Treaty with China. In addition to opening up new trade opportunities, the treaty lifted restrictions on Chinese immigration, ensuring a steady flow of cheap labor to the U.S, and allowed Christian missionaries to practice in China.

By 1870, there were nearly 500 Chinese immigrants living in Sonoma County. Their numbers would double over the next decade. They worked in vineyards, on creek rechanneling crews, as lumberjacks, quarry miners, farm laborers, and builders of stone fences before the arrival of barbed wire.

A quarter of them lived in Petaluma, primarily in Chinatown, an ethnic enclave extending along today’s Petaluma Boulevard from Western Avenue to D Street.

Relegated to shanties as living quarters, they operated laundries, groceries, tobacco shops, herbal medicine practices, boarding houses and restaurants — including one specializing in abalone porterhouse steaks. A handful also worked as servants and cooks for wealthy white households. Excluded from local fraternities, they formed their own Freemasons Lodge. For worship and meditation, they established a Joss House, or Taoist-Buddhist temple, which also served as a community center, especially during Chinese New Year.

The Chinese were almost exclusively men, women largely precluded by custom and immigration law. Of the 3,536 Chinese women living in California in 1870, 60% were victims of sex traffickers, smuggled into the country by a crime network known as the Tong, whose reach extended to Petaluma, where they operated brothels, gambling houses and opium dens for Chinese and whites.

Most Chinese emigrated to “Gold Mountain” — as they called California — from South China’s Guangtong Province, a region wracked by war, civil unrest, floods, famines and drought. Petaluma’s other early immigrant groups — the Irish, Swiss Italians and Germans — who made up a third of the city’s population, fled their own homelands under similar conditions. Like them, the Chinese had their own benevolent association, the Six Companies, which fronted their passage to California, aided them in sickness and shipped their bones back to China for burial.

As Sonoma County burst from encampments into a bustling economy, the Chinese proved indispensable in building railroads, reclaiming wetland areas and developing agriculture. Most carved out meager livings, sending a share of their earnings back home to struggling family members. But unlike European immigrants ‒ who were able to gradually assimilate into Anglo-American culture ‒ the Chinese found themselves perennially marked as foreign, set apart by their features, skin color, exotic dress and customs.

Prohibited from owning property, denied naturalization and legal protections, they were mislabeled “coolies” — a Hindi term from the British empire for indentured or slave labor — and consigned to the shadow of Gold Mountain as second-class citizens.

McNear was one of the largest employers of Chinese in the area. Along with his banking and real estate concerns, his primary business was selling grain. He made a fortune during the state’s wheat boom, exporting grain overseas. He also employed hundreds of Chinese at San Pedro Point in Marin County, where he operated a 2,500-acre cattle ranch, brickyard, quarry and shrimping business.

McNear found a ready ally in Reverend Pond ‒ a fellow New Englander ‒ over the “Chinese question.” Pond left the Petaluma parish after three years to serve as pastor of San Francisco’s Third Congregational Church. Employing a Protestant strategy known as “baiting the Gospel hook with the English alphabet,” he started a night school for the “heathen” Chinese. After conservative parishioners balked at admitting Chinese converts, Pond established his own parish, the Bethany Congregational Church. He also created the California Chinese Mission, which opened dozens of Chinese Mission Schools across California, including one in Petaluma’s Chinatown in 1876.

That same year, California was hit with the full brunt of a national recession. Triggered in 1873 by overspeculation in railroads and a drop in European demand for U.S. farm goods, it brought with it farm foreclosures and high unemployment.

In the fall of 1877, labor protesters in San Francisco formed the Workingmen’s Party. Led by a charismatic young Irish immigrant named Denis Kearney, they called for better pay, an eight-hour work day, regulation of banks and railroads, high taxation of the rich and help for the poor. Denouncing the employment of low-paid Chinese immigrants by rich capitalists, they launched a Chinese labor boycott, adopting as their rallying cry, “the Chinese must go.”

