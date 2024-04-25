Independent Book Store Day ‒ an annual event celebrating the joys of buying actual books from living, breathing booksellers in small brick-and-mortar retail spaces ‒ is turning the page on its first full decade. Yes, on Saturday, April 27, the Little Marketing Effort That Could is celebrating its 11th year, having begun as a tiny, grassroots campaign in California, and now grown into a nation-wide observation that includes over 1,000 independent book stores from coast to coast.

“People have a lot of fun with it,” said Ross Lockhart, co-owner with Jennifer Lockhart of Petaluma’s Word Horde Emporium of the Weird and Fantastic (at the Petaluma Outlets, 2200 Petaluma Blvd N,). “Stores go all out, with special offers and events. Some people ‒ the supporters of weird little book stores like ours ‒ try to drive around and hit as many bookstores as possible in one day. It’s a little like a pub crawl for people who like to read.”

The Word Horde Emporium ‒ one of two participating Petaluma stores, the other being Copperfield’s ‒ will be offering extended hours on Saturday (open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.), and will once again invite visitors to take a free wrapped-up book from the “Box o’ Mystery.”

“We still have to wrap up a lot of the ‘mystery box books,’ so it’s a genuine surprise for everyone who grabs one,” noted Lockhart.

Additionally, the Emporium will instate a “Buy three/Get one free” policy for all of the strange, humorous and highly collectible stickers it offers, along with a Buy two/Get one free“ offer for all candles.

As for the books, this year’s special Independent Book Store Day exclusive is paperback edition of “A Stroke of the Pen,” a collection of 20 off-the-wall fantasy short stories by Sir Terry Pratchett, originally published under a pseudonym and now being presented for the first time under his real name.

“Plus, if you wear a Word Horde t-shirt into the store, or bring a Word Horde tote bag,” Lockhart said, “or if you buy a short or bag while in the store, you’ll get 15% off your entire order on Independent Book Store Day.”

Copperfield’s Petaluma (240 Kentucky St.), meanwhile, will be offering a string of meet-and-greets with local children’s authors, a number of “secret exclusive” books they are staying mum about until doors open, and some goofy games and giveaways.

Visitors can pick up a Bookstore Passport, in which book-lovers can record their trips to participating stores in Northern California. When you visit 10 stores during the month of April, you qualify to win a library of 50 favorite books selected by local booksellers.