Within weeks, Anti-Chinese Clubs sprang up throughout California, including in Petaluma, where membership quickly exceeded 300. In the spring of 1878, Kearney and his lieutenants staged a mass rally at Petaluma’s Main Street Plaza ‒ today’s Penry Park ‒ to address local party members and discontented members of the Petaluma Grange.

Formed in 1873 to provide social and intellectual benefits to the local farming community, the Grange aligned with the Workingmen to protest “the wheat-bag trust” of exploitative middlemen — wheat brokers, shipping companies and bankers — who forced them to dispose of their crops at little or no profit, while charging them interest rates of between 12% and 20%. They called out McNear to be “subjected to the inquisitorial thumbscrews.”

In the fall of 1878, California voters approved a proposal to hold a convention to update California’s state constitution. After capturing a majority of the convention delegates, the Workingmen’s Party pushed for more stringent federal and state laws against the Chinese, culminating in the Chinese Exclusion Act of 1882, which placed a 10-year prohibition on the immigration of Chinese laborers.

Far from appeasing the fanatics, the new restrictions prompted them to expel the remaining Chinese from the U.S., unleashing more hostilities against Chinese communities.

In Petaluma in 1883, an arsonist torched Wah Lee’s laundry at the corner of Western Avenue and Kentucky Street. Before it could be rebuilt, the city banned laundries — new and existing — from its “fire limits” downtown, a zone extending from the river to Kentucky and Fourth streets, and from B Street to Washington Street.

Tensions reached a fevered pitch in 1886, following the murder of a former Petaluma couple, Jesse and Sarah Wickersham, at their remote farmhouse west of Cloverdale. Married cousins, they were the nephew and niece of Petaluma banker Isaac Wickersham, who owned numerous properties in Chinatown. Unfounded accusations pinned the murder on the couple’s Chinese cook, who disappeared after the crime.

With newspapers fanning the flames, “anti-coolie” meetings were held across Sonoma County, resulting in Chinese being attacked, beaten and driven out. Some had their homes and shops burned to the ground, including in Petaluma. Taking advantage of the exodus, McNear replaced a shanty-filled lot he owned in Chinatown with the 1886 McNear Building, launching a commercial gentrification of the block.

Within a year, labor shortages — largely in jobs whites refused to fill — led to the gradual return of the Chinese to Sonoma County. Exhibiting resilience in the face of hostilities, their numbers rebounded by 1890 to 1,145, of which 104 lived in Petaluma. Looking to reduce tensions, McNear offered to build a segregated Chinese colony east of town, on the condition the Chinese be compelled to abandon Chinatown. That never materialized.

Instead, an ongoing series of discriminatory legislative acts led to the steady reduction of California’s Chinese population. Among them was the Geary Act, introduced in 1892 by Sonoma County congressman Thomas Geary, a former Petaluma lawyer. It extended the Chinese Exclusion Act another 10 years. Once it expired, Congress extended the exclusion period indefinitely.

It would not be lifted until 1943.

Reverend Pond continued his regular visits to town to preach at the Congregational Church, but closed down the Chinese Mission School in 1900, soon after celebrating its 25th anniversary. In the years that followed, Petaluma’s Chinatown was reduced to the block of Petaluma Boulevard between C and D streets, as the Chinese population fell to below two dozen.

McNear designated a section at Cypress Hill for the Chinese, to be buried in their traditional Buddhist ceremonies. In 1913, the Six Companies exhumed their remains and shipped them back to China. McNear himself was laid to rest in Cypress Hill in 1918, beside his first wife Clara. He was joined there by Reverend Pond in 1925, in the plot McNear gifted him in 1866.

A few weeks after Pond’s death, the last remaining vestige of Chinatown — a Chinese laundry and boarding house between C and D streets owned by the McNear family — was torn down.

John Sheehy is an author and “history detective” who digs beneath the legends, folklore, and myths of Petaluma to learn what’s either been hidden from the common narrative or else lost to time. He is the author of “On a River Winding Home: Stories and Visions of the Petaluma River Watershed,” with photographs by Scott Hess. His blog, “Petaluma Historian,” can be perused at PetalumaHistorian.com.

